High school swimming: Top performances in Utah heading into 2024 state meets the next two weeks

The 2023-24 high school swimming season is heading into the final two weeks, with state meets the next two weekends at BYU. Here’s a look at the top 15 high school performances in each event this season as organized by the Utah Swimming Coaches Association. The top 120 times in each event are available at utswimcoach.com.

Girls 200 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



1:51.49 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Sr. (2/3 at Region 3)

1:54.80 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Sr. (1/19 at Mayor’s Cup)

1:56.05 — Rori Sorenson, Skyline, Fr. (2/9 at Region 6)

1:57.09 — Avery Bulkley, Payson, Jr. (1/5 at Red Rock Invite)

1:57.59 — Greta Doretto, Olympus, Fr. (2/9 at Region 6)

1:57.72 — Emme Brewer, Lone Peak, Sr. (2/3 at Region 3)

1:57.92 — Waimea Barlow, Weber, So. (2/3 at Region 1)

1:57.94 — Shayla Zulcic, Skyline, Fr. (12/19 at Granite District)

1:58.18 — Pinar Dönmez, Layton Christian, Jr. (2/3 at Region 14)

1:58.45 — Audrey Bradley, Brighton, Sr. (2/9 at Region 6)

1:59.16 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Jr. (1/24 at Pleasant Grove)

1:59.41 — Sophie Wrona, Olympus, Fr. (12/19 at Granite District)

1:59.50 — Mckenzie Mugleston, Snow Canyon, So. (2/2 at Region 9)

1:59.63 — Beca Bringard, Skyline, Sr. (11/11 at Wasatch)

1:59.75 — Andalyn Duke, Wasatch, Sr. (2/2 at Region 7)

Note: State record is 1:50.32 by Brighton’s Amanda Barrett in 2011.

Girls 200 individual medley

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



2:08.51 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, Jr. (1/23 at Brighton)

2:10.30 — Lorraine Moran, Olympus, Fr. (12/19 at Granite District)

2:10.72 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Jr. (11/3 at Greg Fernley)

2:11.38 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Sr. (2/9 at Region 5)

2:11.40 — Kathleen Richter, Murray, Jr. (2/3 at Region 10)

2:11.40 — Sadie MacDonald, Olympus, So. (2/9 at Region 6)

2:11.87 — Kate Reichner, Timpview, Jr. (2/2 at Region 7)

2:11.97 — Veronica Black, Highland, Jr. (1/18 at Highland)

2:12.45 — Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, So. (2/2 at Region 7)

2:12.55 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills, Fr. (2/2 at Region 9)

2:12.82 — Elaine Liu, Skyline, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

2:13.47 — Kate Brower, Springville, So. (2/2 at Region 7)

2:14.10 — Avery Bulkley, Payson, Jr. (11/4 at Payson)

2:14.23 — Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, Jr. (11/4 at Payson)

2:14.68 — Paige Hicken, Wasatch, Fr. (2/2 at Region 7)

Note: State record is 2:03.41 by Brighton’s Rachel Butler in 2019.

Girls 50 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



23.89 — Sophie Scoville, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (2/3 at Region 3)

23.94 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Jr. (2/3 at Region 3)

24.06 — Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, Jr. (2/2 at Region 8)

24.32 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Sr. (2/9 at Region 5)

24.40 — Brooklyn Richter, Murray, Fr. (2/3 at Region 10)

24.68 — Reagan Patterson, Bonneville, (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

24.75 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Sr. (1/12 at Timpview)

24.77 — Ofa Fa, West, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

24.79 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, Jr. (12/19 at Granite District)

24.80 — Lauren Greenwell, Olympus, Sr. (2/9 at Region 6)

24.82 — Breeze Ohlson, Herriman, Sr. (2/2 at Region 2)

24.84 — Kennedy Bennett, Lone Peak, Sr. (2/3 at Region 3)

24.89 — Sydney Weeks, Provo, Jr. (2/2 at Region 8)

24.96 — Reece Andrews, Wasatch, So. (2/2 at Region 7)

25.03 — Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, So. (12/14 at Wasatch)

Note: State record is 23.14 by Olympus’ Madison Parker in 2023.

Girls 100 butterfly

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



(SR) 54.49 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

56.74 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Sr. (2/3 at Region 3)

57.63 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Sr. (1/19 at Mayor’s Cup)

57.89 — Vienna Lemmon, Olympus, (2/9 at Region 6)

58.63 — Veronica Black, Highland, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

59.07 — Reece Andrews, Wasatch, So. (2/2 at Region 7)

59.29 — Danielle Cannon, Skyridge, Sr. (2/3 at Region 3)

59.29 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills, Fr. (2/2 at Region 9)

59.64 — Kate Reichner, Timpview, Jr. (2/2 at Region 7)

59.76 — Lorraine Moran, Olympus, Fr. (12/15 at Olympus)

59.90 — Chloe Rasband, Layton, Sr. (2/3 at Region 1)

59.93 — Adessa Talbot, Cottonwood, So. (12/19 at Granite District)

59.98 — Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, Jr. (12/8 at Wasatch)

1:00.27 — Sarah Cook, Ridgeline, Jr. (1/19 at Highland)

1:00.52 — Lucy Haymond, Riverton, Jr. (2/2 at Region 2)

Note: Old state record was 54.61 by Skyline’s Lillian Moore in 2014.

Girls 100 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



51.45 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/3 at Greg Fernley)

52.44 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Jr. (2/3 at Region 3)

52.51 — Sophie Scoville, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (2/3 at Region 3)

52.84 — Brooklyn Richter, Murray, Fr. (2/3 at Region 10)

52.88 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Sr. (2/9 at Region 5)

52.92 — Taylar Hooton, Olympus, Sr. (2/9 at Region 6)

53.59 — Ofa Fa, West, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

53.94 — Sydney Weeks, Provo, Jr. (2/2 at Region 8)

54.20 — Shayla Zulcic, Skyline, Fr. (12/19 at Granite District)

54.29 — Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, So. (2/2 at Region 7)

54.31 — Avery Haynes, Wasatch, Jr. (2/2 at Region 7)

54.31 — Greta Doretto, Olympus, Fr. (2/9 at Region 6)

54.44 — Maisey Preece, Payson, Fr. (1/5 at Red Rock Invite)

54.44 — Reagan Patterson, Bonneville, (2/9 at Region 5)

54.44 — Isabella Williams, Skyline, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

Note: State record is 49.96 by Olympus’ Madison Parker in 2023.

Girls 500 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



5:09.53 — Lorraine Moran, Olympus, Fr. (2/9 at Region 6)

5:10.59 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Jr. (11/3 at Greg Fernley)

5:11.73 — Avery Bulkley, Payson, Jr. (1/5 at Red Rock Invite)

5:12.82 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Sr. (1/12 at Timpview)

5:13.37 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Sr. (1/5 at South Davis)

5:13.45 — Rori Sorenson, Skyline, Fr. (2/9 at Region 6)

5:15.55 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, Jr. (11/14 at Skyline vs Park City)

5:15.68 — Ellinor Plant, Highland, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

5:15.69 — Sadie MacDonald, Olympus, So. (2/9 at Region 6)

5:17.05 — Emme Brewer, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/3 at Greg Fernley)

5:17.81 — Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, Jr. (2/2 at Region 7)

5:18.42 — Beca Bringard, Skyline, Sr. (12/19 at Granite District)

5:18.74 — Audrey Bradley, Brighton, Sr. (2/9 at Region 6)

5:20.73 — Laura Rigby, Ridgeline, Sr. (2/3 at Region 11)

5:21.87 — Gretchen Lane, Park City, Jr. (2/3 at Region 10)

Note: State record is 4:55.28 by Skyridge’s Katelyn Andrist in 2022.

Girls 100 backstroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



54.25 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

56.44 — Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, So. (2/2 at Region 7)

56.97 — Taylar Hooton, Olympus, Sr. (2/9 at Region 6)

58.58 — Danielle Cannon, Skyridge, Sr. (2/3 at Region 3)

59.44 — Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, Jr. (2/2 at Region 8)

59.52 — Ava Glissmeyer, Wood Cross, Fr. (12/16 at Davis District)

59.58 — Natty Alonso, Cottonwood, Jr. (2/3 at Region 10)

59.72 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Sr. (12/16 at Davis District)

59.72 — Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, Jr. (2/2 at Region 7)

1:00.16 — Felicia Shi, Skyline, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

1:00.24 — Kate Reichner, Timpview, Jr. (11/11 at Nebo Invite)

1:00.31 — Emercynn Brooks, Wasatch, Sr. (2/2 at Region 7)

1:00.32 — Brinley Weight, Springville, Jr. (2/2 at Region 7)

1:00.33 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Sr. (1/24 at Pleasant Grove)

1:00.35 — Kennedy Bennett, Lone Peak, Sr. (2/3 at Region 3)

Note: State record is 53.45 by Cottonwood’s Rhyan White in 2016.

Girls 100 breaststroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



1:02.64 — Veronica Black, Highland, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

1:03.96 — Pinar Dönmez, Layton Christian, Jr. (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1:04.84 — Anya Clark, Skyridge, Sr. (2/3 at Region 3)

1:06.82 — Paige Hicken, Wasatch, Fr. (2/2 at Region 7)

1:07.54 — Lauren Greenwell, Olympus, Sr. (2/9 at Region 6)

1:07.84 — Elaine Liu, Skyline, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

1:08.42 — Lorraine Moran, Olympus, Fr. (12/19 at Granite District)

1:08.43 — Taylee Nelson, Box Elder, Jr. (2/9 at Region 5)

1:08.58 — Sofie Anders, Alta, So. (2/9 at Region 6)

1:08.63 — Reagan Patterson, Bonneville, (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1:08.78 — Ava Clegg, Lone Peak, Sr. (2/3 at Region 3)

1:08.91 — Kate Brower, Springville, So. (2/2 at Region 7)

1:09.07 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, Jr. (1/18 at Skyline vs Judge)

1:09.34 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Jr. (1/24 at Pleasant Grove)

1:09.38 — Grace Cannon, Wasatch, So. (2/2 at Region 7)

Note: State record is 1:02.09 by Wasatch’s Haley Altman in 2020

Boys 200 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



1:41.42 — Drake Doyle, Brighton, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

1:42.22 — Benjamin Hatchard, Olympus, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

1:43.09 — Alexander Stewart, Skyline, Sr. (2/9 at Region 6)

1:43.17 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Jr. (12/12 at Olympus)

1:44.32 — Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, Jr. (11/3 at Greg Fernley)

1:44.99 — Easton Mousser, Springville, Sr. (2/2 at Region 7)

1:45.07 — Isaac Ridge, Alta, Sr. (12/8 at Olympus 23)

1:45.23 — Mason Hemmert, Skyridge, Jr. (11/3 at Greg Fernley)

1:45.25 — Lincoln Hymas, Bingham, Jr. (2/2 at Region 2)

1:45.59 — Sebastian Wrona, Olympus, Jr. (11/9 at Olympus)

1:45.78 — Austin Partridge, Brighton, Sr. (2/9 at Region 6)

1:45.81 — Miles Moran, Olympus, Sr. (12/19 at Granite District)

1:46.09 — Luan Barnard, Brighton, So. (11/10 at Brighton)

1:46.19 — Collin De la garza, Olympus, Sr. (2/9 at Region 6)

1:46.62 — Jaimeson Taylor, Park City, Jr. (2/3 at Region 10)

Note: State record is 1:38.39 by Bingham’s Tanner Nelson in 2021.

Boys 200 individual medley

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



1:50.33 — Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, Jr. (2/2 at 2A Regions)

1:50.40 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Jr. (12/19 at Granite District)

1:54.71 — Robert Barton, Jordan, Sr. (2/3 at Region 10)

1:55.06 — Isaac Wardle, Olympus, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

1:55.26 — Nash Hale, Skyline, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

1:55.31 — Luan Barnard, Brighton, So. (2/9 at Region 6)

1:56.78 — Miles Moran, Olympus, Sr. (2/9 at Region 6)

1:57.22 — William De la garza, Olympus, Sr. (1/5 at Highland)

1:57.75 — Laiken Swensen, Olympus, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

1:57.98 — Zach Richter, Murray, Sr. (2/3 at Region 10)

1:58.11 — Owen Hartman, Olympus, Sr. (12/19 at Granite District)

1:58.45 — Justin Chamberlain, Wood Cross, Jr. (2/9 at Region 5)

1:58.65 — Josh Smith, Alta, Sr. (2/9 at Region 6)

1:59.09 — Wade Ogden, Skyridge, Sr. (2/3 at Region 3)

1:59.29 — Chase Johnson, Skyline, Jr. (12/19 at Granite District)

Note: State record is 1:48.75 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2019.

Boys 50 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



21.03 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Jr. (12/15 at Olympus)

21.14 — Robert Barton, Jordan, Sr. (2/3 at Region 10)

21.22 — Sebastian Wrona, Olympus, Jr. (12/15 at Olympus)

21.40 — Sam Williams, Roy, Sr. (2/9 at Region 5)

21.54 — Luan Barnard, Brighton, So. (2/9 at Region 6)

21.56 — Sawyer Portillo, Syracuse, Sr. (12/16 at Davis District)

21.57 — Drake Doyle, Brighton, Jr. (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

21.61 — Isaac Hale, Viewmont, Jr. (12/16 at Davis District)

21.63 — Boston Bennett, Union, Sr. (2/1 at Region 13)

21.65 — Jonathan Burkholder, Hunter, Sr. (2/9 at Region 4)

21.67 — Kevin Tu, Olympus, Jr. (12/19 at Granite Championships)

21.73 — Benjamin Hatchard, Olympus, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

21.80 — Jaxon Fellingham, American Fork, Jr. (2/3 at Region 3)

21.85 — Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, Jr. (12/16 at Hurricane)

21.89 — Isaac Ridge, Alta, Sr. (2/9 at Region 6)

Note: State record is 20.53 by Olympus’ Evan VanBrocklin in 2022.

Boys 100 butterfly

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



50.51 — William De la garza, Olympus, Sr. (12/19 at Granite District)

50.78 — Benjamin Hatchard, Olympus, Jr. (1/18 at Olympus)

50.86 — Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, Jr. (12/16 at Hurricane)

50.93 — Robert Barton, Jordan, Sr. (2/3 at Region 10)

51.09 — Josh Smith, Alta, Sr. (2/9 at Region 6)

51.48 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Jr. (12/15 at Olympus)

51.77 — Sebastian Wrona, Olympus, Jr. (12/19 at Granite District)

52.12 — Austin Partridge, Brighton, Sr. (2/9 at Region 6)

52.36 — Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, Jr. (1/18 at St. Joseph)

52.42 — Jagger Morton, Uintah, Sr. (1/24 at Uintah)

52.57 — Sawyer Portillo, Syracuse, Sr. (12/16 at Davis District)

52.74 — Koen Smith, Brighton, Sr. (2/9 at Region 6)

52.89 — Josh Stevens, Salem Hills, Sr. (2/2 at Region 7)

52.89 — Chase Johnson, Skyline, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

53.02 — Jaxon Fellingham, American Fork, Jr. (12/8 at Wasatch)

Note: State record is 47.71 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2020.

Boys 100 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



45.85 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

46.00 — Drake Doyle, Brighton, Jr. (11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

46.67 — Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, Jr. (2/2 at Region 12)

47.07 — Austin Partridge, Brighton, Sr. (2/9 at Region 6)

47.08 — Sebastian Wrona, Olympus, Jr. (2/9 at Region 6)

47.54 — Boston Bennett, Union, Sr. (2/1 at Region 13)

47.84 — Isaac Ridge, Alta, Sr. (12/8 at Olympus 23)

47.87 — Mason Hemmert, Skyridge, Jr. (2/3 at Region 3)

47.87 — Miles Moran, Olympus, Sr. (2/9 at Region 6)

47.92 — Owen Hirschi, Jordan, Sr. (2/3 at Region 10)

48.05 — Jaxon Fellingham, American Fork, Jr. (2/3 at Region 3)

48.06 — Alexander Stewart, Skyline, Sr. (2/9 at Region 6)

48.43 — Benjamin Hatchard, Olympus, Jr. (1/5 at Highland)

48.47 — Luan Barnard, Brighton, So. (11/3 at Brighton)

48.69 — Kevin Tu, Olympus, Jr. (11/14 at Olympus)

Note: State record is 45.13 by Olympus’ Evan VanBrocklin in 2022.

Boys 500 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



4:43.41 — Alexander Stewart, Skyline, Sr.( 12/19 at Granite District)

4:44.68 — Miles Moran, Olympus, Sr.( 12/19 at Granite District)

4:46.03 — Jackson Hatchard, Olympus, So.( 2/9 at Region 6)

4:46.10 — Easton Mousser, Springville, Sr.( 11/11 at Nebo Invite)

4:49.76 — William De la garza, Olympus, Sr.( 12/15 at Olympus)

4:50.28 — Collin De la garza, Olympus, Sr.( 2/9 at Region 6)

4:50.66 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Jr.( 1/5 at Highland)

4:50.91 — Nate Moir, Skyridge, Sr.( 2/3 at Region 3)

4:51.33 — Lincoln Hymas, Bingham, Jr.( 2/2 at Region 2)

4:51.41 — Isaac Ridge, Alta, Sr.( 11/9 at Olympus)

4:52.04 — Keegan Elgie, Park City, Jr.( 1/4 at Jordan @ PC)

4:52.59 — Jaimeson Taylor, Park City, Jr.( 2/3 at Region 10)

4:52.90 — David Hoyal, Lone Peak, Sr.( 2/3 at Region 3)

4:53.01 — Sam Petersen, American Fork, Fr.( 2/3 at Region 3)

4:53.24 — Luan Barnard, Brighton, So.( 12/8 at Brighton)

Note: State record is 4:30.06 by Bingham’s Tanner Nelson in 2021.

Boys 100 backstroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



49.71 — William De la garza, Olympus, Sr.( 2/9 at Region 6)

49.82 — Luan Barnard, Brighton, So.( 2/9 at Region 6)

51.13 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Jr.( 12/12 at Olympus)

51.18 — Nash Hale, Skyline, Jr.( 1/23 at Brighton)

51.24 — Andrew Carlile, Dixie, Sr.( 11/17 at Thanksgiving Invite)

51.55 — Kevin Tu, Olympus, Jr.( 2/9 at Region 6)

51.93 — Sebastian Wrona, Olympus, Jr.( 12/12 at Olympus)

52.96 — Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, Jr.( 12/14 at Ogden)

52.98 — Truman James, American Fork, Jr.( 2/3 at Region 3)

53.10 — Lincoln Burr, Skyridge, Sr.( 2/3 at Region 3)

53.19 — Corbin Lawes, Hunter, Sr.( 12/19 at Granite District)

53.28 — Davis Miller, American Fork, Sr.( 2/3 at Region 3)

53.33 — Dallin McKee, Box Elder, Jr.( 2/9 at Region 5)

53.33 — Conner Swensen, Olympus, Jr.( 2/9 at Region 6)

53.39 — Aeddan Winter, Brighton, Sr.( 2/9 at Region 6)

Note: State record is 48.25 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2020.

Boys 100 breaststroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

57.74 — Miles Moran, Olympus, Sr.( 2/9 at Region 6)

58.01 — Justin Chamberlain, Wood Cross, Jr.( 2/9 at Region 5)

58.10 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Jr.( 12/19 at Granite District)

58.17 — Owen Hartman, Olympus, Sr.( 12/19 at Granite District)

58.74 — Nick Oman, Springville, Sr.( 2/2 at Region 7)

58.95 — Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, Jr.( 2/2 at 2A Regions)

59.03 — Sam Williams, Roy, Sr.( 2/9 at Region 5)

59.10 — Yunpeng Tao, Skyline, Jr.( 12/19 at Granite District)

59.15 — Isaac Wardle, Olympus, Jr.( 2/9 at Region 6)

59.63 — Zach Richter, Murray, Sr.( 2/3 at Region 10)

59.87 — Nate Moir, Skyridge, Sr.( 2/3 at Region 3)

1:00.02 — Laiken Swensen, Olympus, Jr.( 2/9 at Region 6)

1:00.14 — Nash Hale, Skyline, Jr.( 2/9 at Region 6)

1:00.66 — Wade Ogden, Skyridge, Sr.( 11/3 at Greg Fernley)



1:00.92 — Benjamin Eberly, Taylorsville, Sr.( 12/19 at Granite District)

Note: State record is 55.29 by Wasatch’s Jayden Hicken in 2022.