Pizza Hut’s launching ‘Goodbye Pies,’ a Valentine’s Day gift to break up with your significant other

Pizza Hut is willing to help you break up with your ex-partner for Valentine’s Day with its “Goodbye Pies.”

The pizza chain launched the campaign last Tuesday, allowing its customers to order and deliver a hot honey pizza to their ex-lover’s address by Feb. 14.

“Send a free Hot Honey Goodbye Pie from now through Valentine’s Day, and the delivery driver will deliver the bad news in the best way,” per the promotional website.

The “Goodbye Pies” pizza delivery, according to People, is only available at locations in New York City, Miami and Chicago. However, fans can request a Pizza Hut gift card link to redeem a hot honey pizza, if available.

Why is Pizza Hut serving ‘Goodbye Pies’?

Pizza Hut’s news release shared that a holiday celebrating romantic relationships ironically faces the challenge of “Red Tuesday”: A phenomenon when partners break up the Tuesday before Valentine’s Day.

That Tuesday, per The Sun, is when people most often break up out of the whole year.

As reported by CNN, the “Goodbye Pies” campaign centers on promoting the restaurant’s new hot honey flavored pizza and wings. The company’s website claims the habanero-infused honey flavor contains the “perfect balance of sweet & heat.”

For the 2024 Super Bowl, Pizza Hut is releasing its “Pizza wHut!?” commercial to further promote the newly flavored products, as reported by QSR Magazine.

Lindsay Morgan, chief marketing officer at Pizza Hut, shared in the company’s statement, “The rising popularity of the sweet-heat flavor profile has led to Hot Honey becoming the most requested test item by our team members and we are thrilled to have it as the newest addition to our menu.”

Morgan added, “With the launch of Goodbye Pies, we are bringing that perfect blend of sweet and heat experience to real life, delivering spicy news in the sweetest way for Valentine’s Day.”

Are other restaurants serving breakup food options?

Pizza Hut is not the only restaurant helping with breakups.

From now to Feb. 21, P.F. Chang’s is giving complimentary dumplings to heartbroken customers, per People. By texting CHANGSDUMPLINGS to 855-697-6181, consumers can receive a six-count of shrimp/pork dumplings by showing screenshots and/or descriptions of their breakup.

Similarly to Pizza Hut’s campaign, Insomnia Cookies — an Eastern-based cookie delivery chain — is offering custom breakup variety packs with one of four requestable messages:



“We’re done. Have a nice life.”

“It’s not me, it’s you.”

“I have hots for your roommate.”

“You’re sweet, but not my flavor.”

Titled as the “It’s Not Me, It’s You 12-pack,” the company’s product website advertises, “Has your current fling crumbled? Let us bake up your breakup.”

According to Fox 8 News, the cookie packs range from $19.50 to $47.99 for that then-special someone.

