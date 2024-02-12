Facebook Twitter
Monday, February 12, 2024 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Jazz 107, Warriors 129: Inside the numbers

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
SHARE Jazz 107, Warriors 129: Inside the numbers
Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) is blocked by Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) is blocked by Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz lost, 129-107, to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz loss:

merlin_3019872.jpg

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) blocks a shot by Golden State Warriors forward Jonathon Kuminga (00) during the first half of a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
1 of 4
merlin_3019870.jpg

Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) is blocked by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
2 of 4
merlin_3019868.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) defends against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
3 of 4
Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) is blocked by Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) is blocked by Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
4 of 4
merlin_3019872.jpg
merlin_3019870.jpg
merlin_3019868.jpg
Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) is blocked by Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Best performance: Stephen Curry not only finished with 25 points, but was also hugely impactful on nearly every play, adding 10 assists and six rebounds to his final stat line.

Worst performance: Taylor Hendricks is very clearly going to have a long way to go to be an impactful NBA player. He struggled on both sides of the floor and finished with zero points.

18: The Jazz committed 18 turnovers, which led to 23 points for the Warriors.

12: The Warriors didn’t have a crazy amount of offensive rebounds, but on their 12 offensive boards they got 23 second-chance points.

26: Klay Thompson was the high-scorer, finishing with a game-high 26 points.

Best of the best: Curry was shooting just 4-of-12 overall through the first three quarters for 10 points, and then scored 15 points on 5-of-7 from deep in the fourth.

Worst of the worst: Hendricks is still in the stages of learning some pretty basic defensive fundamentals and until he gets the hang of it, he’ll foul a lot (he finished with a team-high four) and be out of position often.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Warriors prepare to face Jazz as Steve Kerr travels to Serbia for Dejan Milojević’s funeral
Taylor Hendricks’ life on the court is about to change — in a big way
Jazz are building toward sustained future success, GM Justin Zanik says
Biggest winners of the trade deadline are two former Jazzmen
‘It definitely hits you’: Lauri Markkanen on dealing with emptiness of losing teammates due to trades
Core memory achieved: Jordan Clarkson gives 4-year-old super fan the experience of a lifetime