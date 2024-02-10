Facebook Twitter
Saturday, February 10, 2024 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Biggest winners of the trade deadline are two former Jazzmen

Bojan Bogdonovic and Alec Burks got traded from the worst team in the NBA to a rising team in the Eastern Conference. Good for them.

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
SHARE Biggest winners of the trade deadline are two former Jazzmen
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (14) and forward Bojan Bogdanovic during a game against the Golden State Warriors .

Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (14) and forward Bojan Bogdanovic during a game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. The two former Utah Jazz players were traded to the Knicks on Thursday.

Jeff Chiu, Associated Press

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

The New York Knicks (tied for third in the Eastern Conference as I’m writing this) have been playing incredible basketball, and they already were one of the teams that made a big move prior to the trade deadline when they acquired OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors.

But on Thursday, they made a big swing and landed former Jazzmen Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons, while honestly not giving up too much in the deal. The Knicks intend to contend for a title, and they are positioned very well in the East.

So while the Knicks look like big winners at the deadline, it’s Bogdanovic and Burks that are the biggest winners of the day.

Prior to last season, when Bogdanovic was traded to Detroit from Utah, he’d been to the playoffs seven of the eight seasons he’d been in the NBA. Then he was shipped to a Pistons team that turned in just 17 wins last year.

This year, while injured, he watched as the Pistons went on the worst losing streak in NBA history. On Thursday night the Pistons earned just their eighth win of the season. They are horrible. And watching the horror show alongside Bogdanovic, was Burks, another beloved former Jazzman.

Related

Bogdanovic (34) and Burks (32) are not spring chickens in the NBA. The window for being on a contending team that can fight for a title is quickly closing and both players are incredibly deserving.

While I did not cover Burks while he was with the Jazz, I do know that he was beloved by the fans and that they have rooted for his success since departing from Utah. I did cover Bogdanovic’s run with the Jazz, and not only was he one of the coolest and realest players I’ve ever covered, he is one of the toughest who is absolutely dedicated to winning.

There’s obviously no guarantee that the Knicks will succeed in their quest for a championship, but I’m sure that Jazz fans will agree that if anyone deserves the chance to be fighting at Madison Square Garden and given the spotlight on a winning team, it’s these two former Jazzmen.

New with the Jazz

Related

Quote of the week

“I didn’t know that. That makes me feel better than I did five minutes ago.” — Jazz coach Will Hardy on hearing that his team is No. 1 in clutch scoring.

From the archives

Related

Extra points

  • The two main reasons the Jazz traded Fontecchio, Olynyk and Agbaji (Deseret News)
  • Expect for Jazz games to be uncomfortable and maybe a little ugly (Deseret News)
  • Hardy working to ‘free players’ brains up a little bit’ to abandon plans and react (KSL.com)
  • Lauri Markkanen to participate in 3-point contest at All-Star weekend (KSL.com)

Around the league

Up next

  • Feb. 12 | 7 p.m. | Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors | KJZZ
  • Feb. 14 | 7 p.m. | Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers | KJZZ
  • Feb. 15 | 7 p.m. | Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors | KJZZ

All times MST.

AP24038059893077.jpg

Utah Jazz’s CEO, Danny Ainge, left, looks on as Jazz owner Ryan Smith and head coach Will Hardy fist bump while sitting court side before the start an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Salt Lake City. The Jazz were busy on NBA trade deadline day this week.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Next Up In Utah Jazz
‘It definitely hits you’: Lauri Markkanen on dealing with emptiness of losing teammates due to trades
Core memory achieved: Jordan Clarkson gives 4-year-old super fan the experience of a lifetime
Expect for Jazz games to be uncomfortable and maybe a little ugly
Suns 129, Jazz 115: Inside the numbers
Opinion: Unintended consequences of trades could cause the Jazz to struggle in rebuilding
The two main reasons the Jazz moved Kelly Olynyk, Ochai Agbaji and Simone Fontecchio