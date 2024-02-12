Report: Trump wants daughter-in-law as RNC co-chair

Former President Donald Trump is considering endorsing his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to be the next co-chair of the Republican National Committee, according to a new report from The New York Times.

The current RNC chair, Ronna McDaniel, reportedly plans to step down from her post later this month.

Lara Trump is married to Eric Trump, the third-oldest child in the Trump family. Lara Trump has worked on both of her father-in-law’s presidential campaigns, and she explored running for the U.S. Senate in her home state, North Carolina.

The move to tap a member of the Trump family to run the RNC would help facilitate close collaboration between the Trump campaign and the Republican Party’s organizing body, should Trump win the party’s nomination for president. It would be the latest step in a series of personnel moves that have blurred the lines between Trump’s campaign, the RNC and the MAGA Inc. super PAC.

McDaniel has served as RNC chair since 2017, making her one of the longest-serving RNC chairs in history. A graduate of Brigham Young University, she is the niece of Sen. Mitt Romney.

McDaniel earned a reputation as a staunch ally of Trump, though the former president has grown “increasingly sour” on her, NBC reports. McDaniel helmed the RNC through a series of major defeats: Trump’s loss in 2020, and midterm setbacks in 2018 and 2022.

Last week, Romney said he has ”nothing but love and affection for my niece,” shortly after news broke of McDaniel’s potential resignation after the South Carolina primary later this month.

“She’s done her best to help elect Republicans and done her job,” Romney told Politico.

