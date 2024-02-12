Jazz 107, Warriors 129: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz lost, 129-107, to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz loss:

1 of 4 2 of 4 3 of 4 4 of 4

Best performance: Stephen Curry not only finished with 25 points, but was also hugely impactful on nearly every play, adding 10 assists and six rebounds to his final stat line.

Worst performance: Taylor Hendricks is very clearly going to have a long way to go to be an impactful NBA player. He struggled on both sides of the floor and finished with zero points.

18: The Jazz committed 18 turnovers, which led to 23 points for the Warriors.

12: The Warriors didn’t have a crazy amount of offensive rebounds, but on their 12 offensive boards they got 23 second-chance points.

26: Klay Thompson was the high-scorer, finishing with a game-high 26 points.

Best of the best: Curry was shooting just 4-of-12 overall through the first three quarters for 10 points, and then scored 15 points on 5-of-7 from deep in the fourth.

Worst of the worst: Hendricks is still in the stages of learning some pretty basic defensive fundamentals and until he gets the hang of it, he’ll foul a lot (he finished with a team-high four) and be out of position often.