Taysom Hill, Jaren Hall highlight quartet of former BYU football players at Cougar basketball game

With the NFL season having finished Sunday, four former BYU Cougars football players who are in the league were in attendance at the Marriott Center Tuesday night as the 19th-ranked Cougars men’s basketball team took on UCF.

Spotted in the stands were Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints, Jaren Hall of the Minnesota Vikings, Blake Freeland of the Indianapolis Colts and Daniel Sorensen, who was on the Saints’ practice squad for much of the 2023 season before getting released in December.

Hill completed his seventh season in the NFL, where he once again played the role of Swiss Army knife for the Saints in 16 games.

On offense, Hill completed six passes (one for a touchdown), ran for 401 yards with four touchdowns and tallied 291 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Hall and Freeland, meanwhile, played their rookie seasons in 2023. Hall wound up starting two games after Minnesota’s usual starting quarterback, Kirk Cousins, suffered a season-ending injury on October 29.

Hall, a fifth-round draft choice (164th overall), finished the season having completed 13 of 20 passes for 168 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

Freeland made a big impact for the Colts after being a fourth-round draft choice (106th overall). He made nine starts on the season, two at left tackle and seven at right tackle.

As for Sorensen, he’s played in the NFL for 10 seasons. The first eight were spent with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won a Super Bowl in 2020 (over the San Francisco 49ers, whom the Chiefs just beat in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday) before he spent the last two with the Saints.