High school boys basketball: Tuesday night roundup

Region 1

In a tightly contested match, the Layton Lancers managed to edge out the Weber Warriors with a final score of 77-74, thus boosting their record to (21-1) while Weber stands at (15-7). Mekhi Martin led the Lancers with 22 points, hitting two 3-pointers, while Dave Katoa contributed 21 points and two 3-pointers. Weber’s Malachi Spencer fought back hard, posting 27 points with one 3-pointer, but ultimately it was not enough to overcome the Lancers’ strong performance.

The Farmington Phoenix managed to outplay the Davis Darts, concluding the game with a 62-56 score. This result increased the Phoenix’s record to (12-9), while the Darts’ record dropped slightly to (15-7). For Farmington, Paul Beattie led the charge, scoring 15 points, supported by Braden Larsen who chipped in 11 points along with a 3-pointer. Davis was led by Tradon Bessinger’s 17 points including five 3-pointers.

Fremont beat Syracuse, closing the game at 62-54. This success pushed the Silverwolves’ record to (12-10) while the Titans slipped to (7-15). Fremont’s victory was anchored by top scorers like Hunter Hansen who amassed 17 points and Easton Duft who chipped in with 15 points, along with two 3-pointers.

Region 2

Corner Canyon dominated Mountain Ridge with a score of 70-40. This win increased the Chargers’ record to (15-7) whereas the Sentinels dropped to (8-14). Noah Bedinger, the top scorer for Corner Canyon, posted 17 points with two 3-pointers, supported by Isaac Neibaur with 16 points and one 3-pointer.

Copper Hills defeated Riverton with a score of 81-73, elevating their record to (7-14) while Riverton’s fell to (15-7). Isaiah Reiser was the top scorer for Copper Hills with an impressive 34 points, with additional support from Wesley Curtis who poured in 20 points, contributing six 3-pointers. Riverton’s Evan Berrett scored 26 points including five 3-pointers.

In a closely contested game, Herriman emerged victorious against Bingham 70-66, propelling their record to (17-5) while the Miners stumbled to (11-11). The Mustangs Harbored stellar performances from Malcolm Johnson who scored 20 points and Carlo Mulford with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. Luke West led the Miners in scoring with 17 points and three 3-pointers.

Region 3

American Fork clinched a 64-54 win over Westlake, improving their record to (14-8) while the Thunder dropped to (6-16). Top scorers for the Cavemen included Blake Rawson with 18 points and Jared Shepherd who recorded 14 points, sinking four 3-pointers. Symon Sua of the Thunder led his team by scoring 19 points, including five 3-pointers.

Lone Peak nudged out a victory over Lehi, ending the game with a 63-62 score, bringing the Knights’ record to (11-10), while Lehi’s record stands at (18-4). Jackson Taylor and Chamberlain Burgess led the Knights each scoring 16 points, with Taylor sinking three 3-pointers. Despite an outstanding performance by Lehi’s Cooper Lewis, who amassed a whopping 38 points including four 3-pointers, the Pioneers narrowly fell short of winning the game.

Pleasant Grove emerged victorious over Skyridge with a final score of 71-65. This game moved the Vikings’ record to (12-10) and the Falcons’ record to (9-13). The big standout for Pleasant Grove was Ryker Mikkelsen, who put up 28 points, including two 3-pointers. Skyridge’s effort was led by Jordan Kohler, scoring 22 points.

Region 4

The Soaring Eagle of Juan Diego claimed victory over the Kearns Cougars, finishing the game with a 62-47 scoreline. This game pushed Juan Diego’s record to (13-9), while Kearns fell to (8-14). Luke Meyer led the running for Juan Diego, delivering 22 points, assisted by Stockton Young who added 13 points including one 3-pointer. Kearns’ efforts were led by Anywan Kuang who scored 15 points with one 3-pointer.

Hunter held off Cyprus for a 65-60 victory, advancing their record to (9-13) as the Pirates slipped to (5-17). Dominick Phannolath led the Wolverines’ scoring spree with 27 points and four 3-pointers, with additional contributions from Uluaki Taukiuvea and Lucas Heflin. Cyprus was led by Beckham Bayles’ 16 points and four 3-pointers.

West Jordan notched a victory against Taylorsville with a score of 84-74, moving the Jaguars’ record to (13-10) and leaving the Warriors at (6-13). The Jaguars were led by Colton Blackham’s commanding performance of 26 points including three 3-pointers, backed up by Cater Dorenbosch’s 21 points and five 3-pointers. Taylorsville’s Bronson Dallimore scored 21 points with two 3-pointers.

Region 6

Olympus secured victory over East, with a final score of 80-53, taking its record to (19-3), while the Leopards fell to (9-13). The Titans were led by Reef Smylie and Dutch DowDell, scoring 26 and 25 points respectively, with DowDell sinking five 3-pointers. Sawyer Sutton from East had 19 points with three 3-pointers.

Skyline defeated West, 55-48, pushing the Eagles’ record to (11-11) while the Panthers fell to (3-16). Karson Kaufusi and Beau Bierman, both with 12 points, led the Eagles in scoring, with Bierman adding two 3-pointers. West’s Elijah Albertson made a significant effort, scoring 22 points and registering six 3-pointers, but it was not enough to halt the Eagles.

Brighton earned a 60-47 victory against Alta, boosting the Bengals’ record to (12-10) as the Hawks fell to (21-3). Exceptional performances came from Brighton’s Jaxon Soto with 16 points and Nash Matheson, contributing 15 points, including a 3-pointer. Alta’s Carter Doleac scored 22 points, two of which were 3-pointers.

Region 7

Wasatch slipped past Salem Hills 70-66, boosting their record to (10-12) while the Skyhawks fell to (8-14). Skyhawks’ Kolby Dyches had 21 points and nailed six 3-pointers. Wasps’ Sam Lind led in scoring with 21 points and three 3-pointers.

In an overtime thriller, the Timpview Thunderbirds squeezed past the Orem Tigers, ending with a final score of 50-47. The victory pushed Timpview’s record to (15-6) while Orem slid to (16-5). Dean Rueckert shone for the Thunderbirds, putting up 17 points in total, followed by Mason Ford who added 13 points with two 3-pointers. Despite impressive efforts from Orem’s Trey Hiatt, who scored 15 points, the Tigers fell short in the overtime showdown.

Springville managed to outplay Maple Mountain in overtime, resulting in a 90-82 win. This victory pushed the Red Devils’ record to (14-8) and the Golden Eagles’ record fell to (9-13). Springville was led by top scorer Jamyn Sondrup with 32 points, while additional support came from Swift Hall who contributed 19 points, three of which were 3-pointers. Maple Mountain’s Bennett Averett tried to tip the scales with 24 points and five 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to avoid the loss in overtime.

Cedar Valley triumphed over Spanish Fork, 76-66, lifting the Aviators’ record to (12-10) and saddling the Dons with a record of (4-18). Heath Christensen led Cedar Valley with 20 points and four 3-pointers, while Brennan Olsen contributed 17 points, scoring one 3-pointer. Despite Gage Christensen’s remarkable 25 points and six 3-pointers for the Dons, the Aviators soared to victory.

Region 10

Park City decisively defeated Jordan with a score of 74-43, improving their record to (6-16) and leaving the Beetdiggers at (10-12). Duke Gordon led the scoring for Park City with 18 points, including two 3-pointers. The Miners’ momentum continued throughout the game, with large scoring in the second and third quarters. Ayden Doyle led Jordan in scoring with 10 points.

The Murray Spartans triumphed over the Hillcrest Huskies with a final score of 59-53, improving their season record to (16-6) as Hillcrest slipped to (9-14). The top performers for the Spartans included Treyce Wilson with 16 points and Quinton Christman with 14 points, including three 3-pointers. On the other side, the Huskies’ efforts were led by Damani Wilkerson and Isaac Miller, both scoring 13 points.

Region 19

Monticello (8-11) defeated Monument Valley 64-50. Leading Monticello in the scoring arena was Curtis Bunker with 29 points, followed by Traken Lee and Mason Atwood with 14 and 10 respectively. On the opposite side, Braxton Goodshield carried the weight for Monument Valley, posting 27 points including six 3-pointers. However, a hefty third quarter in favor of Monticello, featuring 24 points, proved key in the victory.

