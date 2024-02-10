Opinion: The money put into school testing could be better spent

State testing to determine how well our schools are doing is a waste of time and money. I can say this after spending over 30 years as the test coordinator in two different school districts — one in California and one in Idaho.

I am 98 years old and have spent most of my life in education — 24 years of earning my degrees and over 70 years as teacher, coach, counselor, high school principal, district director, student teacher supervisor and district test coordinator.

School testing was devised by politicians who thought they would look good holding our public schools accountable by devising mandatory tests. It all looked good on paper, but the tests were worthless and money could be better spent helping teachers teach and teaching students to learn.

Time is wasted on these tests as it takes at least one month to prepare for the test, administer the test and then determine results. Additionally, some teachers teach to the test to make it look like they are doing a good job of teaching. It seems, in my experience, that time is better spent on students actually learning.

Instead of testing, school districts should spend the money and time on more advanced learning centers that teach students skills needed for the jobs of the future, such as the one in Utah’s Nebo School District. They do a great job in that area.

More skilled workers are needed for this great country. Let’s use money wisely instead of wasting it on state mandated testing.

Gerald Jolley

Draper

