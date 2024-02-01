Facebook Twitter
Thursday, February 1, 2024 
Utah Jazz Sports

Jazz 124, Sixers 127: Inside the numbers

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) during an NBA game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz narrowly lost, 127-124, to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the loss:

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) fights for the ball against Philadelphia 76ers forwards Tobias Harris (12) and Danuel House Jr. (25) during an NBA game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) tips the ball off against Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed (44) during an NBA game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) during an NBA game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Best performance: Without Joel Embiid, the Sixers were going to need a big performance from someone, and Tyrese Maxey answered the call. He scored a career high 51 points on 17-of-27 from the field, including 7-of-9 from 3-point range.

Worst performance: Ochai Agbaji was the only Jazz player who played on Thursday night that did not score. He went 0-of-3 with just one rebound and one assist in 17 minutes.

9: The Jazz finished the night with nine blocks, four of which came from Walker Kessler.

4: Four of the Jazz’s players ended up with a positive plus-minus — Lauri Markkanen, Kessler, Kris Dunn and Simone Fontecchio

10: The Sixers and Jazz matched each other on the offensive glass, as both teams grabbed 10 offensive rebounds and scored 17 second-chance points.

Best of the best: Maxey hit six of his seven 3-pointers in the first half. The Jazz did a better job of denying him in the second half, but a timely 3 late in the fourth quarter followed by a 3 from Patrick Beverley were exactly what the Sixers needed before playing the free throw game down the stretch.

Worst of the worst: The Jazz actually did not commit many turnovers for a change, but it was such a tight game that any mistake was costly. While the Sixers only committed five turnovers for nine Jazz points, Utah coughed up 11 turnovers that equaled 18 Sixers points.

