High school girls wrestling: Wasatch leads 5A state tournament, Salem Hills within striking distance with 9 athletes in the semis
Wasatch and Salem Hills were the top two teams in the girls wrestling divisional meets last week, and both of them backed up that success with a strong showing on Wednesday during Day 1 of the 5A state tournament at UVU.
Wasatch sits in first place heading into Thursday (final day) with 134 points, with Salem Hills within striking distance with 114 points. Northridge (113 points) and Cedar Valley (112) are in the hunt as well.
Salem Hills advanced the most wrestlers into the semifinals, with nine set to compete when the meet resumes at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The final begin at 4:45 p.m.
Wasatch advanced eight into the semifinals, with Cedar Valley qualifying seven and Northridge six.
Four returning state champs in 5A from a year ago all advanced to the semifinals: Hillcrest’s Eva Zimmerman (100), Hillcrest’s Eliza Zimmerman (115), Maple Mountain’s Aurellia Ramos (190) and Jocelyn Hepler (190).
In the biggest upset of the meet, Cedar Valley senior Madison Mayes beat Springville three-time state champ Hotaia Valeti in the 170-pound quarterfinal match as she denied the Red Devil senior a chance for a fourth straight individual title.
5A girls state tournament
At UVU
Team scores after Day 1
- Wasatch, 134
- Salem Hills, 114
- Northridge, 113
- Cedar Valley, 112
- Hillcrest, 67
- Springville, 61
- Maple Mountain, 46
- Bonneville, 35
Thursday’s semifinals
100
- Rhiannon Towers, Olympus vs. Katie Zimmerman, Hillcrest
- Addie Brindley, Salem Hills vs. Antonia Ingabire, Hillcrest
105
- Eva Zimmerman, Hillcrest vs. Jennifer Jones, Northridge
- Caroline Pastrana, Cyprus vs. Maisey Blaser, Wasatch
110
- Ariana Stott, Cedar Valley vs. Makayla Carrick, Salem Hills
- Stephani Taufa, Taylorsville vs. Stephani Schmolke, Cedar Valley
115
- Marabell Brown, Wasatch vs. Casandra Pastrana, Cyprus
- Ella Gillian, Bountiful vs. Eliza Zimmerman, Hillcrest
120
- Palias Anderson, Wasatch vs. Lilly Lake, Maple Mountain
- Kelseigh Banks, Salem Hills vs. Azia Kendall, Northridge
125
- Emily Pasilias Northridge vs. Ellie Jensen, Maple Mountain
- Paisley Nelson, Salem Hills vs. Hailey Holton, Northridge
130
- Mikalah Whitehouse, Northridge vs. Amberly Howe, Wasatch
- Braylin Jones, Salem Hills vs. Alexandra Gates, Cedar Valley
135
- Daeja Sundquist, Olympus vs. Regan Heywood, Wasatch
- Sage Ross, Spanish Fork vs. Annalee Wright, Cedar Valley
140
- Rhya Balmforth, Cedar Valley vs. Amelie Ledesma, Salem Hills
- Nehemiah Cook, Highland vs. Alexis Kirkland, Bonneville
145
- Brinlee Mcarthur, Cedar Valley vs. Leticia Garcia, Kearns
- Avery Winterton, Salem Hills vs. Corinne Letchford, Wasatch
155
- Hannah Bowler, Bonneville vs. Jessica Miller, Salem Hills
- Hayley Harris, Springville vs. Tyler Richter, Wasatch
170
- Madilyn Schuck, Alta vs. Kate Bird, Wasatch
- Madison Mayes, Cedar Valley vs. Jasmine Katoa, West
190
- Ava Semchuck, Alta vs. Jocelyn Hepler, Salem Hills
- Aurellia Ramos, Maple Mountain vs. Malia Meyer, Taylorsville
235
- Elena Kamai, West vs. Ilaisaan Taufa, Brighton
- Kalyn Wade, Northridge vs. Rylyn Denney, Cedar Valley