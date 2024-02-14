High school girls wrestling: Mountain Ridge leads 6A state tournament, 3-time champ Westlake sits in fourth

Westlake’s girls wrestling team has some work to do in its quest for a fourth straight state championship.

The Thunder sit in fourth place after Day 1 of the 6A state tournament at UVU on Wednesday, trailing front runner Mountain Ridge by 11.5 points.

Mountain Ridge leads a tightly packed bunch with 95 points, followed by Copper Hills with 90.5, Syracuse with 86 and Westlake with 83.5.

Copper Hills advanced the most wrestlers to the semifinals, with seven set to compete in the semis on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

The finals are slated for 4:45 p.m.

Westlake and Syracuse each have six wrestlers competing in the semis, while leader Mountain Ridge only has five.

The following six returning state champs advanced to the semifinals on Wednesday in their quest for a repeat: Davis’ Kristina Kent (100), Syracuse’s Emily Ball (110), Weber’s Aleena Navarrete (120), Copper Hills’ Brooklyn Pace (125), Westlake’s Celeste DeToles (135) and Westlake’s Keilikki Nau Rarick (235).

Two of the six are seeking a fourth individual state championship, DeToles and Pace. DeToles will face Copper Hills’ Elizabeth Lemon in the semifinals, while Pace will face Corner Canyon’s Midori Kano.

Kent and Nau Rarick are juniors seeking an individual 3-peat.

1 of 10 2 of 10 3 of 10 4 of 10 5 of 10 6 of 10 7 of 10 8 of 10 9 of 10 10 of 10

6A girls state tournament

At UVU

Team scores after Day 1



Mountain Ridge, 95 Copper Hills, 90.5 Syracuse, 86 Westlake, 83.5 Corner Canyon, 76 Herriman, 68 Davis, 54.5 Layton, 50

Thursday’s semifinals

100



Kinlee Brindley, Fremont vs. Lidia Anderson, Herriman

Kristina Kent, Davis vs. Ashlyn Ballantyne, Westlake

105



Mina Trinh, Riverton vs. Macie Anderson, Herriman

Payton Gines, Syracuse vs. Emma Branto, Davis

110



Bella Butterfield, Riverton vs. Myah French, Copper Hills

Emily Ball, Syracuse vs. Brooke Fuller, Layton

115



Hallie Hansen, Pleasant Grove vs. Hannah Bingham, Weber

Brynlee Sorensen, Layton vs. Eliza Brunner, Copper Hills

120



Kennedy Jeppson, Westlake vs. Marlie Rigby, Layton

Aleena Navarrete, Weber vs. Gloria Jessop, Mountain Ridge

125



Brooke Deeter, Fremont vs. Daisy Naylor, Syracuse

Brooklyn Pace, Copper Hills vs. Midori Kano, Corner Canyon

130



Kaitlyn Worthley, Fremont vs. Kara Noyce, Copper HIlls

Nadia Thomas, Skyridge vs. Ameris Jensen, Westlake

135



Celeste Detoles, Westlake vs. Elizabeth Lemon, Copper HIlls

Jessica Mangleson, Davis vs. Hailey Tibbs, Herriman

140



Meleana Fager, Corner Canyon vs. Kimberly Fowers, Copper Hills

Amelia Roennebeck, Syracuse vs. Hailey Harvie, Herriman

145



Olivia Merino, Mountain Ridge vs. Sarah Griffiths, Herriman

Madison Sherman, Skyridge vs. Kinsey Byrge, Corner Canyon

155



Isabella Morgan, Corner Canyon vs. Fa’aoso Tone, Copper Hills

Katie Law, Herriman vs. Hailey Curtis, Mountain Ridge

170



Clarion Fager, Corner Canyon vs. Lydia Frandsen, Farmington

Ashlyn Packer, Syracuse vs. Gabriell Merino, Mountain Ridge

190



O’dessa Laititi, Westlake vs. Naidelyn Lucio, Mountain Crest

Hope Barton, Syracuse vs. Gwenith Curty, Corner Canyon

235

