High school girls wrestling: Mountain Crest, Bear River dominate in 4A Divisionals, setting up showdown at state tournament

Mountain Crest has won a state championship in each of the three years girls wrestling has been a sanctioned sports by the UHSAA.

It took its first step toward making it four straight on Thursday with a dominant performance at the 4A Divisional A state-qualifying meet at Ridgeline High School.

The Mustangs tallied 431.5 points to easily finish ahead of runner-up Uintah, which tallied 321 points. Jordan, Ridgeline and Snow Canyon rounded out the top five.

The Mustangs qualified 26 wrestlers for the state tournament.

Mountain Crest’s region rival Bear River, meanwhile, claimed the Divisional B title on Thursday in a meet held at Green Canyon High School.

The Bears tallied 360 points, with Stansbury in second with 270.5 points. Mountain View, Tooele and Crimson Cliffs rounded out the top five.

The Bears are in great shape as well heading into the state tournament, as they qualified 22 wrestlers for the competition.

All the state tournament qualifiers will now set their sights on the two-day 4A state tournament at UVU on Feb. 14 and 15.

During last’s year’s 4A state tournament, Mountain Crest finished first with with 399.5 points, with Bear River finishing second with 353 points.

There are five returning 4A state champs who will be looking to repeat at state: Ridgeline’s Keaton Grange (110), Mountain Crest’s Mattee Turnbow (115), Bear River’s Eve Allsup (170), Mountain Crest’s Gracie Howard (170) and Mountain Crest’s Brooke Keller (190).

Two additional wrestlers who won 5A individual titles a year ago will be looking to prevail in 4A this year, Uintah’s Chanley Green (115) and Mountain View’s Isla Baeza (130).

Girls 4A Divisional A

At Ridgeline High School

Team scores



Mountain Crest, 431.5 Uintah, 321 Jordan, 245 Ridgeline, 206 Snow Canyon, 124 Pine View, 69 Desert Hills, 60 Murray, 52

Individual results



100 — 1. Addilyn Baxter, Mountain Crest; 2. Kenna McCauley, Uintah; 3. Hannah Sanders, Mountain Crest; 4. Sydnee Walton, Ridgeline; 5. Taliah Hew-Len, Provo; 6. Brynn Helt, Pine View; 7. Elinor Williams, Jordan; 8. Adelfine Sinodurhamagaye, Murray.

105 — 1. Sadie Rhoades, Uintah; 2. Abbey West, Jordan; 3. Amelia Choate, Mountain Crest; 4. Aidyn Sharp, Uintah; 5. Sarah Salas, Desert Hills; 6. January Langston, Payson; 7. Elise Millsap, Desert Hills; 8. Taylor Leishman, Ridgeline.

110 — 1. Keagan Grange, Ridgeline; 2. Shelby Bevan, Mountain Crest; 3. Nora Pickup, Mountain Crest; 4. Nedkary Alvarez, Jordan; 5. Kensingtyn Long, Uintah; 6. Kenzi McCauley, Uintah; 7. Lacy Greer, Provo; 8. Kaliya Arnold, Dixie.

115 — 1. Chanley Green, Uintah; 2. Mattee Turnbow, Mountain Crest; 3. Taileigh Lujan, Uintah; 4. Kinley Seale, Ridgeline; 5. Faith Quinlan, Snow Canyon; 6. Aliyah Farias, Jordan; 7. Payton Bingham, Ridgeline; 8. Abby Nelson, Mountain Crest.

120 — 1. JennaCee Harrison, Uintah; 2. Beka Wagner, Uintah; 3. Ma?apupula Faumui, Pine View; 4. Jakelle Marvin, Payson; 5. Madeline Halligan, Mountain Crest; 6. Jade Laguna, Pine View; 7. Georgia LeBlanc, Mountain Crest; 8. Celora Risher, Ridgeline.

125 — 1. Sydnie Dick, Uintah; 2. Jakailei Lujan, Uintah; 3. Aspyn Cole, Jordan; 4. Charley Parker, Mountain Crest; 5. Leyla Rapoza, Jordan; 6. Dani Alexander, Mountain Crest; 7. Lauric Brown, Desert Hills; 8. Brooklyn Bandley, Dixie.

130 — 1. Erin Smith, Mountain Crest; 2. Citlalli Islas, Jordan; 3. Ella Reynolds, Provo; 4. Kaitlyn Lovell, Murray; 5. Anna Van Huss, Mountain Crest; 6. Rilyne Dangerfield, Jordan; 7. Kadance Green, Ridgeline; 8. Ziarra Mcmickell, Uintah.

135 — 1. Nia Hagler, Snow Canyon; 2. Kortnee Selin, Ridgeline; 3. Hailee Sharp, Mountain Crest; 4. Madeline Woolstenhulme, Mountain Crest; 5. Sophia Richens, Uintah; 6. Sophia Stump, Jordan; 7. Liv Bingham, Ridgeline; 8. Ximena Ibarra, Payson.

140 — 1. Lucy Harris, Desert Hills; 2. Valeria Espinoza Morales, Jordan; 3. Taya Crookston, Ridgeline; 4. Ciele Richardson, Uintah; 5. Lizzie Evans, Mountain Crest; 6. Jeanine Field, Snow Canyon; 7. Maia Sanchez, Mountain Crest; 8. Sophie Caldwell, Ridgeline.

145 — 1. Lily Pomeroy, Pine View; 2. Georgina DeCasa, Dixie; 3. Addyson Vidal, Jordan; 4. Maggi Budge, Mountain Crest; 5. Breanne Lundahl, Ridgeline; 6. Khalea King, Mountain Crest; 7. Maria Yanguez, Ridgeline; 8. Sophia Casal, Jordan.

155 — 1. Taylor Hilton, Jordan; 2. Sarah Walsh, Ridgeline; 3. Payton Graham, Snow Canyon; 4. Hadley Glenn, Mountain Crest; 5. Kambre Wilhelm, Uintah; 6. Lorien Briscoe, Payson; 7. Emelia Welker, Ridgeline; 8. Emma Miles, Dixie.

170 — 1. Gracie Howard, Mountain Crest; 2. Camily Gonzalez Pliego, Jordan; 3. Madison Beckstead, Uintah; 4. LeiLani Fiefia, Ridgeline; 5. Mariah Radmall, Ridgeline; 6. Haylie Stellmach, Mountain Crest; 7. Sophie Geier, Uintah.

190 — 1. Megan Allred, Snow Canyon; 2. Brooke Keller, Mountain Crest; 3. Audrey DeKorver, Mountain Crest; 4. Lilieni Bossy, Jordan; 5. Elliana Hamilton, Murray; 6. Payton Bishop, Payson.

235 — 1. Cheyenne Ruiz, Murray; 2. Arianah Cowgur, Jordan; 3. Rachael Godfrey, Mountain Crest; 4. Jessica Jackson, Snow Canyon; 5. Brynlee Hansen, Uintah; 6. Alexandra Vega, Mountain Crest; 7. Zyanya Salome, Ridgeline.

Girls 4A Divisional B

At Green Canyon High School

Team scores



Bear River, 360 Stansbury, 270.5 Mountain View, 214 Tooele, 206 Crimson Cliffs, 131.5 Green Canyon, 113 Park City, 91 Cedar City, 67

Individual results