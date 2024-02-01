An NFL player just helped save a woman’s life on a flight

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews stepped in to help save a woman’s life while on a flight Thursday morning.

A woman on a flight from Baltimore to Phoenix experienced a health scare during the trip, according to Andrew Springs, a passenger on the flight who wrote about the incident on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

The doctor and nurse attending to the passenger were unable to find a strong pulse. They thought the woman had low blood pressure and needed oxygen. That’s when Andrews asked if the woman’s blood sugar was the issue.

Andrews, a Type 1 diabetic, had a diabetic glucose checking kit with him and instructed the doctor and nurse on how to use it. They were eventually able to stabilize the woman’s heart rate.

Paramedics were waiting to tend to the woman when the plane landed. The tight end deplaned without fanfare, according to Springer.

“As he has done his whole career, he stepped up in a huge moment when people needed him most,” Springer wrote. “Watching complete strangers spring into action to help save someone’s life is truly amazing.”

What did Mark Andrews say about helping save a woman’s life?

Andrews released a statement through the Ravens’ social media accounts, giving the medical professionals all the credit.

“In addition to the fast-acting flight attendants, the real heroes are the nurse and doctor who also happened to be on the plane. Thankfully, they were able to provide the woman the quick assistance she needed,” he said.

Andrews was likely on the flight to make a visit to his home town of Scottsdale, Arizona. The Ravens were eliminated from the NFL playoffs by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Sunday.

When was Mark Andrews diagnosed with diabetes?

Andrews was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 9 years old, according to UMass Diabetes Center of Excellence. Growing up he looked up to former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, who also has Type 1 diabetes.

“I adapted a mindset that this disease is a part of who I am, but it’s not going to define me and it’s never going to stop me in achieving my dreams. Type 1 diabetes is incredibly difficult, but I refuse to let it affect my job or my life in any way,” he said, per the center.

How does Mark Andrews manage his diabetes in the NFL?

During a game, the 28-year-old tight end pricks his fingers approximately 30 times to check his blood sugar levels, according to the center. If his levels drop too low, he eats a pack of fruit snacks.

Mark Andrews is inspiring kids with Type 1 diabetes everywhere 💜 pic.twitter.com/uJ7tPV2Qjx — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 8, 2023

To stay hydrated, he drinks Gatorade Zero, which the training staff keeps in separate bottles for him. Gatorade Zero won’t affect his blood sugar levels because it has no carbs or sugar.

If his blood sugar spikes too high, he reconnects to the insulin pump he uses off the field.