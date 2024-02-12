Utes get commitment from Tulsa prep quarterback

The 2025 recruiting cycle is underway, and the first two commitments for this class for the University of Utah are quarterbacks.

After the commitment of four-star quarterback Wyatt Becker in November 2023, the Utes received a pledge from three-star quarterback Shaker Reisig on Monday.

Reisig, who plays for Union High in Tulsa, Oklahoma, chose the Utes over offers from BYU, Boston College, Houston, Oklahoma State, Missouri and Minnesota, among others, according to his 247Sports offers page.

Last season, the 6-foot, 200-pound quarterback threw for 2,366 yards and 25 touchdowns with six interceptions and a 78.4% completion rate, according to his MaxPreps stats page.

Utah has traditionally taken just one quarterback in each recruiting class, but there have been exceptions to that, like in 2022, when the Utes signed Brandon Rose and Nate Johnson.

He’ll join a 2025 quarterback room that could include Corner Canyon four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson, Rose and Becker.