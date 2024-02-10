High school boys wrestling: Millard continues wrestling dominance by capturing 2A state title

The Millard High School boys wrestling team was a dominant force throughout the 2A state wrestling tournament Friday and Saturday at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

Millard tallied 331.5 points to secure the Eagles’ third consecutive state title.

Beaver came in second with 262 points, followed by San Juan with 155.5.

“This is the tournament you prepare for all year long,” said Brenden Turner, who is in his fourth year as the head coach of the Eagles.

“We pride ourselves in getting the best competition. We go up and wrestle 4A, 5A and 6A teams in preparation for this tournament. I truly believe that paid off for us this year.”

Millard had 10 wrestlers make it to the championship round.

“We had a couple of heartbreakers, but for the most part the kids responded and did what they were supposed to do,” Turner said.

“It was a lot of fun. Millard is the best. They have the best support. They all come out and support me and rally behind the boys.”

Junior Dak Eldridge (126) helped lead the way, pinning South Sevier’s Landon Bagley. It was Eldridge’s third individual championship.

“Today I guess I just showed up,” Eldridge said. “My favorite part of wrestling is the brotherhood. It’s a family thing, especially with my uncle and grandpa coaching.”

Millard’s Sam Rasmussen (144) capped off his prep wrestling career by defeating Beaver’s Gage Raddon in a 9-7 decision.

The match gave Rasmussen his fourth individual state title.

“The thing with wrestling is that you have to be the hardest worker in the room,” said junior Morgan Tingey (165), who earned his second individual title against San Juan’s JD Palmer.

“This means a lot,” said Millard junior Kaden Turner (175) after beating Beaver’s Titan Hunter by fall. ”I’ve been in the finals the last few years and come up short, so it was good to get it.”

Millard’s Emilo Jackson (190) secured an individual medal, beating Enterprise’s Kryon Bracken by fall.

“There are a lot of emotions,” said Jackson, whose title match was his final time on the mat as a high school athlete. “I love the memories and I love this team.”

Teammate Scoot DeHerrera (285) also placed first, outlasting San Juan’s Taylor Black in a decision match.

Class 2A state tournament

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores



Millard, 331.5 Beaver, 262 San Juan, 155.5 North Sevier, 119 Kanab, 112 North Summit, 101.5 Duchesne, 99 Enterprise, 91

Individual results

