The Super Bowl went into overtime ... so Buffalo Wild Wings is giving everyone free wings

It took six Super Bowls for it to happen, but after a thrilling overtime game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Fransisco 49ers, customers can finally cash in on a special Buffalo Wild Wings promotion: free wings.

Buffalo Wild Wings Super Bowl deal — how to get your free wings

Since 2019, Buffalo Wild Wings has offered Super Bowl fans a free order of six boneless or traditional wings, but the deal is contingent on one aspect of the big game: It has to go into overtime.

History has shown that’s no easy feat. Prior to Sunday, an overtime Super Bowl game had only happened once, in the 2017 matchup between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons (Patriots won), The Los Angeles Times reported. Now, with the Chiefs’ overtime victory on Sunday, overtime has happened just twice in 58 Super Bowls.

And Buffalo Wild Wings is ready to celebrate.

Customers can get their free order of wings — with any of the restaurant’s 26 sauces and seasonings — on Feb. 26 from 2 to 5 p.m. local time, according to an email the company sent to the Deseret News. The deal applies to locations throughout the United States and is available for dine-in and in-person takeout only. No purchase is necessary to get the free wings.

WE GOT OT!! FREE WINGS FOR AMERICA!!



(incl. 6 free wings at particip. U.S. BWW on 2/26/24 from 2-5 p.m. local. See Terms below for details.) — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) February 12, 2024

Another 2024 Super Bowl food deal to check out

Sonic also has a deal to celebrate post-Super Bowl. Following the Chiefs’ victory, fans can get five Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburgers for under $10 (or one for $1.99), according to an email shared with the Deseret News.