Missionary hospitalized after auto-bicycle accident in Magna; police investigating

A woman remains hospitalized with severe injuries after being hit by a truck while riding her bike early Friday evening, according to police and a representative from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sister Hillary Lamphere, from Ronan, Montana, was hit by a pickup in Magna, Unified police officials said. The incident was called in at 6:44 p.m. Friday and occurred around the 2820 South and 8000 West intersection in Magna.

Church spokesman Sam Penrod said Monday that Lamphere suffered "serious" injuries and is in a hospital. "Sister Lamphere's parents are grateful for the prayers being offered for their daughter and the comfort and support they are receiving from family and friends," he said in a statement.

Unified police Sgt. Aymee Race said the crash is under investigation. No charges have been filed and the driver of the vehicle is cooperating, she said, adding, "The case is still active, so it's still open. They do take some time to investigate."

Police didn't identify those involved, though the Church of Jesus Christ confirmed the identity of the cyclist and her affiliation with the church. She is serving in the Utah Salt Lake City West Mission.

