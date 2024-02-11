How Andy Reid built on his legacy with a historic third Super Bowl title

LAS VEGAS — It took some time, but the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas delivered a thrilling show with a show-stopping ending.

Thanks to Andy Reid for coming up with the final act.

With the clock running down in overtime, Patrick Mahomes coolly rolled right and hit a wide-open Mecole Hardman for a 3-yard touchdown with three seconds remaining, sending the Kansas City Chiefs to a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

“What a great experience. Appreciate our guys for the great job that they did,” Reid said. “They players and coaches, defensively, our guys came out, played their hearts out like they’ve done all year, kept us in the game, and then the offense just kind of persevered through it.”

Reid, the creative riverboat gambler, ended up with his third Super Bowl title in the past five seasons. He became just the fifth head coach to ever win three Super Bowls.

It was also the Chiefs’ second straight championship, the first time in 19 years that a franchise has won back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

“That’s a bit surreal, like back-to-back is rare for this team and this organization,” Reid said. “... It’s a great win because I know how hard it is to do.”

This one wasn’t always pretty.

Kansas City trailed 10-3 at halftime and only scored one touchdown during regulation — and that came off a San Francisco turnover deep in its own territory.

Instead, the Chiefs had to rely on their defense to keep them in it and kicker Harrison Butker to cap off drives that weren’t finishing in the end zone.

Mahomes ended up throwing for 344 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, as Kansas CIty endured scoring just once on its first nine possessions — a stretch that also included two turnovers — before its offense finally got things going.

The Chiefs wound up scoring on their final four possessions, including in overtime after San Francisco scored a field goal — a 27-yarder from Jake Moody — on the first possession in the extra session.

Because the 49ers weren’t able to score a touchdown in overtime though, that opened the door for Kansas City to capture the win.

What resulted was a 13-play, 75-yard drive that showed the resiliency of a franchise that has earned the title “dynasty.”

Just four plays into the drive, Kansas City faced a fourth-and-1, but Mahomes faked a handoff and picked up 8 yards with his legs for a first down.

Later in the drive on a third-and-6 from their own 46, Mahomes hit Rashee Rice on a crossing route and Rice gained 13 yards to the San Francisco 41.

Mahomes, ever the magician, then picked up 19 yards on a scramble on a third-and-1 at the 49ers 32, setting up the game-winner three plays later.

“Obviously, the last drive was a thing of beauty,” Reid said.

It’s the third Super Bowl title for Mahomes as well, who’s developed quite the tandem with Reid.

“He’s one of the best coaches of all-time. I believe he’s the best coach of all-time,” Mahomes said after his third Super Bowl MVP night. “... The way he’s able to navigate every single team he has and continue to have success no matter where he’s at — and for me, he brings out the best in me.

“That’s important. He doesn’t try to make me anyone else. I don’t think I would be the quarterback that I am without coach Reid being my head coach. He wants you to be the best person you can be, and that’s something truly special.”

It was anything but a perfect season for Kansas City in repeating as champions. The Chiefs went through a midseason slump and had to fight their way back to the Super Bowl by winning on the road in the playoffs.

Some of that passion, and frustration, was evident when Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was seen inadvertently bumping Reid during a passionate chat during the first half.

Reid kept his balance, played off the moment as two competitors who wanted to win and Kelce, as usual, had a standout night with nine catches for 93 yards.

In the process, these dynasty Chiefs followed their future Hall of Fame coach to another Super Bowl title.

“I’ve got the greatest coach this game’s ever seen,” Kelce said. “He’s one of the best leaders of men that I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Oh, and for those curious if the 65-year-old Reid is retiring before next year?

That was answered when he was asked if he’ll return for the 2024 season.

“Yeah, I haven’t had time to think about it, but yeah,” Reid said. “Yeah, sure.”