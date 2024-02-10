High school swimming: 5A region recaps, including Skyline’s Jade Garstang breaking 10 year-old 100 butterfly state record

Here’s a recap of the results from this weekend’s four region swimming meets in Class 5A as the teams prepare for the state tournament at BYU on Feb. 23 and 24.

The four region champions for the girls were Kearns, Box Elder, Skyline and Wasatch, while the four boys region champs were Kearns, Box Elder, Olympus and Wasatch.

The Region 6 meet was highlighted by Skyline junior Jade Garstang, an Arizona commit, breaking an overall state record in the 100 butterfly that dated back to 2014.

Garstang cruised the South Davis Rec Center pool with a time of 54.49, eclipsing the old record of 54.61 set by Skyline’s Lillian Moore in 2014.

Garstang’s swim broke the second-oldest state record in the UHSAA record books. The oldest record is the 200 freestyle dating back to 2011 when Brighton’s Amanda Barrett swam a 1:50.32.

Region 4 championships

At Kearns Aquatics Center

Girls team scores

Kearns, 341 Cyprus, 324 Granger, 143 West Jordan, 139 Taylorsville, 124 Hunter, 92

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Kearns, 1:57.80; 2. Cyprus, 2:02.03; 3. West Jordan, 2:15.49.

200 freestyle — 1. Mehlissa Young, Kearns, 2:09.22; 2. Jenavee Greene, Kearns, 2:09.23; 3. Charlotte Boothe, Cyprus, 2:09.53.

200 individual medley — 1. Tiffanie Palmer, Cyprus, 2:22.92; 2. Angela Martz, Kearns, 2:36.56; 3. Hailee Brooks, Cyprus, 2:47.90.

50 freestyle — 1. Ayrie Nash, Kearns, 22.55; 2. Ella Plaudis, Kearns, 26.99; 3. Gracie Pilcher, Cyprus, 27.69.

100 butterfly — 1. Mehlissa Young, Kearns, 1:02.61; 2. Tiffanie Palmer, Cyprus, 1:03.03; 3. Anna Fotheringham, West Jordan, 1:07.26.

100 freestyle — 1. Jenavee Greene, Kearns, 1:00.19; 2. Zoe Layton, Cyprus, 1:00.78; 3. Jaycee Young, Kearns, 1:01.01.

500 freestyle — 1. Charlotte Boothe, Cyprus, 5:54.07; 2. Tita Ceron, Kearns, 6:07.82; 3. Halle Plaudis, Kearns, 6:33.18.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Cyprus, 1:49.64; 2. Kearns, 1:49.80; 3. West Jordan, 1:59.45.

100 backstroke — 1. Ayrie Nash, Kearns, 1:01.97; 2. Jaycee Young, Kearns, 1:12.21; 3. Hailee Brooks, Cyprus, 1:13.79.

100 breaststroke — 1. Isabelle Figueroa, Kearns, 1:13.67; 2. Anna Fotheringham, West Jordan, 1:14.74; 3. Ella Plaudis, Kearns, 1:14.75.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Kearns, 3:58.91; 2. Cyprus, 4:24.53; 3. Granger, 4:29.76.

Boys team scores

Kearns, 377 Cyprus, 207 Hunter, 199 Taylorsvile, 157.5 West Jordan, 128 Granger, 101.5

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Kearns, 1:43.84; 2. Taylorsville, 1:44.47; 3. Hunter, 1:44.65.

200 freestyle — 1. Corbin Lawes, Hunter, 1:50.67; 2. Noah Crane, Kearns, 1:53.27; 3. Luke Rednour, Kearns, 1:53.49.

200 individual medley — 1. Benjamin Eberly, Taylorsville, 2:01.62; 2. Frederick Biesinger, Kearns; 3. McKay Simons, Cyprus, 2:10.29.

50 freestyle — 1. Jonathan Burkholder, Hunter, 21.65; 2. Lincoln Hatch, Kearns, 22.04; 3. Kade Johnson, Cyprus, 22.91.

100 butterfly — 1. Caleb Wright, Granger, 56.19; 2. Kade Johnson, Cyprus, 57.22; 3. Liam Talbot, Hunter, 57.48.

100 freestyle — 1. Jonathan Burkholder, Hunter, 48.90; 2. Lincoln Hatch, Kearns, 49.32; 3. Conner Peterson, Taylorsville, 52.32.

500 freestyle — 1. Corbin Lawes, Hunter, 4:59.95; 2. Noah Crane, Kearns, 5:08.03; 3. McKay Simons, Cyprus, 5:11.75.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Hunter, 1:34.08; 2. Cyprus, 1:35.15; 3. Taylorsville, 1:35.16.

100 backstroke — 1. Frederick Biesinger, Kearns, 56.49; 2. Ayden Walters, Cyprus, 1:00.27; 3. Cole Sharp, 1:00.41.

100 breaststroke — 1. Benjamin Eberly, Taylorsville, 1:01.64; 2. Layne Woodruff, Hunter, 1:09.34; 3. Liam Talbot, Hunter, 1:10.48.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Kearns, 3:25.23; 2. Cyprus, 3:32.64; 3. West Jordan, 3;42.35.

Region 5 championships

At South Davis Rec Center

Girls team scores

Box Elder, 538 Woods Cross, 417 Viewmont, 244 Bountiful, 175 Clearfield, 152 Bonneville, 142 Northridge, 132 Roy, 48

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Woods Cross, 1:55.88; 2. Box Elder, 1:56.05; 3. Viewmont, 1:56.34.

200 freestyle — 1. Amy Swenson, Box Elder, 2:05.21; 2. Rachel Williams, Box Elder, 2:07.55; 3. Adelaide Wilson, Box Elder, 2:07.78.

200 individual medley — 1. Gabby Henry, Viewmont, 2:11.38; 2. Reagan Patterson, Bonneville, 2:16.87; 3. Taylee Nelson, Box Elder, 2:19.21.

50 freestyle — 1. Alanna Holzer, Woods Cross, 25.22; 2. Hallie Gerrard, Viewmont, 25.78; 3. Tessa Weyand, Box Elder, 26.47.

100 butterfly — 1. Alanna Holzer, Woods Cross, 1:02.91; 2. Rachel Williams, Box Elder, 1:04.01; 3. Madi Hatch, Northridge, 1:04.09.

100 freestyle — 1. Reagan Patterson, Bonneville, 54.44; 2. Ava Glissmeyer, Woods Cross, 55.05; 3. Amy Swenson, Box Elder, 57.09.

500 freestyle — 1. Andelyn Gover, Northridge, 5:43.95; 2. Adelaide Wilson, Box Elder, 5:50.41; 3. Hadlie Whitaker, Box Elder, 6:10.20.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Viewmont, 1:43.28; 2. Box Elder, 1:45.65; 3. Woods Cross, 1:48.05.

100 backstroke — 1. Ava Glissmeyer, Woods Cross, 1:00.28; 2. Hallie Gerrard, Viewmont, 1:03.86; 3. Grace Gilbert, Woods Cross, 1:04.25.

100 breaststroke — 1. Taylee Nelson, Box Elder, 1:08.43; 2. Camryn Petersen, Box Elder, 1:15.33; 3. Rebekah Cyril, Woods Cross, 1:15.70.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Woods Cross, 3:50.80; 2. Box Elder, 3:58.39; 3. Bountiful, 4:14.60.

Boys team scores

Box Elder, 458 Woods Cross, 354 Viewmont, 285 Clearfield, 190 Bountiful, 163 Northridge, 142 Roy, 129 Bonneville, 87

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Woods Cross, 1:40.64; 2. Viewmont, 1:40.68; 3. Box Elder, 1:43.18.

200 freestyle — 1. Andrew Webster, Viewmont, 1:49.83; 2. Henry Long, Bountiful, 1:51.26; 3. Cooper Hodgkinson, Box Elder, 1:52.77.

200 individual medley — 1. Justin Chamberlain, Woods Cross, 1:58.45; 2. Dallin McKee, Box Elder, 1:59.53; 3. Liam Glissmeyer, Bountiful, 2:00.01.

50 freestyle — 1. Sam Williams, Roy, 21.40; 2. Isaac Hale, Viewmont, 22.10; 3. Eric Chamberlain, Viewmont, 23.08.

100 butterfly — 1. Eric Chamberlain, Viewmont, 54.14; 2. Cooper Hodgkinson, Box Elder, 54.92; 3. Jace Fambro, Northridge, 55.94.

100 freestyle — 1. Liam Glissmeyer, Bountiful, 49.00; 2. Isaac Chomjak, Woods Cross, 49.81; 3. Will Hunter, Woods Cross, 52.57.

500 freestyle — 1. Henry Long, Bountiful, 4:55.82; 2. Ammon Kamauu, Woods Cross, 5:00.40; 3. Andrew Webster, Viewmont, 5:02.80.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Box Elder, 1:33.23; 2. Bountiful, 1:35.56; 3. Clearfield, 1:35.83.

100 backstroke — 1. Dallin McKee, Box Elder, 53.33; 2. Isaac Hale, Viewmont, 54.16; 3. Isaac Chomjak, Woods Cross, 55.45.

100 breaststroke — 1. Justin Chamberlain, Woods Cross, 58.01; 2. Sam Williams, Roy, 59.03; 3. Andy Duke, Bountiful, 1:01.39.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Viewmont, 3:20.34; 2. Woods Cross, 3:22.74; 3. Box Elder, 3:29.00.

Region 6 championships

At South Davis Rec Center

Girls team scores

Skyline, 497 Olympus, 405 Highland, 261.5 Brighton, 258.5 Alta, 200 West, 154 East, 82

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Skyline, 1:47.29; 2. Olympus, 1:47.33; 3. Highland, 1:51.07.

200 freestyle — 1. Rori Sorenson, Skyline, 1:56.05; 2. Greta Doretto, Olympus, 1:57.59; 3. Audrey Bradley, Brighton, 1:58.45.

200 individual medley — 1. Rainie Moran, Olympus, 2:10.63; 2. Sadie Macdonald, Olympus, 2:11.40; 3. Elaine Liu, Skyline, 2:12.82.

50 freestyle — 1. Ofa Fa, West, 24.77; 2. Lauren Greenwell, Olympus, 24.80; 3. Sydney McElwee, Olympus, 25.66.

100 butterfly — 1. Jade Garstang, Skyline, 54.49; 2. Vienna Lemmon, Olympus, 57.89; 3. Veronica Black, Highland, 58.63.

100 freestyle — 1. Taylar Hooton, Olympus, 52.92; 2. Ofa Fa, West, 53.59; 3. Greta Doretto, Olympus, 54.31.

500 freestyle — 1. Rainie Moran, Olympus, 5:09.53; 2. Rori Sorenson, Skyline, 5:13.45; 3. Ellinor Plant, Highland, 5:15.68.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Skyline, 1:40.63; 2. Olympus, 1:40.79; 3. Highland, 1:43.47.

100 backstroke — 1. Jade Garstang, Skyline, 54.25; 2. Taylar Hooton, Olympus, 56.97; 3. Felicia Shi, Skyline, 1:00.16.

100 breaststroke — 1. Veronica Black, Highland, 1:02.64; 2. Lauren Greenwell, Olympus, 1:07.54; 3. Elaine Liu, Skyline, 1:07.84.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Skyline, 3:37.17; 2. Olympus, 3:39.59; 3. Brighton, 3:47.99.

Boys team scores

Olympus, 586 Skyline, 345 Brighton, 311 Alta, 242 East, 174.5 West, 131.5 Highland, 92

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Olympus, 1:33.32; 2. Skyline, 1:37.63; 3. Alta, 1:39.82.

200 freestyle — 1. Drake Doyle, Brighton, 1:41.42; 2. Benjamin, Hatchard, Olympus, 1:42.22; 3. Alexander Stewart, Skyline, 1:43.09.

200 individual medley — 1. Abe Astle, Olympus, 1:51.05; 2. Isaac Wardle, Olympus, 1:55.06; 3. Nash Hale, Skyline, 1:55.26.

50 freestyle — 1. Sebastian Wrona, Olympus, 21.29; 2. Kevin Tu, Olympus, 21.72; 3. Isaac Ridge, Alta, 21.89.

100 butterfly — 1. Benjamin Hatchard, Olympus, 50.85; 2. Will de la Garza, Olympus, 50.86; 3. Josh Smith, Alta, 51.09.

100 freestyle — 1. Abe Astle, Olympus, 45.85; 2. Drake Doyle, Brighton, 46.51; 3. Sebastian Wrona, Olympus, 47.08.

500 freestyle — 1. Alexander Stewart, Skyline, 4:45.76; 2. Jackson Hatchard, Olympus, 4:46.03; 3. Collin de la Garza, Olympus, 4:50.28.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Olympus, 1:24.78; 2. Brighton, 1:25.65; 3. Skyline, 1:28.97; 4. Alta, 1:33.87; 5. West, 1:36.32.

100 backstroke — 1. Will de la Garza, Olympus, 49.71; 2. Luan Barnard, Brighton, 49.82; 3. Kevin Tu, Olympus, 51.55.

100 breaststroke — 1. Moran Miles, Olympus, 57.74; 2. Owen Hartman, Olympus, 59.02; 3. Isaac Wardle, Olympus, 59.15.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Olympus, 3:06.56; 2. Brighton, 3:10.17; 3. Skyline, 3:12.14.

Region 7 championships

At Wasatch High School

Girls team scores

Wasatch, 546 Springville, 331.5 Timpview, 275 Salem Hills, 230.5 Spanish Fork, 213 Maple Mountain, 152 Cedar Valley, 122

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Wasatch, 146.84; 2. Springville, 1:54.47; 3. Spanish Fork, 26.45.

200 freestyle — 1. Andalyn Duke, Wasatch, 1:59.75; 2. Avery Haynes, Wasatch, 2:00.40; 3. Macie Poulson, Springville, 2:00.63.

200 individual medley — 1. Kate Reichner, Timpview, 2:11.87; 2. Kate Brower, Springville, 2:13.47; 3. Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, 2:17.21.

50 freestyle — 1. Reece Andrews, Wasatch, 24.96; 2. Olivia Stout, Salem Hills, 25.31; 3. Eva Phillips, Timpview, 25.58.

100 butterfly — 1. Reece Andrews, Wasatch, 59.07; 2. Kate Reichner, Timpview, 59.64; 3. Ava Hansen, Timpview, 1:02.11.

100 freestyle — 1. Avery Haynes, Wasatch, 54.31; 2. Eva Phillips, Timpview, 56.33; 3. Sofia Sherry, Wasatch, 59.77.

500 freestyle — 1. Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, 5:17.81; 2. Macie Poulson, Springville, 5:23.53; 3. Andalyn Duke, Wasatch, 5:26.34.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Wasatch, 1:41.79; 2. Timpview, 1:43.39; 3. Springville, 1:45.44.

100 backstroke — 1. Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, 57.66; 2. Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, 59.72; 3. Brinley Weight, Springville, 1:00.32.

100 breaststroke — 1. Paige Hicken, Wasatch, 1:06.82; 2. Kate Brower, 1:08.91; 3. Kasenya Keller, Wasatch, 1:09.57.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Wasatch, 3:43.80; 2. Timpview, 3:47.36; 3. Salem Hills, 3:56.14.

Boys team scores

Wasatch, 516 Springville, 370.5 Timpview, 275.5 Salem Hills, 240 Cedar Valley, 192 Maple Mountain, 132 Spanish Fork, 130

Individual results