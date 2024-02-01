Jazz 124, Sixers 127: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz narrowly lost, 127-124, to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the loss:

Best performance: Without Joel Embiid, the Sixers were going to need a big performance from someone, and Tyrese Maxey answered the call. He scored a career high 51 points on 17-of-27 from the field, including 7-of-9 from 3-point range.

Worst performance: Ochai Agbaji was the only Jazz player who played on Thursday night that did not score. He went 0-of-3 with just one rebound and one assist in 17 minutes.

9: The Jazz finished the night with nine blocks, four of which came from Walker Kessler.

4: Four of the Jazz’s players ended up with a positive plus-minus — Lauri Markkanen, Kessler, Kris Dunn and Simone Fontecchio

10: The Sixers and Jazz matched each other on the offensive glass, as both teams grabbed 10 offensive rebounds and scored 17 second-chance points.

Best of the best: Maxey hit six of his seven 3-pointers in the first half. The Jazz did a better job of denying him in the second half, but a timely 3 late in the fourth quarter followed by a 3 from Patrick Beverley were exactly what the Sixers needed before playing the free throw game down the stretch.

Worst of the worst: The Jazz actually did not commit many turnovers for a change, but it was such a tight game that any mistake was costly. While the Sixers only committed five turnovers for nine Jazz points, Utah coughed up 11 turnovers that equaled 18 Sixers points.