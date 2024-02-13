High school girls basketball: Tuesday night roundup

Region 1

Davis thrashed Farmington with a decisive 59-25 score. Spearheaded by Kate Richards with 17 points and two 3-pointers, with T’maea Eteuati and Kendra Kitchen contributing 12 and 11 points respectively, Davis (19-1) took control from the first quarter. Farmington (2-17) was topped by Breklyn Archibald with seven points but struggled to make a comeback.

Layton pounced Weber with a commanding result, 50-31. Oakley Homer of Layton scored 19 points, three 3-pointers, three rebounds, an assist, and two blocks, helping the Lancers (9-13) to secure a lead in the second quarter. Despite Logyn Howell of Weber (6-16) tallying 12 points, including four 3-pointers, it didn’t sufficed to tilt this game in their favor.

Fremont outscored Syracuse 51-39. Thanks to notable efforts from the Silverwolves’ Syncere Langston scoring 15 points and three 3-pointers, and Olivia Surrage and Abigail Christensen chipping in 11 points each. Despite Avery Sanders of Syracuse dropping 19 points, the Titans (16-5) couldn’t contain Fremont (12-10) in the fourth quarter, leading to their defeat.

Region 3

Skyridge captured a thrilling 61-57 win over Pleasant Grove. The Falcons’ (11-10) victory was anchored by Cambree Blackham, who tallied an impressive 24 points and two 3-pointers, with Lily Meyer and Shae Toole contributing 12 and 10 points respectively. Meanwhile, Tabi Clark’s stellar performance of 17 points for the Vikings (11-11) couldn’t claw back the victory.

In a closely contested match, Westlake secured a 47-40 victory over American Fork. The Thunder (15-7) were led to victory by Janiece Sikander and Chloe Jensen, each of whom scored 11 and 10 points respectively. The Cavemen (7-14) put up a great fight with Calli Condi scoring 11 points, but they couldn’t quite catch up to Westlake’s early lead.

Region 6

In a convincing victory, Olympus outpaced East 64-38. With Joss Baker and Keily Trabanino making a remarkable contribution of 20 and 13 points respectively for the Titans (10-11), they managed to maintain a steady lead from the onset. Despite Tofi DelaCerna scoring 19 points for the Leopards (6-16), their performance fell short of a win.

The West Panthers dominated the court against the Skyline Eagles, ending the game with an impressive 80-54 victory. This enhanced their record to (14-6) and left the Eagles at (5-15). Kylee Falatea and Fina Tuha led the scoring for the Panthers, contributing 19 and 16 points respectively, each scoring two 3-pointers. Skyline’s Cami Groberg put up 17 points, including two 3-pointers.

Alta nudged past Brighton in a close contest, finishing with a score of 48-47. Fui Niumeitolu of the Hawks (19-3) was instrumental in their win, dropping 27 points including one 3-pointer. For the Bengals (16-6), Sophie Nielsen led the team with 14 points, but it was not quite enough to overtake Alta.

Region 7

Maple Mountain edged out Springville by one point, 41-40, in a gripping encounter. Leah Bailey paced the Golden Eagles (16-6) with her all-around performance of 12 points, one 3-pointer, five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. Millie Thompson and Sami DelLamas both scored 12 points for the Red Devils (4-17), but fell short of a victory.

Region 9

Dixie outlasted Desert Hills with a score of 63-56. Kealah Faumuina had an impressive game for the Flyers (11-11), scoring a massive 31 points. Jaycee Bundy also chipped in with a substantial 22 points, including six 3-pointers. For the Thunder (8-11), Hannah Heaton led the team with 20 points, but her individual efforts were not enough to overtake Dixie’s lead.

Snow Canyon triumphed over Hurricane with a 63-49 victory. The Warriors’ (20-1) win was highlighted by Olivia Hamlin who scored 29 points, including two 3-pointers, and Kelly Howard who added 18 points. Abbigail Stout and Whitney Esplin lead scoring for the Tigers (12-10) by posting 13 points each, but the effort wasn’t enough to secure a win.

Crimson Cliffs claimed a decisive victory over Pine View, posting a score of 58-37. Kenadee Richey stood out for the Mustangs (6-16) with 17 points, eight rebounds, two assists, three steals, and two blocks. Kinsey Plewe and Summer Adams also had substantial contributions with 16 and 12 points respectively. Reese Gustin led the scoring for the Panthers (4-18) with 16 points, but it was not enough to bridge the gap.

Region 10

Murray clinched a decisive victory over Hillcrest with a scoreline of 60-23. Mia AuClaire was a significant contributor to the Spartans’ (13-8) win, scoring 24 points, including two 3-pointers. On the Hillcrest (0-22) side, Addison Back led the team with eight points. Despite the Huskies’ efforts, they could not close the gap created by Murray’s strong start in the first quarter.

Jordan overpowered Park City with an overwhelming scoreline of 48-15. Macbanay Rodriguez and Tess Joseph leading the charge for the Beetdiggers (12-10), scoring 12 points each. The Miners (5-17), despite their top scorer Kalynn Nickell’s five points, fell behind from the first quarter and struggled to recover.

Cottonwood managed a 49-43 victory over Stansbury. Alivia Hutton and Ciel Budge contributed greatly to the Colts’ (16-6) win with 13 points each. Despite balanced scoring from the Stallions (4-16) with Halley McGee and Apisi Maile scoring 10 points each, they couldn’t manage to take the lead.

Region 11

The Ridgeline Riverhawks (21-2) achieved a resounding victory over the Mountain Crest Mustangs (9-11) with the game ending at 73-12. Emilee Skinner had an outstanding game for the Riverhawks, scoring 27 points, grabbing eight rebounds, and making six assists and seven steals. Despite Bella Carroll scoring the most for the Mustangs with four points, they couldn’t manage to overcome the massive lead established by Ridgeline from the very start.

The Green Canyon Wolves clinched a home win against the Sky View Bobcats, finishing the game with a scoreline of 65-53. This victory moved the Wolves’ season record to (11-9), whereas the Bobcats dropped to (11-8). Both Marissa Best with 17 points and Janalynn Blotter with 16 points steered the Wolves. In contrast, Karlee Allen of Sky View put up a strong fight, scoring 21 points including one 3-pointer.

Nonregion

The Tooele Buffaloes overcame the Uintah Utes in a lower scoring game, with the final tally at 33-27. This gave Tooele a bump in their season record to (9-11), while Uintah dropped to (6-17). Kennedy Searle led the Buffaloes with 16 points, including three 3-points shots. She also contributed with 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. On the other side, Uintah’s standout was McKenzie White who also scored 16 points including two 3-pointers.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.

