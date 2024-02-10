High school boys wrestling: Panguitch mounts late comeback to win 1A state title

Panguitch had to rely on its wrestlers in the final matches of the day to secure the 1A state championship Saturday evening.

Milford led the pack by less than 10 points as the individual championship bouts started at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield, but several key victories were enough to pull Panguitch ahead to edge out Milford 199-187 in the team standings, securing the Bobcats’ fifth consecutive title.

“It was a tight race with some excellent teams this year,” said Colin Marshall, Panguitch’s head coach.

Panguitch had anticipated a tough showing by Milford, as the Tigers had actually beaten them as a team earlier this season.

“We knew the difference would be how the kids wrestled at the end,” Marshall said.

He said this year the Bobcats didn’t have as strong of a showing in the consolation rounds, which really put the pressure on those wrestling the final matches of the tournament.

Two of Panguitch’s wins came from twins Braxten and Cameron Atkin.

Braxton Atkin was able to hold off Milford’s Judd Netto in the 135-pound weight class to earn a 2-0 decision win.

Cameron Atkin also won by decision in a final bout with Monticello’s Zac Thayn in the 144-pound class.

With the twins’ wins, the tide had turned and Panguitch had reclaimed the lead from Milford in the team standings.

“I’ve been working for this for a long time,” Cameron Atkin said, adding that earning a title the same night as his brother was “everything” to him.

Added Braxton Atkin: “It was a lot of hard work and time in the room,” adding that he and his brother have helped push each other through many years of wrestling.

For Jacob Marshall (157), who won a title against Milford’s Tesler Fields, this year was a chance to prove he could come back from a loss.

“It’s a whole different feeling that is so much better,” Jacob Marshall said. “All it takes is the mentality. I’ve done so much more of the mental this year and it made the difference.”

Shad Partridge (132), Maverick Albrecht (190) and Gage Julander (215) also won individual state titles for Panguitch.

“Those kids who won championships this year have spent a lot of time working out in the summer and wrestling in the offseason,” coach Marshall said. “We preach that champions are made in the summer. They’ve all put in the effort.”

Coach Marshall had both a son and a daughter bring home individual titles this year.

“It’s hard to coach your own kids, but I’m beaming with pride,” coach Marshall said.

Alexa Marshall (105) and Kieren Mooney (135) both won their final matches and are among the first female wrestlers at Panguitch.

Class 2A state tournament

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores



Millard, 331.5 Beaver, 262 San Juan, 155.5 North Sevier, 119 Kanab, 112 North Summit, 101.5 Duchesne, 99 Enterprise, 91

Individual results



106 — 1. Trexden Olsen, Beaver; 2. Porter Dahl, Millard; 3. Max Mckinlay, North Sevier; 4. Jaden Vice, Kanab; 5. Christian Briceno, Millard; 6. Coulter Ferry, North Summit.

113 — 1. Michael Williams, Enterprise; 2. Chad Yellow, San Juan; 3. Lane Monroe, Millard; 4. Statlen Hughes, Beaver; 5. Kasen Bird, Duchesne; 6. Grady Lacy, San Juan.

120 — 1. Kolter Kelly, Millard; 2. Caden Adams, Millard; 3. Colton Winkler, Duchesne; 4. Jerrit Anderson, Gunnison Valley; 5. Deklan Helquist, San Juan; 6. Davynn DePalma, Beaver.

126 — 1. Dak Eldredge, Millard; 2. Landon Bagley, South Sevier; 3. Dakota Blad, Millard; 4. Whitney Oldham, North Summit; 5. Ryker Williams, North Sevier; 6. Ryder Coates, Gunnison Valley.

132 — 1. Jex Bradshaw, Beaver; 2. Dierk Skewes, Duchesne; 3. Hunter Ashworth, Millard; 4. James Crowley, North Sevier; 5. Stephen Meek, North Summit; 6. Jackson Ray, Kanab.

138 — 1. Austin Paris, Grand County; 2. Russell Evans, Beaver; 3. Oakley Walton, Millard; 4. Dreyden Stubbs, Kanab; 5. Taylor Garrett, South Sevier; 6. Braygen Maxwell, North Sevier.

144 — 1. Sam Rasmussen, Millard; 2. Gage Raddon, Beaver; 3. Reagan Bradshaw, Beaver; 4. Ryker Jenkins, Duchesne; 5. Brance Douglas, Parowan; 6. Lane Sims, Kanab.

150 — 1. Tavyn Hollingshead, Beaver; 2. Davin Orton, Beaver; 3. Adreian Briceno, Millard; 4. Isaac Clarkson, Kanab; 5. Kasen Crum, Duchesne; 6. Logan Kieth, San Juan.

157 — 1. Cutler Blonquist, North Summit; 2. Parker Snyder, San Juan; 3. Alexander Williams, Beaver; 4. Lincoln Fullmer, Millard; 5. Eduardo Padilla, Enterprise; 6. Cody Sorenson, North Sevier.

165 — 1. Morgan Tingey, Millard; 2. JD Palmer, San Juan; 3. Kelton Langston, Beaver; 4. Dean Anderson, North Sevier; 5. Treygan Sorenson, Millard; 6. Hudson White, Parowan.

175 — 1. Kaden Turner, Millard; 2. Titan Hunter, Beaver; 3. Trace Bennett, San Juan; 4. Rustyn Mackelprang, Parowan; 5. Holden Chappell, South Sevier; 6. Mason Holgreen, Beaver.

190 — 1. Emilio Jackson, Millard; 2. Kyron Bracken, Enterprise; 3. Logan Judd, North Summit; 4. Brayden Evans, Beaver; 5. Brock Hardinger, South Sevier; 6. Soren Jensen, Gunnison Valley.

215 — 1. Kutlur Matheson, Beaver; 2. Luke DeGraffenried, Millard; 3. Percy Treadwell, Kanab; 4. Rayce Adams, Millard; 5. Boden Mackelprang, Parowan; 6. Thomas Unsicker, South Sevier.

285 — 1. Scoot DeHerrera, Millard; 2. Taylor Black, San Juan; 3. Beachem Bosh, Grand County; 4. Daniel Gates, Millard; 5. Wyatt Bless, American Leadership Academy; 6. Porter Kieth, San Juan.

Class 1A state tournament

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores



Panguitch, 199 Milford, 187 Altamont, 169.5 Monticello, 122 Piute, 70 Rich, 63 Wayne, 52.5 Tintic, 44

Individual results

