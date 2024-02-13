Mayorkas impeached by House

The House of Representatives voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a 214-213 vote Tuesday night.

After Mayorkas survived an impeachment vote last week, House Republicans revived the impeachment articles Tuesday. All but three Republicans voted in favor of ousting the embattled cabinet secretary, the first to be impeached since War Secretary William Belknap in 1876.

All four Utah Republican representatives voted in favor of impeachment.

Republicans have blamed Mayorkas for the border crisis, and in the impeachment articles, Mayorkas is accused of violating “laws enacted by Congress regarding immigration and border security. In large part because of his unlawful conduct, millions of aliens have illegally entered the United States on an annual basis with many unlawfully remaining in the United States.”

President Joe Biden issued a statement Tuesday, saying Republicans should work with him to pass border security measures instead of “staging political stunts.”

“History will not look kindly on House Republicans for their blatant act of unconstitutional partisanship that has targeted an honorable public servant in order to play petty political games,” the statement said. “Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas, a Cuban immigrant who came to the United States with his family as political refugees, has spent more than two decades serving America with integrity in a decorated career in law enforcement and public service.”

In fiscal year 2023, more than 3.2 million migrants were encountered at the border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Then in December, the agency saw more than 300,000 encounters at the southern border, a record number.

During last week’s failed impeachment vote, Utah Rep. Blake Moore, who was recently elected as vice chair of the House Republican Conference, switched his vote to no on the impeachment articles so that he could reintroduce the resolution at a later date.