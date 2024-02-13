Utah and BYU will be well-represented at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine.
Nine former Utes and Cougars were among the 321 players invited to the event, the league announced Tuesday morning.
The combine will take place from Feb. 26 to March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Here are the local prospects set to attend the event.
Keaton Bills, offensive line (Utah)
Keaton Bills, a two-time All Pac-12 honorable mention selection, appeared in 45 games for the Utes with 36 starts at left guard.
The Draper native posted a 71.2 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus in 2023.
Cole Bishop, safety (Utah)
Cole Bishop recorded 197 tackles with 7.5 sacks, 11 passes defended and three interceptions for the Utes between 2021-23.
He started 29 games and was a Second Team All-Pac 12 selection this past season.
Jonah Elliss, defensive line (Utah)
Jonah Elliss, a 2023 consensus All-American, exploded for 12 sacks this past season, tallying 16 total with three forced fumbles in his career with the Utes.
Elliss has been projected as high as the second round in mock drafts.
Sataoa Laumea, offensive line (Utah)
Sataoa Laumea was a four-time All-Pac 12 selection and made 44 consecutive starts for the Utes at both the right guard and tackle spots.
He posted a 65.4 overall PFF grade in 2023.
Ryan Rehkow, punter (BYU)
Ryan Rehkow served as the Cougars’ starting punter for four seasons, punting 176 times for 8,343 yards with 81 landing inside the 20-yard line.
His career mark of 47.4 yards per punt is the second-highest in NCAA history.
Kedon Slovis, quarterback (BYU)
Joining the Cougars after stops at USC and Pitt, Kedon Slovis threw for 1,716 yards and 12 touchdowns with a 122.1 rating over eight games in 2023 before injuries ended his season prematurely.
In five collegiate campaigns, he racked up 11,689 yards and 80 touchdowns.
Kingsley Suamataia, offensive line (BYU)
Kingsley Suamataia made 11 starts for the Cougars in 2023, posting a 66.4 overall PFF grade and surrendering two sacks at left tackle.
The former five-star recruit has been projected as high as a first-round pick in April’s draft.
Sione Vaki, safety (Utah)
Two-way star Sione Vaki recorded 50 tackles, two sacks and an interception this past year while also racking up 520 total yards of offense with five touchdowns.
Vaki was an All American and First Team All-Pac 12 selection in 2023.
Devaughn Vele, wide receiver (Utah)
In 47 games with the Utes, Devaughn Vele caught 123 passes for 1,689 yards and nine touchdowns.
The former walk-on logged 43 receptions for 593 yards in 2023.