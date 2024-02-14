Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, February 14, 2024 | 
High School Wrestling Sports High School Sports

High school girls wrestling: Wasatch leads 5A state tournament, Salem Hills within striking distance with 9 athletes in the semis

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
SHARE High school girls wrestling: Wasatch leads 5A state tournament, Salem Hills within striking distance with 9 athletes in the semis
merlin_3020316.jpg

Wasatch High’s Regan Heywood competes against Northridge’s Danica Bell in the 5A State Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Wasatch and Salem Hills were the top two teams in the girls wrestling divisional meets last week, and both of them backed up that success with a strong showing on Wednesday during Day 1 of the 5A state tournament at UVU.

Wasatch sits in first place heading into Thursday (final day) with 134 points, with Salem Hills within striking distance with 114 points. Northridge (113 points) and Cedar Valley (112) are in the hunt as well.

Salem Hills advanced the most wrestlers into the semifinals, with nine set to compete when the meet resumes at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The final begin at 4:45 p.m.

Wasatch advanced eight into the semifinals, with Cedar Valley qualifying seven and Northridge six.

Four returning state champs in 5A from a year ago all advanced to the semifinals: Hillcrest’s Eva Zimmerman (100), Hillcrest’s Eliza Zimmerman (115), Maple Mountain’s Aurellia Ramos (190) and Jocelyn Hepler (190).

In the biggest upset of the meet, Cedar Valley senior Madison Mayes beat Springville three-time state champ Hotaia Valeti in the 170-pound quarterfinal match as she denied the Red Devil senior a chance for a fourth straight individual title.

merlin_3020330.jpg

West High’s Jasmine Katoa wins her match in the 5A State Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
1 of 12
merlin_3020316.jpg

Wasatch High’s Regan Heywood competes against Northridge’s Danica Bell in the 5A State Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
2 of 12
merlin_3020350.jpg

Girls compete in the 6A, 5A and 4A state Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
3 of 12
merlin_3020348.jpg

Girls compete in the 6A, 5A and 4A state Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
4 of 12
merlin_3020344.jpg

Girls compete in the 6A, 5A and 4A state Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
5 of 12
merlin_3020336.jpg

Girls compete in the 6A, 5A and 4A state Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
6 of 12
merlin_3020334.jpg

Box Elder’s Clara Caldwell competes against West High’s Jasmine Katoa in the 5A State Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
7 of 12
merlin_3020326.jpg

Wasatch High’s Regan Heywood, left, competes against Northridge’s Danica Bell in the 5A State Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
8 of 12
merlin_3020324.jpg

Girls compete in the 6A, 5A and 4A state Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
9 of 12
merlin_3020322.jpg

Girls compete in the 6A, 5A and 4A state Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
10 of 12
merlin_3020312.jpg

Clearfield’s Ragan Julander wins her 5A State Championship match at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
11 of 12
merlin_3020300.jpg

West High’s Jasmine Katoa, right, wrestles Box Elder’s Clara Caldwell in the 5A State Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
12 of 12
merlin_3020330.jpg
merlin_3020316.jpg
merlin_3020350.jpg
merlin_3020348.jpg
merlin_3020344.jpg
merlin_3020336.jpg
merlin_3020334.jpg
merlin_3020326.jpg
merlin_3020324.jpg
merlin_3020322.jpg
merlin_3020312.jpg
merlin_3020300.jpg

5A girls state tournament

At UVU

Team scores after Day 1

  1. Wasatch, 134
  2. Salem Hills, 114
  3. Northridge, 113
  4. Cedar Valley, 112
  5. Hillcrest, 67
  6. Springville, 61
  7. Maple Mountain, 46
  8. Bonneville, 35

Thursday’s semifinals

100

  • Rhiannon Towers, Olympus vs. Katie Zimmerman, Hillcrest
  • Addie Brindley, Salem Hills vs. Antonia Ingabire, Hillcrest

105

  • Eva Zimmerman, Hillcrest vs. Jennifer Jones, Northridge
  • Caroline Pastrana, Cyprus vs. Maisey Blaser, Wasatch

110

  • Ariana Stott, Cedar Valley vs. Makayla Carrick, Salem Hills
  • Stephani Taufa, Taylorsville vs. Stephani Schmolke, Cedar Valley

115

  • Marabell Brown, Wasatch vs. Casandra Pastrana, Cyprus
  • Ella Gillian, Bountiful vs. Eliza Zimmerman, Hillcrest

120

  • Palias Anderson, Wasatch vs. Lilly Lake, Maple Mountain
  • Kelseigh Banks, Salem Hills vs. Azia Kendall, Northridge

125

  • Emily Pasilias Northridge vs. Ellie Jensen, Maple Mountain
  • Paisley Nelson, Salem Hills vs. Hailey Holton, Northridge

130

  • Mikalah Whitehouse, Northridge vs. Amberly Howe, Wasatch
  • Braylin Jones, Salem Hills vs. Alexandra Gates, Cedar Valley

135

  • Daeja Sundquist, Olympus vs. Regan Heywood, Wasatch
  • Sage Ross, Spanish Fork vs. Annalee Wright, Cedar Valley

140

  • Rhya Balmforth, Cedar Valley vs. Amelie Ledesma, Salem Hills
  • Nehemiah Cook, Highland vs. Alexis Kirkland, Bonneville

145

  • Brinlee Mcarthur, Cedar Valley vs. Leticia Garcia, Kearns
  • Avery Winterton, Salem Hills vs. Corinne Letchford, Wasatch

155

  • Hannah Bowler, Bonneville vs. Jessica Miller, Salem Hills
  • Hayley Harris, Springville vs. Tyler Richter, Wasatch

170

  • Madilyn Schuck, Alta vs. Kate Bird, Wasatch
  • Madison Mayes, Cedar Valley vs. Jasmine Katoa, West

190

  • Ava Semchuck, Alta vs. Jocelyn Hepler, Salem Hills
  • Aurellia Ramos, Maple Mountain vs. Malia Meyer, Taylorsville

235

  • Elena Kamai, West vs. Ilaisaan Taufa, Brighton
  • Kalyn Wade, Northridge vs. Rylyn Denney, Cedar Valley

Next Up In Sports
Lakers 138, Jazz 122: Inside the numbers
High school girls wrestling: Mountain Ridge leads 6A state tournament, 3-time champ Westlake sits in fourth
Runnin’ Utes in serious need of turning around road woes with Los Angeles trip up next
With college football in disarray, coaches are heading for the exit
BYU’s second-half defense against UCF wasn’t pretty, but in Big 12, a win is a win
Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade leaves one dead, multiple people injured