High school girls wrestling: Mountain Ridge leads 6A state tournament, 3-time champ Westlake sits in fourth

Westlake’s girls wrestling team has some work to do in its quest for a fourth straight state championship.
The Thunder sit in fourth place after Day 1 of the 6A state tournament at UVU on Wednesday, trailing front runner Mountain Ridge by 11.5 points.
Mountain Ridge leads a tightly packed bunch with 95 points, followed by Copper Hills with 90.5, Syracuse with 86 and Westlake with 83.5.
Copper Hills advanced the most wrestlers to the semifinals, with seven set to compete in the semis on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
The finals are slated for 4:45 p.m.
Westlake and Syracuse each have six wrestlers competing in the semis, while leader Mountain Ridge only has five.
The following six returning state champs advanced to the semifinals on Wednesday in their quest for a repeat: Davis’ Kristina Kent (100), Syracuse’s Emily Ball (110), Weber’s Aleena Navarrete (120), Copper Hills’ Brooklyn Pace (125), Westlake’s Celeste DeToles (135) and Westlake’s Keilikki Nau Rarick (235).
Two of the six are seeking a fourth individual state championship, DeToles and Pace. DeToles will face Copper Hills’ Elizabeth Lemon in the semifinals, while Pace will face Corner Canyon’s Midori Kano.
Kent and Nau Rarick are juniors seeking an individual 3-peat.
6A girls state tournament
At UVU
Team scores after Day 1
- Mountain Ridge, 95
- Copper Hills, 90.5
- Syracuse, 86
- Westlake, 83.5
- Corner Canyon, 76
- Herriman, 68
- Davis, 54.5
- Layton, 50
Thursday’s semifinals
100
- Kinlee Brindley, Fremont vs. Lidia Anderson, Herriman
- Kristina Kent, Davis vs. Ashlyn Ballantyne, Westlake
105
- Mina Trinh, Riverton vs. Macie Anderson, Herriman
- Payton Gines, Syracuse vs. Emma Branto, Davis
110
- Bella Butterfield, Riverton vs. Myah French, Copper Hills
- Emily Ball, Syracuse vs. Brooke Fuller, Layton
115
- Hallie Hansen, Pleasant Grove vs. Hannah Bingham, Weber
- Brynlee Sorensen, Layton vs. Eliza Brunner, Copper Hills
120
- Kennedy Jeppson, Westlake vs. Marlie Rigby, Layton
- Aleena Navarrete, Weber vs. Gloria Jessop, Mountain Ridge
125
- Brooke Deeter, Fremont vs. Daisy Naylor, Syracuse
- Brooklyn Pace, Copper Hills vs. Midori Kano, Corner Canyon
130
- Kaitlyn Worthley, Fremont vs. Kara Noyce, Copper HIlls
- Nadia Thomas, Skyridge vs. Ameris Jensen, Westlake
135
- Celeste Detoles, Westlake vs. Elizabeth Lemon, Copper HIlls
- Jessica Mangleson, Davis vs. Hailey Tibbs, Herriman
140
- Meleana Fager, Corner Canyon vs. Kimberly Fowers, Copper Hills
- Amelia Roennebeck, Syracuse vs. Hailey Harvie, Herriman
145
- Olivia Merino, Mountain Ridge vs. Sarah Griffiths, Herriman
- Madison Sherman, Skyridge vs. Kinsey Byrge, Corner Canyon
155
- Isabella Morgan, Corner Canyon vs. Fa’aoso Tone, Copper Hills
- Katie Law, Herriman vs. Hailey Curtis, Mountain Ridge
170
- Clarion Fager, Corner Canyon vs. Lydia Frandsen, Farmington
- Ashlyn Packer, Syracuse vs. Gabriell Merino, Mountain Ridge
190
- O’dessa Laititi, Westlake vs. Naidelyn Lucio, Mountain Crest
- Hope Barton, Syracuse vs. Gwenith Curty, Corner Canyon
235
- Keilikki Nau Rarick, Westlake vs. Olivia Biscaro, Layton
- Sam McCormick, Herriman vs. Hannah Whitlock, Mountain Ridge