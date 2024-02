High school girls wrestling: Resurgent Wasatch, Salem Hills claim titles at 5A Divisional state-qualifying meets

A year ago at the 5A girls wrestling state tournament, neither Wasatch nor Salem Hills factored into the team competition as they both finished outside the top seven.

A year later, however, they’re among the favorites.

Wasatch and Salem Hills each finished first at their respective 5A Divisional state-qualifying meet on Thursday and will head into the state meet in two weeks as teams to beat.

Wasatch finished first in the Divisional A meet at Cedar Valley High School by racking up 329 team points and qualifying 20 wrestlers for state. Northridge finished a close second with 300 points and also will send 20 wrestlers to the 5A state tournament.

In the Divisional B meet, Salem Hills dominated on its home mats tallying 33 team points and ultimately qualifying 17 wrestlers for state. Box Elder finished runner-up with 179 points and 15 qualified wrestlers to state.

All the state tournament qualifiers will now set their sights on the two-day 5A state tournament at the UVU on Feb. 14 and 15.

During last’s year’s 5A state tournament, Uintah beat Cedar Valley 208.5 to 181, but the Utes are now competing in 4A.

There are five returning state champs who will be looking to repeat at state: Hillcrest’s Eva Zimmerman (100), Hillcrest’s Eliza Zimmerman (115), Springville’s Hotaia Valeti (170), Maple Mountain’s Aurellia Ramos (190) and Jocelyn Hepler (190).

Girls 5A Divisional A

At Cedar Valley High School

Team scores



Wasatch, 329 Northridge, 300 Cedar Valley, 283.5 Hillcrest, 179 Bonneville, 112 Olympus, 99.5 Alta, 90 Brighton, 70

Individual results



100 — 1. Rhiannon Towers, Olympus; 2. Antonia Ingabire, Hillcrest; 3. Katie Zimmerman, Hillcrest; 4. Alicia Hansen, Olympus; 5. Karina Cummings, Bonneville; 6. Nevi Brady, Cedar Valley; 7. Lillian La Notte, Wasatch; 8. Melody Arif, East.

105 — 1. Eva Zimmerman, Hillcrest; 2. Maisey Blaser, Wasatch; 3. Jennifer Jones, Northridge; 4. Daisy Dastrup, Brighton; 5. Eryn Butz, Northridge; 6. Elliana Topete, Wasatch; 7. Heather Salazar Fragoso, Olympus; 8. Alyssa Martin, Roy.

110 — 1. Arisna Stott, Cedar Valley; 2. Stephanie Schmolke, Cedar Valley; 3. Tyler Rodriguez, Wasatch; 4. Jacqueline Bingham, Wasatch; 5. Sarah Lignell, Hillcrest; 6. Laiyah Johnson, Northridge; 7. Jaynie Cannon, Granger; 8. Devon Clarke, East.

115 — 1. Marabelle Brown, Wasatch; 2. Eliza Zimmerman, Hillcrest; 3. Libbie Locke, Wasatch; 4. Danika Munson, Northridge; 5. Claire Beck, West; 6. Isabella McDaniel, Cedar Valley; 7. Kat Walden, Brighton; 8. Kaya Plotkin, Olympus.

120 — 1. Pallas Anderson, Wasatch; 2. Azia Kendall, Northridge; 3. Riley Levin, Alta; 4. Rosalie Neville, Skyline; 5. Kaidynce Perry, Northridge; 6. Emilie Mower, Hillcrest; 7. Silei Batimana, Hillcrest; 8. Mei-Mei Engebretsen, Brighton.

125 — 1. Emily Pasillas, Northridge; 2. Hailey Holton, Northridge; 3. Isabella Facer, Wasatch; 4. Alliyah Mauai, Alta; 5. Elise Lewis, Brighton; 6. Keira Kohler, Wasatch; 7. Adriana Ruiz, Cedar Valley; 8. Dominika Kopecka, Timpview.

130 — 1. Mikalah Whitehouse, Northridge; 2. Alexandra Gates, Cedar Valley; 3. Amberly Howe, Wasatch; 4. Jasmine Lamadrid, Northridge; 5. Brailey Keller, Bonneville; 6. Veronica Mbanza, Hillcrest; 7. Mary Peterson, Cedar Valley; 8. Abbie Colvin, Roy.

135 — 1. Daeja Sundquist, Olympus; 2. AnnaLee Wright, Cedar Valley; 3. Regan Heywood, Wasatch; 4. Aleia Baarsma, Hillcrest; 5. Averi Bird, Bonneville; 6. Jenna Garecht, Northridge; 7. Danica Bell, Northridge; 8. Maryanne Maughan, West.

140 — 1. Rhya Balmforth, Cedar Valley; 2. Alexis Kirkland, Bonneville; 3. Alisa Misselhorn, Northridge; 4. Isabella Sagastume, Cedar Valley; 5. Alexis McClain, Northridge; 6. Brinette Winegar, Wasatch; 7. Melody Kirby, Skyline; 8. Bella Haynie, Wasatch.

145 — 1. Brinlee McArthur, Cedar Valley; 2. Corinne Letchford, Wasatch; 3. Talia Gilbert, Bonneville; 4. Inaily Samaniego, Cedar Valley; 5. Elia Ransom, Northridge; 6. Brooklyn Rampton, Northridge; 7. Bianca Cluff, Wasatch; 8. Audrey Kamerath, West.

155 — 1. Hannah Bowler, Bonneville; 2. Tyler Richter, Wasatch; 3. McKenzie Carbona, Roy; 4. Jade Caudle, Olympus; 5. Breeanna Carpio, Cedar Valley; 6. Kaydance Price, Roy; 7. Ashley Vazquez-Espinoza, Granger; 8. Hannah Nye, Olympus.

170 — 1. Madilyn Schuck, Alta; 2. Chloe Colvin, Roy; 3. Kate Bird, Wasatch; 4. Madison Mayes, Cedar Valley; 5. Dakota Frogge, Wasatch; 6. Jasmine Katoa, West; 7. Lydia Lewis, Brighton; 8. Bailey Edwards, Northridge.

190 — 1. Ava Semchuck, Alta; 2. Asinate Mafuahingano, Hillcrest; 3. Emma Aviles, Northridge; 4. Natali Gallardo, Cedar Valley; 5. Kathleen Ceron, Granger; 6. Yesmina Kava, Cedar Valley; 7. Sophie Freeman, Timpview; 8. Averee George, Granger.

235 — 1. Elena Kamai, West; 2. Rylyn Denney, Cedar Valley; 3. Ilaisaane Taufa, Brighton; 4. Kalyn Wade, Northridge; 5. Sierrah Yazzie, Northridge; 6. Adyson Knight, Wasatch; 7. Brinley Bleicher, Roy; 8. Ava Nye, Brighton.

Girls 5A Divisional B

At Salem Hills High School

Team scores



Salem Hills, 333 Box Elder, 179 Springville, 170 Maple Mountain, 135 Taylorsville, 130 Hunter, 112.5 Cyprus, 101 Kearns, 95

Individual results