Utah and BYU will be well-represented at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine.

Nine former Utes and Cougars were among the 321 players invited to the event, the league announced Tuesday morning.

The combine will take place from Feb. 26 to March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Here are the local prospects set to attend the event.

Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson, right, celebrates his touchdown against the Florida Gators with Utah Utes offensive lineman Keaton Bills in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Keaton Bills, offensive line (Utah)

Keaton Bills, a two-time All Pac-12 honorable mention selection, appeared in 45 games for the Utes with 36 starts at left guard.

The Draper native posted a 71.2 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus in 2023.

Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) tackles Colorado Buffaloes running back Dylan Edwards) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Cole Bishop, safety (Utah)

Cole Bishop recorded 197 tackles with 7.5 sacks, 11 passes defended and three interceptions for the Utes between 2021-23.

He started 29 games and was a Second Team All-Pac 12 selection this past season.

Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) celebrates the Utes’ win against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Jonah Elliss, defensive line (Utah)

Jonah Elliss, a 2023 consensus All-American, exploded for 12 sacks this past season, tallying 16 total with three forced fumbles in his career with the Utes.

Elliss has been projected as high as the second round in mock drafts.

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham celebrates with offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea (78) after their 38-13 win over the Washington State Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Sataoa Laumea, offensive line (Utah)

Sataoa Laumea was a four-time All-Pac 12 selection and made 44 consecutive starts for the Utes at both the right guard and tackle spots.

He posted a 65.4 overall PFF grade in 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars punter Ryan Rehkow (24) recovers a fumble against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. BYU won 27-14. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Ryan Rehkow, punter (BYU)

Ryan Rehkow served as the Cougars’ starting punter for four seasons, punting 176 times for 8,343 yards with 81 landing inside the 20-yard line.

His career mark of 47.4 yards per punt is the second-highest in NCAA history.

BYU Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis (10) warms up before the game against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Kedon Slovis, quarterback (BYU)

Joining the Cougars after stops at USC and Pitt, Kedon Slovis threw for 1,716 yards and 12 touchdowns with a 122.1 rating over eight games in 2023 before injuries ended his season prematurely.

In five collegiate campaigns, he racked up 11,689 yards and 80 touchdowns.

BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia prepares to pass block during spring practice at the indoor practice facility in Provo on March 10, 2023. Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Kingsley Suamataia, offensive line (BYU)

Kingsley Suamataia made 11 starts for the Cougars in 2023, posting a 66.4 overall PFF grade and surrendering two sacks at left tackle.

The former five-star recruit has been projected as high as a first-round pick in April’s draft.

Utah Utes safety Sione Vaki (28) runs against the Colorado Buffaloes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Sione Vaki, safety (Utah)

Two-way star Sione Vaki recorded 50 tackles, two sacks and an interception this past year while also racking up 520 total yards of offense with five touchdowns.

Vaki was an All American and First Team All-Pac 12 selection in 2023.

Utah Utes WR Devaughn Vele (17) tries to get away from Penn State Nittany Lions LB Curtis Jacobs (23) as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Penn State won 35-21. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Devaughn Vele, wide receiver (Utah)

In 47 games with the Utes, Devaughn Vele caught 123 passes for 1,689 yards and nine touchdowns.

The former walk-on logged 43 receptions for 593 yards in 2023.