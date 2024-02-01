The Utah Jazz are making Stanley cup history

The Utah Jazz made history this week, but not because of something that happened on the court.

The team’s memorable achievement came in the form of a business deal.

Thanks to a new partnership unveiled Wednesday, the Jazz will become the first pro sports franchise to partner with Stanley on a team-branded cup.

“We are incredibly excited to announce this multi-year partnership with Stanley, a brand deeply rooted in innovation and with a strong tie to the heart of Utah,” said Chris Barney, chief commercial officer for the Utah Jazz, in a statement.

Utah Jazz Stanley cup

The Jazz-branded Stanley cup will go on sale Sunday, Feb. 4, ahead of the Jazz game against the Milwaukee Bucks. It will only be available in the Utah Jazz Team Store inside the Delta Center, according to Wednesday’s press release.

“Ticketed fans can purchase the limited-edition Utah Jazz branded 40oz Stanley Quencher in Black or Frost, and the 30oz IceFlow Tumbler in Polar,” Wednesday’s release said, adding that fans can then get their new cups customized for free at “customization stations” available in the arena.

Why are Stanley cups so popular?

Stanley cups, in general, and the 40-ounce Quencher cups, in particular, are having a major moment this winter thanks to Stanley’s embrace of its newest female fans.

Although the brand has been around since 1913, it wasn’t until the past few years that fashion bloggers and other social media influencers started talking about their love of the large cups.

“Boosted by influencer and social marketing success, Stanley saw its revenue nearly quadruple between 2000 and 2022,” Sportico reported. “It has now put out the Quencher in more than 100 color options, allowing buyers to collect multiple options to match their outfit or their mood.”

The cups have sparked such a fervor in recent months that some shoppers have resorted to violence or even theft.

When limited-edition Valentine’s Day Stanley cups were released in Target stores across the country last month, many stores sold out of them within minutes, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Limited-Edition UTAH JAZZ X STANLEY will be available for purchase exclusively at the Utah Jazz Team Store starting Sunday, Feb. 4th at the Utah Jazz game.https://t.co/zluyZxuKo5 pic.twitter.com/iAHQnzBJOE — Utah Jazz Team Store (@jazzteamstore) January 31, 2024

Stanley cup lead

However, the Stanley brand took a bit of a hit in January when rumors began swirling on social media that the popular cups can be dangerous because they contain lead.

The company has confirmed that lead is used to insulate the tumbler, but said that consumers are safe unless the stainless steel barrier surrounding the insulation material breaks.

“Our engineering and supply chain teams are making progress on innovative, alternative materials for use in the sealing process,” a Stanley spokesperson recently told NBC News.

Stanley tumblers are seen for sale at the Footprint retail store in San Francisco, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Eric Risberg, Associated Press

Utah Jazz partnership with Stanley cup

The Utah Jazz’s new partnership with Stanley will go beyond the Feb. 4 launch of Jazz-branded Stanley tumblers.

At seven other Utah Jazz home games this season, fans will have an opportunity to win Stanley gear, according to the press release announcing the new cups.

Additionally, for every steal recorded by Utah Jazz players during the 2023-24 season, Jazz and Stanley leaders will donate $19.13 to a Salt Lake nonprofit, Wasatch Community Gardens, that helps Utahns grow and eat healthy foods. The dollar amount was “chosen to honor Stanley’s founding year,” per Wednesday’s release.

The new partnership between the Jazz and Stanley is expected to last multiple years.

“An exciting part of our partnership with the Jazz is that two teams with very rich, storied legacies are coming together to delight — and hydrate — the best fans in the NBA,” Matt Navarro, Stanley’s senior vice president for global commerce, said in a statement. “Together, we’ll create memorable moments for Jazz and Stanley fans.”

