What Kelly Olynyk said about playing for the Utah Jazz after trade to the Toronto Raptors

Kelly Olynyk is back in his home country of Canada after getting traded by the Utah Jazz to the Toronto Raptors last week before the NBA’s trade deadline, but on Tuesday night, he posted a thank you letter to the Beehive State on social media.

“Thank you, Utah,” Olynyk wrote. “Playing in Utah is truly something special. The fans that fill the Delta Center are some of the most passionate fans in the league, and I am grateful to you for welcoming me with open arms.

“I am fortunate to have played for such a world-class organization, from top to bottom, and my time with the Jazz has left a lasting impression. To my teammates, coaches, trainers, staff and everyone else - thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Thank You Utah 💜🎷🎵 pic.twitter.com/GgjeyrOBBY — Kelly Olynyk (@KellyOlynyk) February 14, 2024

Olynyk, 32, arrived in Utah in 2022 from the Detroit Pistons as part of the Bojan Bogdanovic trade to the Motor City.

The skilled big man played in 118 games for the Jazz and was a starter in 76 of them. In two games with the Raptors so far, he has played 43 minutes off the bench and scored 28 points to go along with 11 rebounds, six steals and five assists in two Toronto losses.

Olynyk was traded alongside second-year wing Ochai Agbaji, who has played 37 minutes off the bench for the Raptors so far and scored 10 points with four rebounds, a steal and an assist.

Neither of the players Utah has received from Toronto in the trade, Kira Lewis Jr. and Otto Porter Jr., have appeared in a game for the Jazz yet.

Utah also received a 2024 first-round draft pick from the Raptors in the deal.

