How to naturally increase serotonin levels and boost mood

Serotonin is a chemical that plays an essential function in mood, sleep and well-being. Low levels of serotonin can contribute to depression, anxiety and other challenges.

You may be able to increase serotonin levels naturally through exercise, diet, time in the sun and stress management.

What is serotonin?

Serotonin is a hormone that contributes to mood, appetite, behavior, sleep, breathing, fear, digestion and stress response, per Harvard Health. Low levels of serotonin can negatively impact mental and physical health.

“Serotonin plays several roles in your body, including influencing learning, memory, happiness as well as regulating body temperature, sleep, sexual behavior and hunger,” reports Cleveland Clinic. “Lack of enough serotonin is thought to play a role in depression, anxiety, mania and other health conditions.”

According to Medical News Today, symptoms of serotonin deficiency include:



Irritability.

Fatigue.

Depression.

Anxiety.

Insomnia.

Trouble concentrating.

Below are six ways to naturally boost serotonin.

1. Get a daily dose of light

Doctors recommend spending anywhere from five minutes to 30 minutes in the sun each day to reap the benefits of natural light, per WebMD. Exposure to sunlight increases the release of serotonin in the brain.

“When the sun hits your skin, your brain is triggered to release a hormone called serotonin,” reports Intermountain Health.

“Serotonin is associated with boosting your mood and helping you feel calm and focused. Without sun exposure, your serotonin levels dip, which can be associated with a higher risk of major depression and generally feeling down in the dumps.”

During winter months, it can be difficult to find exposure to sunlight. One solution to this is to practice light therapy. Spending a fraction of an hour each day in front of a happy light may help increase serotonin. In those experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder, light therapy was effective for 85% of people, reports Mental Health America.

2. Eat foods with tryptophan

Some foods — such as eggs, spinach, salmon and nuts — contain tryptophan, an amino acid essential to the production of serotonin, reports Medical News Today. Your body does not naturally produce tryptophan, so you must get it through your diet.

Foods with tryptophan include:



Eggs.

Milk.

Salmon.

Nuts and seeds.

Turkey.

Tofu.

Quinoa.

If you struggle to incorporate foods with tryptophan into your diet, you could try taking tryptophan supplements. A 2021 review published in the Journal of Dietary Supplements suggests taking tryptophan supplements eases anxiety and boosts mood.

3. Exercise regularly

Regular physical activity releases serotonin and decreases the severity of depressive symptoms, studies show.

“Neurotransmitters called serotonin (a hormone that stabilizes our mood) and norepinephrine (a hormone that increases heart rate and helps break down fat) also increase during exercise,” reports Permanente Medicine.

“Norepinephrine and serotonin are a great pair. Together, these chemicals help combat depressive episodes and boost energy and alertness.”

The Mayo Clinic recommends getting at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise every day and cutting back on the amount of time you spend sitting.

4. Manage stress

Chronic stress can reduce levels of serotonin in the body, research shows. Managing stress may help you retain optimal levels of serotonin.

“Regardless of the type of stress you’re facing, when your brain releases cortisol and activates the fight or flight response, your mood changes, and so do your serotonin levels,” reports Business Insider.

“According to an older study from 2001, elevated cortisol levels due to stress increase serotonin uptake, making less serotonin available in the brain. That’s why stress management can be so effective for balancing serotonin.”

Some ways to manage stress include:



Meditation.

Journaling.

Practicing yoga.

Listening to calm music.

Breathing exercises.

Getting enough sleep.

5. Socialize with loved ones

Social interaction is essential to mental health. Having healthy social experiences triggers the brain to release serotonin, reports a 2017 study. On the other hand, unhealthy social interactions can lead to a decrease in “happy” hormones like serotonin.

Try practicing “social fitness.” A 2010 study found that people who actively maintained relationships were mentally healthier than those who did not, per BBC Science Focus.

“What we found was that perfectly good relationships will often wither away from neglect and that the people who were best at having vibrant social networks were the people who took care of them, the people who were actively maintaining their connections with other people,” Robert Waldinger — a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School who runs the Harvard Study of Adult Development, a decades-long study on health and wellbeing — told the BBC Science Focus Instant Genius podcast.

“That’s why we coined the term ‘social fitness’, to be deliberately analogous with physical fitness.”

Exercising your social life requires examining your relationships — which ones offer support? Which of your friends make you feel secure? Are you satisfied with your romantic relationships? Nurture the friendships and relationships that are beneficial to your health.

6. Practice gratitude

Practicing gratitude is known to increase happiness, well-being, self-esteem and sense of hopefulness, studies show.

“When gratitude is expressed and/or received, the brain releases dopamine and serotonin, two crucial neurotransmitters responsible for our emotions,” reports Princeton Health. “Dopamine and serotonin contribute to feelings of pleasure, happiness, and overall well-being.”

There are several ways to practice gratitude, some ideas include:

