Facebook Twitter
Saturday, February 10, 2024 | 
Utah Basketball Sports Utah Utes

Utah ‘humbled’ by Arizona State in potential blow to NCAA Tournament hopes

Utes get outplayed and outphysicaled in Quadrant 3 home loss to Arizona State that Utah can’t afford late in the season

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
SHARE Utah ‘humbled’ by Arizona State in potential blow to NCAA Tournament hopes
Utah Utes guard Hunter Erickson (0) fights for the ball against Arizona Sun Devils guard Frankie Collins (1) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Utah Utes guard Hunter Erickson (0) fights for the ball against Arizona Sun Devils guard Frankie Collins (1) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News

Saturday’s loss to Arizona State is a blow to Utah’s NCAA Tournament resume.

After Utah came up just short in a triple-overtime loss to No. 8 Arizona — a win would have really boosted the Utes’ NCAA tournament resume — the Utes absolutely had to beat the Sun Devils, who entered Saturday’s game losers of five in a row.

Utah entered the night as a No. 8 seed in most NCAA tournament bracketology projections and could not afford a Quadrant 3 loss, especially with five of its final seven regular-season games on the road, where Utah has struggled mightily, going 0-5 in Pac-12 play this season.

But Arizona State was the aggressor and outphysicaled the Utes in a 85-77 win that snapped a five-game losing steak for the Sun Devils and handed Utah its second consecutive loss at a critical time in the season.

Sun Devil guard Jose Perez had a big night, scoring 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Perez hit the dagger 3-point shot with 2:16 left after a layup by Keba Keita and a 3-pointer by Cole Bajema cut the Sun Devils’ lead to four points.

“It’s a humbling game and we got humbled tonight,” Utah coach Craig Smith said. 

Here are three takeaways from a bad Utah loss.

merlin_3019592.jpg

Arizona Sun Devils guard Frankie Collins (1) jumps for a shot against Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) and forward Ben Carlson (1) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
1 of 24
merlin_3019622.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) shoots the ball past Arizona Sun Devils guard Jose Perez (12) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
2 of 24
merlin_3019620.jpg

Utah Utes guard Cole Bajema (2) and center Branden Carlson (35) fight for the ball against Arizona Sun Devils guard Jamiya Neal (5) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
3 of 24
merlin_3019618.jpg

Utah Utes guard Cole Bajema (2) drives the ball against Arizona Sun Devils guard Jose Perez (12) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
4 of 24
merlin_3019616.jpg

Utah Utes guard Deivon Smith (5) looks to pass the ball during a game against the Arizona Sun Devils at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
5 of 24
merlin_3019614.jpg

Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) drives the ball around Arizona Sun Devils forward Bryant Selebangue (24) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
6 of 24
merlin_3019612.jpg

Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) shoots the ball during a game against the Arizona Sun Devils at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
7 of 24
merlin_3019610.jpg

Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13), Utah Utes guard Deivon Smith (5), Arizona Sun Devils forward Bryant Selebangue (24) and Arizona Sun Devils guard Frankie Collins (1) watch the ball when the rebound is missed at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
8 of 24
merlin_3019608.jpg

Utah Utes forward Jake Wahlin (10) reaches for the rebound against Arizona Sun Devils guard Kamari Lands (0) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
9 of 24
merlin_3019606.jpg

Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) fights for position against Arizona Sun Devils forward Bryant Selebangue (24) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
10 of 24
merlin_3019604.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith yells to the team during a game against the Arizona Sun Devils at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
11 of 24
merlin_3019602.jpg

Utah Utes guard Cole Bajema (2) yells as he is blocked by Arizona Sun Devils forward Bryant Selebangue (24) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
12 of 24
merlin_3019600.jpg

University of Utah Utes react to a play during a game against the Arizona Sun Devils at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
13 of 24
merlin_3019598.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) shoots the ball over Arizona Sun Devils forward Alonzo Gaffney (8) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
14 of 24
merlin_3019596.jpg

Utah Utes guard Deivon Smith (5) jumps for a shot against Arizona Sun Devils forward Bryant Selebangue (24) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
15 of 24
merlin_3019594.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) passes the ball around Arizona Sun Devils center Shawn Phillips Jr. (9) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
16 of 24
merlin_3019590.jpg

Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) jumps to block a shot by Arizona Sun Devils guard Jamiya Neal (5) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
17 of 24
merlin_3019588.jpg

Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) defends against Arizona Sun Devils guard Jose Perez (12) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
18 of 24
merlin_3019586.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) blocks a shot by Arizona Sun Devils forward Bryant Selebangue (24) alongside Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023. Carlson broke the school record of number of blocked shots this game.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
19 of 24
merlin_3019584.jpg

Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) looks to shoot the ball over Arizona Sun Devils center Shawn Phillips Jr. (9) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
20 of 24
merlin_3019582.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) blocks Arizona Sun Devils guard Jose Perez (12) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
21 of 24
merlin_3019580.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) blocks a shot at the Huntsman Center during a game against the Arizona Sun Devils in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
22 of 24
merlin_3019578.jpg

Arizona Sun Devils forward Alonzo Gaffney (8) drives the ball against Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
23 of 24
Utah Utes guard Hunter Erickson (0) fights for the ball against Arizona Sun Devils guard Frankie Collins (1) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Utah Utes guard Hunter Erickson (0) fights for the ball against Arizona Sun Devils guard Frankie Collins (1) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
24 of 24
merlin_3019592.jpg
merlin_3019622.jpg
merlin_3019620.jpg
merlin_3019618.jpg
merlin_3019616.jpg
merlin_3019614.jpg
merlin_3019612.jpg
merlin_3019610.jpg
merlin_3019608.jpg
merlin_3019606.jpg
merlin_3019604.jpg
merlin_3019602.jpg
merlin_3019600.jpg
merlin_3019598.jpg
merlin_3019596.jpg
merlin_3019594.jpg
merlin_3019590.jpg
merlin_3019588.jpg
merlin_3019586.jpg
merlin_3019584.jpg
merlin_3019582.jpg
merlin_3019580.jpg
merlin_3019578.jpg
Utah Utes guard Hunter Erickson (0) fights for the ball against Arizona Sun Devils guard Frankie Collins (1) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Utes shrink in a chippy game

Bobby Hurley’s Arizona State teams take on the identity of how their coach played at Duke.

More often than not, they’re going to be physical, they’re going to get under your skin and the game is going to be a little bit chippy.

Tensions that had been simmering throughout the game came to a boil after Sun Devil Alonzo Gaffney and Utah center Lawson Lovering got tangled up, which resulted in Lovering on the ground and got both benches fired up.

Both players were assessed a double foul after a lengthy review, much to the chagrin of Smith and the Huntsman Center crowd.

That’s exactly the kind of game Arizona State is comfortable in, and the Utes seemed to shrink against the Sun Devils’ physicality.

It didn’t necessarily show up anywhere on the stat sheet — Arizona State outrebounded Utah by only five — but Utah’s players were feeling it as the game progressed.

“Normally we’re a pretty physical team. I felt like they were the aggressor. And we have a saying in our program, the aggressor always wins. And I firmly believe that in every sport. And you got to have an aggressive mindset and a physicality and I didn’t think we matched that consistently tonight,” Smith said.

Utah came out with a ton of energy to start the game after playing a marathon basketball game on Thursday, forcing two ASU turnovers — leading to two Ute buckets — and went on an 11-0 run early in the first half.

The Utes couldn’t sustain that for long as Arizona State wore them down throughout the game.

“We just weren’t as connected as we needed to be tonight and we just weren’t as tough as we needed to be tonight, and I just thought they outplayed us. They outcompeted us,” Smith said.

Against an Arizona State team that was reeling heading into Saturday’s contest, it was the kind of performance a hopeful NCAA Tournament team just can’t have.

“I think we had moments and stretches where we were good, and others where we just had lapses,” said Utah center Branden Carlson, who became Utah’s all-time leader in blocked shots in the loss.

“We just needed to be better physically, defensively for us. I think we had way too many opportunities where they just drove right by us and we didn’t wall up. I think they had way too many shots at their end that we needed to contest more, but I think this just a learning point for us and now we got to just grow from this.”

Free-throw woes, again

For the second game in a row, free throws were a sore point for the Utes.

The Utes shot 46% (6 for 13) from the free-throw line on Saturday after shooting 48% (10 for 21) against the Wildcats.

No team is going to be perfect from the charity stripe, of course, but a major college team just can’t shoot this poorly in critical games.

“Got to make our free throws. Starting to become a little bit of a habit of saying that and I just think there’s a lot of things with that, so got to be better,” Smith said.

It’s not as much about the physical aspect of shooting free throws as it is about the mental aspect. Utah shoots plenty of free throws in practice, with every player shooting a high percentage.

When the lights have been bright in the last two crucial games, though, it’s been a different story.

“I think it’s just a mental thing. I think we just got to step to the line, myself really included,” Carlson said. “We just got to step up and just know that we’ve put in the time and that we make these free throws in practice.

“Everyone shoots a very high percentage in practice. I think it’s just in the game, it’s got to be a mental thing. I think free throws, it’s a very mental aspect of the game. You walk up and you just have the confidence and to knock them down and so we just have to have guys just step up in the moment, myself included.”

An off offensive night

The Sun Devils’ much-maligned recent defense, the main culprit in their lengthy losing streak, was improved against Utah.

Utah shot 46% from the field but just 32% from 3-point range and turned the ball over 13 times, leading to 21 points for Arizona State.

“A lot of times their best offense is their defense and you just can’t allow our offense to be their best offense,” Smith said.

Carlson was a bright spot offensively, scoring 25 points, though he was off from deep, like most of the team, shooting 2 for 7 from 3-point range.

Starting point guard Deivon Smith, who has shouldered a big workload with usual starter Rollie Worster out with injury, scored zero points and attempted just three shots, though he did have a team-high seven assists.

Gabe Madsen, who helped Utah come back from a 16-point deficit against Arizona, had an off night, scoring 11 points on 4 of 15 shooting and 2 of 11 from 3-point land.

“We missed a lot of shots, quite frankly, in that second half. We had a lot of clean looks that just didn’t fall in and sometimes that happens and I’m not a guy that usually says something like that, but I thought we did have a lot of clean ones tonight,” Craig Smith said.

The Utes focused a little too much on the 3-ball instead of getting the ball inside, especially when Arizona State’s two starting big men, Shawn Phillips Jr. and Alonzo Gaffney, were in foul trouble or on the bench for a good chunk of the second half.

Next Up In University of Utah
5 storylines to follow in this year’s Super Bowl
Utah faced its first true road test of the year against Washington. Things couldn’t have gone much better
Beavers’ defensive play puts the lid on Utes’ basket
Where might Puka Nacua and Dalton Kincaid be picked in a 2023 NFL redraft?
After marathon loss to Arizona, Utah’s physical and mental toughness will be tested vs. Arizona State
Mitch Wishnowsky was a rookie for his first Super Bowl. Now he’s the vet with a rookie sidekick