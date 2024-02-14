Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, February 14, 2024 | 
High School Wrestling Sports High School Sports

High school girls wrestling: Mountain Ridge leads 6A state tournament, 3-time champ Westlake sits in fourth

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
SHARE High school girls wrestling: Mountain Ridge leads 6A state tournament, 3-time champ Westlake sits in fourth
merlin_3020344.jpg

Girls compete in the 6A, 5A and 4A state Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Westlake’s girls wrestling team has some work to do in its quest for a fourth straight state championship.

The Thunder sit in fourth place after Day 1 of the 6A state tournament at UVU on Wednesday, trailing front runner Mountain Ridge by 11.5 points.

Mountain Ridge leads a tightly packed bunch with 95 points, followed by Copper Hills with 90.5, Syracuse with 86 and Westlake with 83.5.

Copper Hills advanced the most wrestlers to the semifinals, with seven set to compete in the semis on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

The finals are slated for 4:45 p.m.

Westlake and Syracuse each have six wrestlers competing in the semis, while leader Mountain Ridge only has five.

The following six returning state champs advanced to the semifinals on Wednesday in their quest for a repeat: Davis’ Kristina Kent (100), Syracuse’s Emily Ball (110), Weber’s Aleena Navarrete (120), Copper Hills’ Brooklyn Pace (125), Westlake’s Celeste DeToles (135) and Westlake’s Keilikki Nau Rarick (235).

Two of the six are seeking a fourth individual state championship, DeToles and Pace. DeToles will face Copper Hills’ Elizabeth Lemon in the semifinals, while Pace will face Corner Canyon’s Midori Kano.

Kent and Nau Rarick are juniors seeking an individual 3-peat.

merlin_3020302.jpg

Pleasant Grove’s Meghan Butt, left, wrestles Davis’ Finnley Gilligan in the 6A State Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
1 of 10
merlin_3020300.jpg

West High’s Jasmine Katoa, right, wrestles Box Elder’s Clara Caldwell in the 5A State Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
2 of 10
merlin_3020332.jpg

Tooele’s Anna Chlarson is congratulated by her coach Joel Spendlove after Chlarson beat Ridgeline’s Taya Crookston with a double chicken wing at the 4A State Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
3 of 10
merlin_3020324.jpg

Girls compete in the 6A, 5A and 4A state Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
4 of 10
merlin_3020314.jpg

Weber’s Kayla Boatwright competes against Copper Hills’ Seini Lutui in the 6A State Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
5 of 10
merlin_3020304.jpg

Weber’s Kayla Boatwright celebrates her win against Copper Hills’ Seini Lutui in the 6A State Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
6 of 10
merlin_3020322.jpg

Girls compete in the 6A, 5A and 4A state Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
7 of 10
merlin_3020306.jpg

Cedar City’s Taiana Palmer and Pine View’s Lily Pomeroy compete in the 4A State Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
8 of 10
merlin_3020318.jpg

Tooele’s Addison Fitch and Mountain Crest’s Gracie Howard compete in the 4A State Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
9 of 10
merlin_3020330.jpg

West High’s Jasmine Katoa wins her match in the 5A State Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
10 of 10
merlin_3020302.jpg
merlin_3020300.jpg
merlin_3020332.jpg
merlin_3020324.jpg
merlin_3020314.jpg
merlin_3020304.jpg
merlin_3020322.jpg
merlin_3020306.jpg
merlin_3020318.jpg
merlin_3020330.jpg

6A girls state tournament

At UVU

Team scores after Day 1

  1. Mountain Ridge, 95
  2. Copper Hills, 90.5
  3. Syracuse, 86
  4. Westlake, 83.5
  5. Corner Canyon, 76
  6. Herriman, 68
  7. Davis, 54.5
  8. Layton, 50

Thursday’s semifinals

100

  • Kinlee Brindley, Fremont vs. Lidia Anderson, Herriman
  • Kristina Kent, Davis vs. Ashlyn Ballantyne, Westlake

105

  • Mina Trinh, Riverton vs. Macie Anderson, Herriman
  • Payton Gines, Syracuse vs. Emma Branto, Davis

110

  • Bella Butterfield, Riverton vs. Myah French, Copper Hills
  • Emily Ball, Syracuse vs. Brooke Fuller, Layton

115

  • Hallie Hansen, Pleasant Grove vs. Hannah Bingham, Weber
  • Brynlee Sorensen, Layton vs. Eliza Brunner, Copper Hills

120

  • Kennedy Jeppson, Westlake vs. Marlie Rigby, Layton
  • Aleena Navarrete, Weber vs. Gloria Jessop, Mountain Ridge

125

  • Brooke Deeter, Fremont vs. Daisy Naylor, Syracuse
  • Brooklyn Pace, Copper Hills vs. Midori Kano, Corner Canyon

130

  • Kaitlyn Worthley, Fremont vs. Kara Noyce, Copper HIlls
  • Nadia Thomas, Skyridge vs. Ameris Jensen, Westlake

135

  • Celeste Detoles, Westlake vs. Elizabeth Lemon, Copper HIlls
  • Jessica Mangleson, Davis vs. Hailey Tibbs, Herriman

140

  • Meleana Fager, Corner Canyon vs. Kimberly Fowers, Copper Hills
  • Amelia Roennebeck, Syracuse vs. Hailey Harvie, Herriman

145

  • Olivia Merino, Mountain Ridge vs. Sarah Griffiths, Herriman
  • Madison Sherman, Skyridge vs. Kinsey Byrge, Corner Canyon

155

  • Isabella Morgan, Corner Canyon vs. Fa’aoso Tone, Copper Hills
  • Katie Law, Herriman vs. Hailey Curtis, Mountain Ridge

170

  • Clarion Fager, Corner Canyon vs. Lydia Frandsen, Farmington
  • Ashlyn Packer, Syracuse vs. Gabriell Merino, Mountain Ridge

190

  • O’dessa Laititi, Westlake vs. Naidelyn Lucio, Mountain Crest
  • Hope Barton, Syracuse vs. Gwenith Curty, Corner Canyon

235

  • Keilikki Nau Rarick, Westlake vs. Olivia Biscaro, Layton
  • Sam McCormick, Herriman vs. Hannah Whitlock, Mountain Ridge

Next Up In Sports
High school girls wrestling: Mountain Crest closing in on fourth straight 4A state championship after strong Day 1
Lakers 138, Jazz 122: Inside the numbers
High school girls wrestling: Wasatch leads 5A state tournament, Salem Hills within striking distance with 9 athletes in the semis
Runnin’ Utes in serious need of turning around road woes with Los Angeles trip up next
With college football in disarray, coaches are heading for the exit
BYU’s second-half defense against UCF wasn’t pretty, but in Big 12, a win is a win