How Brock Purdy’s viral lookalike made it to the Super Bowl

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers may have fallen just short in Sunday’s Super Bowl, but at least he had the support of one of his most famous fans.

Anna Frey, a 16-year-old native of Farmington, Utah, who became an overnight viral sensation due to her striking resemblance to Purdy, made the trip down to Las Vegas to cheer on her doppelgänger.

The Utah high school tennis star received an NIL deal from Six Star Pro Nutrition, and the company paid to send her down south for the big game, according to Frey’s TikTok video announcing her trip.

The video has been viewed over 12 million times.

Upon arriving in Las Vegas, Frey posted another video of herself holding up a sign reading “Only I can stop Taylor now,” referring to megastar Kansas City Chiefs supporter Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The video of Frey poking fun at Swift has received more than 16 million views.

Frey’s Super Bowl invite had been a few weeks in the making.

Following the 49ers’ NFC championship victory on Jan. 28, Purdy’s younger brother Chubba posted a TikTok in which he deadpanned, “Anna Frey, going to the Super Bowl,” prompting an embarrassed chuckle from Purdy, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Frey made a response video after Chubba shared his post, saying that she was “patiently waiting for my Super Bowl invite.” Frey’s video has been viewed more than 33 million times.

Since being linked to Purdy, Frey’s social media following has exploded. She now has more than 1.7 million followers on TikTok, with over 500,000 coming in the past week.

Frey captured Utah’s 6A singles state title as a Farmington High freshman in 2023, earning “Ms. Tennis” honors from the Deseret News and ranking as the state’s top overall talent in the class of 2026.