High school girls wrestling: Westlake, Copper Hills narrowly claim 6A Divisional meet titles

If the upcoming 6A girls wrestling state tournament is half as competitive as the two Divisional meets on Thursday, it has the makings of being a fantastic competition.

The combined points separating first and second place in Divisional A and Divisional B meets was a meager seven points.

Three-time state champion Westlake recorded 257 points in the Divisional A meet to narrowly finish first ahead of Mountain Ridge’s 251.5 points. The Divisional B meet was even tighter as Copper Hills edged Syracuse 224.5 to 223.

From the Divisional A meet, Westlake and Mountain Ridge each qualified 23 wrestlers to the state tournament, while Copper Hills led the Divisional B meet by qualifying 22 wrestlers for state.

Syracuse qualified 14.

All the state tournament qualifiers will now set their sights on the two-day 6A state tournament at the UVU on Feb. 14 and 15.

During last’s year’s 6A state tournament, Westlake rolled to the team title with a team score of 289, followed by Copper Hills in second with 175.5

There are six returning state champs who will be looking to repeat at state: Davis’ Kristina Kent (100), Syracuse’s Emily Ball (110), Weber’s Aleena Navarrete (120), Copper Hills’ Brooklyn Pace (125), Westlake’s Celeste Detoles (135) and Westlake’s Keilikki Nau Rarick (235)

Copper Hills’ girls wrestling team finished first in the 6A Divisional B state-qualifying meet at Syracuse High School on Thursday. Provided by Copper Hills.

Girls 6A Divisional A

At Westlake High School

Team scores



Westlake, 257 Mountain Ridge, 251.5 Corner Canyon, 208.5 Fremont, 152 Riverton, 86.5 Pleasant Grove, 67 Farmington, 39 American Fork, 29

Individual results



100 — 1. Kinlee Brandley, Fremont; 2. Ashlyn Ballantyne, Westlake; 3. Elise Larsen, American Fork.

105 — 1. Mina Trinh, Riverton; 2. Emerson Purser, Corner Canyon; 3. Vanhessa Vu, Mountain Ridge; 4. Paisley Andrus, Westlake.

110 — 1. Bella Butterfield, Riverton; 2. Eden Hulet, Mountain Ridge; 3. Paedyn Knight, Fremont; 4. Kara Williamson, Westlake; 5. Jacey Hilton, Riverton; 6. Isabella Vivar, Westlake; 7. Miley Kranendonk, Fremont; 8. Kaydence Roach, Mountain Ridge.

115 — 1. Hallie Hansen, Pleasant Grove; 2. Aubriana Wadley, Westlake; 3. Luciana Gamez, Mountain Ridge; 4. Rylee Bradshaw, Fremont; 5. Faith Bowen, Mountain Ridge.

120 — 1. Kennedy Jeppson, Westlake; 2. Gloria Jessop, Mountain Ridge; 3. Savanna Rode, Pleasant Grove; 4. Nataly Lucio, Mountain Ridge; 5. Evynn Reneer, Pleasant Grove; 6. Aliyah Melgoza, Riverton; 7. Isabella Burton, Westlake.

125 — 1. Brooke Deeter, Fremont; 2. Midori Kano, Corner Canyon; 3. Ariana Bustamante, Pleasant Grove; 4. Natasha Isom, Westlake; 5. Taylor Franz, Mountain Ridge; 6. McKenna Houskeeper, Mountain Ridge; 7. Heidi Huckstep, Westlake.

130 — 1. Kaitlyn Worthley, Fremont; 2. Ameris Jensen, Westlake; 3. Olivia Byington, Corner Canyon; 4. Alexis Pavlides, Riverton; 5. Sofia Gwynn, Mountain Ridge; 6. Elizabeth Grant, Mountain Ridge; 7. Lacie Rice, Fremont; 8. Marley Halterman, Farmington.

135 — 1. Celeste Detoles, Westlake; 2. Sadie Ashton, Mountain Ridge; 3. Amaya Kano, Corner Canyon; 4. Amelia Jenkins, Mountain Ridge; 5. Kate Okamoto, Westlake; 6. Annahli Morris, American Fork; 7. Gweneth Smart, Corner Canyon.

140 — 1. Meleana Fager, Corner Canyon; 2. Eva Newland, Mountain Ridge; 3. Marley Michaelis, Westlake; 4. Alyssa Murray, Mountain Ridge; 5. Aleana Curley, American Fork; 6. Clara Ellis, Westlake; 7. Meagan Gruel, Pleasant Grove.

145 — 1. Olivia Merino, Mountain Ridge; 2. Kinsey Byrge, Corner Canyon; 3. Ryanna Toki, Westlake; 4. Rianne Zhou, Mountain Ridge; 5. Isabelle Chambers, Corner Canyon; 6. Brittin Atwood, Westlake; 7. Glenna Ann Thomas, American Fork.

155 — 1. Isabella Morgan, Corner Canyon; 2. Hailey Curtis, Mountain Ridge; 3. Ava Morgan, Corner Canyon; 4. Burklee Heslop, Fremont; 5. Sarah Johnson, Westlake; 6. Shayde Lamprecht, Westlake; 7. Aleah Butler, American Fork; 8. Leena Lacayo, Pleasant Grove.

170 — 1. Clarion Fager, Corner Canyon; 2. Gabriella Merino, Mountain Ridge; 3. Lydia Frandsen, Farmington; 4. Madeline Fulks, Mountain Ridge; 5. Elena Holker, Riverton; 6. Alayna Parry, Westlake.

190 — 1. O`dessa Laititi, Westlake; 2. Gwenith Curry, Corner Canyon; 3. Naidelyn Lucio, Mountain Ridge; 4. Maleah Asi, Westlake; 5. DenTallia Betoney, Farmington; 6. Lailah Davis, Fremont; 7. Bella Birch, Mountain Ridge; 8. Elizabeth Hunt, Fremont.

235 — 1. Keilikki Nau Rarick, Westlake; 2. Hannah Whitlock, Mountain Ridge; 3. Hannah Bird, Fremont; 4. Olivia Tweety, Westlake; 5. Makayla Walden, Corner Canyon; 6. Avery Larsen, Riverton; 7. Abby Elliott, Riverton.

Girls 6A Divisional B

At Syracuse High School

Team scores



Copper Hills, 224.5 Syracuse, 223 Herriman, 171 Layton, 151 Weber, 151 Davis, 149 Skyridge, 71 Lehi, 14

Individual results