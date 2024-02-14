High school girls wrestling: Wasatch leads 5A state tournament, Salem Hills within striking distance with 9 athletes in the semis

Wasatch and Salem Hills were the top two teams in the girls wrestling divisional meets last week, and both of them backed up that success with a strong showing on Wednesday during Day 1 of the 5A state tournament at UVU.

Wasatch sits in first place heading into Thursday (final day) with 134 points, with Salem Hills within striking distance with 114 points. Northridge (113 points) and Cedar Valley (112) are in the hunt as well.

Salem Hills advanced the most wrestlers into the semifinals, with nine set to compete when the meet resumes at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The final begin at 4:45 p.m.

Wasatch advanced eight into the semifinals, with Cedar Valley qualifying seven and Northridge six.

Four returning state champs in 5A from a year ago all advanced to the semifinals: Hillcrest’s Eva Zimmerman (100), Hillcrest’s Eliza Zimmerman (115), Maple Mountain’s Aurellia Ramos (190) and Jocelyn Hepler (190).

In the biggest upset of the meet, Cedar Valley senior Madison Mayes beat Springville three-time state champ Hotaia Valeti in the 170-pound quarterfinal match as she denied the Red Devil senior a chance for a fourth straight individual title.

5A girls state tournament

At UVU

Team scores after Day 1



Wasatch, 134 Salem Hills, 114 Northridge, 113 Cedar Valley, 112 Hillcrest, 67 Springville, 61 Maple Mountain, 46 Bonneville, 35

Thursday’s semifinals

100



Rhiannon Towers, Olympus vs. Katie Zimmerman, Hillcrest

Addie Brindley, Salem Hills vs. Antonia Ingabire, Hillcrest

105



Eva Zimmerman, Hillcrest vs. Jennifer Jones, Northridge

Caroline Pastrana, Cyprus vs. Maisey Blaser, Wasatch

110



Ariana Stott, Cedar Valley vs. Makayla Carrick, Salem Hills

Stephani Taufa, Taylorsville vs. Stephani Schmolke, Cedar Valley

115



Marabell Brown, Wasatch vs. Casandra Pastrana, Cyprus

Ella Gillian, Bountiful vs. Eliza Zimmerman, Hillcrest

120



Palias Anderson, Wasatch vs. Lilly Lake, Maple Mountain

Kelseigh Banks, Salem Hills vs. Azia Kendall, Northridge

125



Emily Pasilias Northridge vs. Ellie Jensen, Maple Mountain

Paisley Nelson, Salem Hills vs. Hailey Holton, Northridge

130



Mikalah Whitehouse, Northridge vs. Amberly Howe, Wasatch

Braylin Jones, Salem Hills vs. Alexandra Gates, Cedar Valley

135



Daeja Sundquist, Olympus vs. Regan Heywood, Wasatch

Sage Ross, Spanish Fork vs. Annalee Wright, Cedar Valley

140



Rhya Balmforth, Cedar Valley vs. Amelie Ledesma, Salem Hills

Nehemiah Cook, Highland vs. Alexis Kirkland, Bonneville

145



Brinlee Mcarthur, Cedar Valley vs. Leticia Garcia, Kearns

Avery Winterton, Salem Hills vs. Corinne Letchford, Wasatch

155



Hannah Bowler, Bonneville vs. Jessica Miller, Salem Hills

Hayley Harris, Springville vs. Tyler Richter, Wasatch

170



Madilyn Schuck, Alta vs. Kate Bird, Wasatch

Madison Mayes, Cedar Valley vs. Jasmine Katoa, West

190



Ava Semchuck, Alta vs. Jocelyn Hepler, Salem Hills

Aurellia Ramos, Maple Mountain vs. Malia Meyer, Taylorsville

235

