The world’s most famous YouTuber is teaming up with JustServe

The world’s most famous YouTuber recently partnered with JustServe.

MrBeast, who has amassed 236 million subscribers, is known for making videos like “I Rescued 100 Abandoned Dogs!” and “Giving $1,000,000 of Food to People In Need.” He gets together with his friends and they do crazy stunts and play wild games that often have a philanthropic twist. He has the second most subscribed to channel on YouTube and the most subscribers of any individual person on the site.

The Deseret News independently confirmed the partnership between JustServe and MrBeast.

The partnership was announced in a joint post between Beast Philanthropy and JustServe. “We’re often asked, ‘How can we help?’” the post said. “Our response is usually to be kind, help others, and to support one another. No small act of kindness goes unnoticed in the world, and every one of you watching, liking, and subscribing to our channel is already directly supporting our causes and pushing this kindness movement forward.”

But, Beast Philanthropy wrote in the post, there’s another way to help.

“We’ve recently partnered with JustServe, an app that helps match volunteers with the right organization. By registering all of your interests, and when you can be available, the app will then offer a list of opportunities to best serve you.”

The post directed readers to check out Beast Philanthropy’s linktree in the bio. A link to register with JustServe is currently listed along with other links.

For anyone looking for ways to serve in their community, JustServe can help you find both in-person and remote opportunities. It’s “a free service that links community volunteer needs with volunteers,” as the JustServe website put it.

Bishop Gérald Caussé, presiding bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said to the Church News that JustServe isn’t just an app, “it is a movement and a way that we can live our covenants.” During 2022, as many as 16,285 projects were added to the app and there were 69,115 new registered users.

The JustServe Advisory Council includes Sharon Eubank, humanitarian division director for the Church of Jesus Christ, Matt Bertram, the vice president for American Red Cross, Paul Cobb, from Post News Group, Sean Callahan, CEO of Catholic Relief Services, and John Hewko, CEO of Rotary International.

The Church News recently reported on service activities that occurred across the U.S. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the help of JustServe. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was Jan. 15, is recognized as a national day of service.

One of these activities was a clothing drive for New Beginnings Church in Lewisville, Texas. Volunteers sifted through donations and organized them.

“Pastor Joe Fields and members of his volunteer staff were so happy to receive our donation,” Chevelle Davis Pridgett told the Church News. “They serve so many people in the Lewisville community and the surrounding areas. It was great to tour their facility and see what they have to offer those in need.”

When the app launched, President M. Russell Ballard, who was then the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, said, “We believe that there is a power behind JustServe.”

“The power comes as a result of doing what Jesus Christ would do if He was here,” President Ballard continued. “The power comes as a result of doing what Jesus Christ would do if He was here. We have felt the inspiration of Heavenly Father during the development of JustServe and we are thrilled with the opportunity of doing this noble work alongside our dear friends in the community who represent all people and organizations who share the desire to serve and bless the lives of those in need.”

How to get started on JustServe

Either download the app or visit the JustServe website. You can put in your ZIP code and indicate the radius you are willing to drive (e.g. 5 miles, 25 miles and so on). Service opportunities will pop up and you’ll have the option to filter through them by picking particular interests like “Women” or “Crisis Support” or “Art & Design.”

Once you find a service opportunity that you’d like to pursue, you can click on it and press the button that says volunteer.

The listing for the opportunity gives you a point of contact as well as more information on the service project, including what you may need to bring or wear and where you may need to go.

You also have the option of sharing the service project with a friend to get your loved ones involved.

