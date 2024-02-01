Report: Runnin’ Utes adding a Big Ten opponent to nonconference schedule next year

Utah basketball’s nonconference schedule in the 2024-25 season will reportedly include a Big Ten team.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported Thursday that the Runnin’ Utes will play Iowa on Dec. 21 in a neutral-site game at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

That matchup adds to another nonconference game that’s already been reported, the Utes playing a home game against Saint Mary’s, along with the usual yearly MTE that will supply two or three games for Utah in non-league action.

Iowa is 12-9 this season and 4-6 in Big Ten play, with players like senior guard Tony Perkins (15.5 points, 4.1 assists per game) and junior forward Payton Sandfort (15.0 points, 6.9 rebounds) leading the way.

The Hawkeyes have become NCAA Tournament regulars under longtime coach Fran McCaffrey, making the tournament seven times in his previous 13 seasons as the Hawkeyes’ head coach.

The Utes are 14-7 and 5-5 in Pac-12 play in their final season in the league and Craig Smith’s third as Utah’s head coach.

The Utes will join the Big 12 Conference next season, along with fellow current Pac-12 members Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado.

