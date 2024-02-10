High school girls wrestling: Duchesne earns first state title in school history

The Duchesne girls wrestling team brought home the school’s first state championship trophy in the sport on Saturday night.

“There were a lot of girls who participated in making this happen,” said coach Shane Ivie, whose team took an early lead in the first day of the tournament and held onto it through Saturday’s rounds ending with 195 points.

Rich followed in second place with 147, with Enterprise coming in third with 130 team points.

“Every one of these girls played a part in making this state championship a reality,” Ivie said. “It’s exciting. It really takes all of them to win. That’s when it becomes fun, when everyone is working together for that team title.”

This year’s tournament divided the 1A and 2A schools into their own shared tournament, a change from last year when they had to wrestle against the 3A schools.

“It’s really given some of the smaller schools a chance to have some success,” Ivie said. “All these other small schools are going to continue to grow, which is going to be great for the sport.”

The win was more meaningful for Ivie as he watched his daughter, Breann, overcome medical challenges throughout the past three years.

“She has a third degree heart block,” Ivie said. “She conditions like crazy, working out four times a day and has some trainers that help her.

“She can go through a workout really well, but sometimes her limbs get numb if they aren’t getting blood.”

Breann Ivie put every last ounce of strength she had into the championship match against North Sevier’s Kinsee Sailing, winning by fall.

Ivie ended up needing help to get off the mat as her limbs started going numb, but she was able to recover in a few minutes.

“She’s been hungry for that title for a while,” coach Ivie said.

Breann Ivie wrestled for a state championship as a freshman and was knocked out of contention during an extremely close match in the semifinals last year.

“I lost all feeling in my arms and legs,” she said. “The same thing happened last year, but I was able to shake it off this time. My team is just super supportive and tough and have helped me along the way.”

Andrea Chaves (170) and Abby Woods (190) also delivered first-place titles for Duchesne. In all, eight of Duchene’s wrestlers made it to the championships.

“It took a lot of strength and determination,” Woods said after capturing her second title.

Coach Ivie was also named outstanding coach of the tournament.

“My daughter talked me into coaching three years ago,” he said, adding that at the time, there were three wrestlers including his daughter and Aspen Huntington, who has wrestled in spite of some handicaps and become an inspiration for a lot of people in the community.

Class 2A/1A state tournament

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores



Duchesne, 195 Rich, 147 Enterprise, 130 ALA, 106 North Sevier, 58 Panguitch, 44 Kanab, 42 UMA Hill Field, 16

Individual results



100 — 1. Elizabeth Cox, Enterprise; 2. Jaskin Hair, American Leadership Academy; 3. Breklyn Skews, Duchesne; 4. Brinlee Jackson, South Sevier.

105 — 1. Alexa Marshall, Panguitch; 2. Leah Ivie, Duchesne; 3. Diana Montanez, Enterprise; 4. Rayauna Lee, Whitehorse — 1. Breann Ivie, Duchesne; 2. Kinsee Sailing, North Sevier; 3. Veronika Wilhelm, Kanab; 4. Makenna Perkins, American Leadership Academy.

115 — 1. Alexandra Ramirez, Enterprise; 2. Martha Camacho, American Leadership Academy; 3. Karla McCoy, North Sevier; 4. Elizabeth Huntsman, American Leadership Academy.

120 — 1. Rachel Camacho, American Leadership Academy; 2. Alexie Weimer, Duchesne; 3. Quinci Siddoway, Rich; 4. Shaynna Fillmore, South Sevier.

125 — 1. Addilee Hall, Enterprise; 2. Jayna Carver, Rich; 3. Payton Adams, Grand; 4. Heidi Marshall, Kanab.

130 — 1. Amilla Shinkle, Rich; 2. Ariana Jones, Duchesne; 3. Adriana Rodriguez, American Leadership Academy; 4. Lilly Forrett, North Sevier.

135 — 1. Kieren Mooney, Panguitch; 2. Hilary Rex, Rich; 3. Daniella Spencer, Duchesne; 4. Aariel Worthen, American Leadership Academy.

140 — 1. Nya Jolley, Rich; 2. Alex Rucker, North Sevier; 3. Mckenlee Sprecher, Duchesne.

145 — 1. Addison Carrillo, Rich; 2. Rexlynn Jessen, Duchesne; 3. Baylie Christy, Enterprise; 4. Taylor Trieger, American Leadership Academy.

155 — 1. Nina Hillier, Rich; 2. Dakoda Keel, Duchesne; 3. Molleleigh Gamble, American Leadership Academy; 4. Jocelyn Padilla, Enterprise.

170 — 1. Andrea Chavez, Duchesne; 2. Vivian Lopez, Rich; 3. Sage Nowers, Piute; 4. Emma Bryant, Enterprise.

190 — 1. Abby Woods, Duchesne; 2. Nazaretta Lavalouis, Utah Military; 3. Yanabah Smith, Monument Valley; 4. Judyann Carballo, Parowan.

235 — 1. Ina Slivers, Enterprise; 2. Shelby Putnam, Enterprise; 3. Nakita Gonzales, Kanab; 4. Autumn Munoz, Duchesne.

