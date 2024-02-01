Want to shoot some hoops with Jimmer Fredette? Now might be your chance

Have you ever wanted to play basketball with Jimmer Fredette? Now might be your chance.

Fredette is headed to RootsTech on March 2 for Family Discovery Day. Part of the day will include the chance for lucky youth attendees to shoot some baskets with Fredette. Attendees between the ages of 8 to 14 can sign up for the chance to play with him.

A BYU Cougars basketball star, Fredette was a 2011 NBA draft pick and is currently preparing to represent the U.S. in 3x3 basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympic games. He played professional basketball for the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association as well.

FamilySearch announced the news in a release Thursday.

RootsTech by FamilySearch features hundreds of sessions about family history as well as exhibits that can help attendees learn more about their genealogy and how to mine the archives to find stories and information. Nancy Borowick, Sony artisan photographer, and Lynne M. Jackson, president and founder of the Dred Scott Heritage Foundation, are set as the keynote speakers.

The 2024 theme for the conference is “Remember.”

Family Discovery Day is part of the three-day global annual conference RootsTech holds. All activities on Family Discovery Day are free if you sign up for a family pass. Registration for the full three-day conference is still open.

Basketball isn’t the only activity bringing Fredette to RootsTech.

Jimmer Fredette and Whitney Fredette will also hold a class at RootsTech called “Preserve Your Story Using FamilySearch with Jimmer and Whitney Fredette.” The class will include personal stories from the Fredettes and tips on how to add memories to your FamilySearch family tree.

There will be photo availability with the Fredettes at the event.