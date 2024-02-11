Facebook Twitter
Where Utah’s NCAA Tournament résumé stands after sweep by Arizona schools

An updated look at the Runnin’ Utes’ complete NCAA Tournament résumé, and where each of the seven remaining regular-season opponents rank in NET.

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah Runnin’ head coach Craig Smith yells to the team during a game against Arizona State at the Huntsman Center

Utah Runnin’ head coach Craig Smith yells to the team during a game against Arizona State at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News

Utah’s 85-77 loss to Arizona State on Saturday night hurt its NCAA Tournament résumé as the Runnin’ Utes try to make it to the Big Dance for the first time since 2016.

The loss to Arizona State, which entered the game ranked in 135 in the NET rankings (and rose to 128 after the win over the Utes), counts as a Quadrant 3 loss for Utah, its first of the season. That’s a résumé stain Utah wanted to avoid as it heads down the stretch.

“Every day in practice, every day in film, every day in the weight room. Let’s be at our very best and if we are, then good things will happen. I know we’re still in a good position.” — Utah coach Craig Smith

“This is a tough loss obviously for a lot of respects, conference standings,” Utah coach Craig Smith said.

“We’ve been so good at home and we lose both, but we have seven regular-season games left. We’re guaranteed one game in the conference tournament, so we know we have eight competitions left at a minimum, hopefully a lot more, but we just got to lock into the present and be where our feet are at.”

Prior to the two losses to No. 8 Arizona and Arizona State this weekend, most bracketologists had Utah solidly in as a No. 8 or No. 9 seed. The loss to Arizona State, while not great, doesn’t singlehandedly knock the Utes out of tournament contention, but it makes the road a lot harder, with a lot less margin for error.

The Utes have a record of 15-9, and now have a losing Pac-12 record of 6-7. As of Sunday afternoon, Utah’s NET ranking is 47, down from 36 before the Arizona State loss, which is on the bubble. According to bracketologists.com, teams with a NET ranking of 37 or higher were all invited to the NCAA Tournament in 2022 and 2023.

The bad news for Utah is that it goes on the road for five of its final regular-season games, including three consecutive games away from Salt Lake City starting Thursday — at USC, at UCLA, then a trip to Colorado.

merlin_3019592.jpg

Arizona Sun Devils guard Frankie Collins (1) jumps for a shot against Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) and forward Ben Carlson (1) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019622.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) shoots the ball past Arizona Sun Devils guard Jose Perez (12) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019620.jpg

Utah Utes guard Cole Bajema (2) and center Branden Carlson (35) fight for the ball against Arizona Sun Devils guard Jamiya Neal (5) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019618.jpg

Utah Utes guard Cole Bajema (2) drives the ball against Arizona Sun Devils guard Jose Perez (12) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019616.jpg

Utah Utes guard Deivon Smith (5) looks to pass the ball during a game against the Arizona Sun Devils at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019614.jpg

Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) drives the ball around Arizona Sun Devils forward Bryant Selebangue (24) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019612.jpg

Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) shoots the ball during a game against the Arizona Sun Devils at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019610.jpg

Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13), Utah Utes guard Deivon Smith (5), Arizona Sun Devils forward Bryant Selebangue (24) and Arizona Sun Devils guard Frankie Collins (1) watch the ball when the rebound is missed at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019608.jpg

Utah Utes forward Jake Wahlin (10) reaches for the rebound against Arizona Sun Devils guard Kamari Lands (0) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019606.jpg

Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) fights for position against Arizona Sun Devils forward Bryant Selebangue (24) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Utah Runnin’ head coach Craig Smith yells to the team during a game against Arizona State at the Huntsman Center

Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith yells to the team during a game against the Arizona Sun Devils at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019602.jpg

Utah Utes guard Cole Bajema (2) yells as he is blocked by Arizona Sun Devils forward Bryant Selebangue (24) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019600.jpg

University of Utah Utes react to a play during a game against the Arizona Sun Devils at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019598.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) shoots the ball over Arizona Sun Devils forward Alonzo Gaffney (8) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019596.jpg

Utah Utes guard Deivon Smith (5) jumps for a shot against Arizona Sun Devils forward Bryant Selebangue (24) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019594.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) passes the ball around Arizona Sun Devils center Shawn Phillips Jr. (9) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019590.jpg

Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) jumps to block a shot by Arizona Sun Devils guard Jamiya Neal (5) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019588.jpg

Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) defends against Arizona Sun Devils guard Jose Perez (12) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019586.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) blocks a shot by Arizona Sun Devils forward Bryant Selebangue (24) alongside Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023. Carlson broke the school record of number of blocked shots this game.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019584.jpg

Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) looks to shoot the ball over Arizona Sun Devils center Shawn Phillips Jr. (9) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019582.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) blocks Arizona Sun Devils guard Jose Perez (12) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019580.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) blocks a shot at the Huntsman Center during a game against the Arizona Sun Devils in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
merlin_3019578.jpg

Arizona Sun Devils forward Alonzo Gaffney (8) drives the ball against Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Hunter Erickson (0) fights for the ball against Arizona Sun Devils guard Frankie Collins (1) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Utah Utes guard Hunter Erickson (0) fights for the ball against Arizona Sun Devils guard Frankie Collins (1) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
The Utes have struggled mightily on the road, losing all five of their Pac-12 road games, with their only road win — a 78-71 victory at Saint Mary’s — doing wonders for their résumé.

Utah doesn’t have to go undefeated to close out the regular season to secure an at-large NCAA berth, but it’s going to require quite a few wins. Specifically, the Utes can’t afford another Quad 3 loss, so they have to beat Stanford and Cal at home and Oregon State on the road. Another Quad 1 win at Colorado or at Oregon would help pad the résumé.

“I just know we got to lock in. This is a little bit clichéish ... but I just worry about the next opponent and worry about our team being the very best that we can be on a day-to-day basis,” Smith said. “Every day in practice, every day in film, every day in the weight room. Let’s be at our very best and if we are, then good things will happen. I know we’re still in a good position.”

Here’s an updated look at Utah’s complete NCAA Tournament résumé, and where each of the seven remaining regular-season opponents rank in NCAA’s NET rankings.

Quadrant 1 wins

  • Vs. BYU (8 NET ranking), 73-69.
  • At Saint Mary’s (15 NET ranking), 78-71.
  • Neutral site vs. Wake Forest (36 NET ranking), 77-70.

Quadrant 1 losses

  • Neutral site vs. Houston (1 NET ranking), 76-66.
  • Vs. Arizona (3 NET ranking), 105-99 (3OT).
  • At Arizona (3 NET ranking), 92-73.
  • At Washington State (40 NET ranking), 79-57.
  • Neutral site vs. St. John’s (45 NET ranking), 91-82.
  • At Washington (69 NET ranking), 98-73.

Quadrant 2 wins

  • Vs. Colorado (39 NET ranking), 73-68.
  • Vs. Washington State (40 NET ranking), 80-58.
  • Vs. Oregon (61 NET ranking), 80-77.
  • Vs. Washington (69 NET ranking), 95-90.

Quadrant 2 losses

  • At Stanford (99 NET ranking), 79-73.
  • At Arizona State (128 NET ranking), 82-70.

Quadrant 3 wins

  • Vs. Eastern Washington (114 NET ranking), 101-66.
  • Vs. UCLA (112 NET ranking), 90-44.
  • Neutral Site vs. Hawaii (173 NET ranking), 79-66.

Quadrant 3 losses

  • Vs. Arizona State (128 NET ranking), 85-77.

Quadrant 4 wins

  • Vs. Oregon State (171 NET ranking), 74-47.
  • Vs. Utah Valley (180 NET ranking), 76-62.
  • Vs. Southern Utah (245 NET ranking), 88-86
  • Vs. UC Riverside (258 NET ranking), 82-53
  • Vs. Bellarmine (319 NET ranking), 85-43

Quadrant 4 losses

None

NET Rankings of remaining teams on Utah’s schedule

Quadrant 1

  • At Colorado (39 NET ranking)
  • At Oregon (61 NET ranking)

Quadrant 2

  • At USC (108 NET ranking)
  • At UCLA (112 NET ranking)

Quadrant 3

  • Vs. Stanford (99 NET ranking)
  • Vs. Cal (123 NET ranking)
  • At Oregon State (171 NET ranking)

Quadrant 4

None

