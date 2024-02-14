High school girls wrestling: Mountain Crest closing in on fourth straight 4A state championship after strong Day 1

Mountain Crest’s quest for a fourth straight state championship got off to a great start during the opening day of the 4A state tournament on Wednesday at UVU.
The Mustangs advanced seven wrestlers into the semifinals and tallied 155 team points, with region foe Bear River sitting in second place with 128 points.
Uintah, which won the 4A state championship a year ago and now competes in 5A, sits in third place with 95 points.
Mountain Crest’s Gracie Howard (170) and Brooke Keller (190) both advanced to the semifinals on Thursday in their bids for individual state championship repeats.
Howard is seeking a 3-peat when the semifinals get underway at 10:30 a.m. The finals are slated for 4:45 p.m.
Mountain Crest’s Mattie Turnbow was seeking a repeat as well, but she lost to Bear River’s Kate Bunce in the quarterfinals.
Four other wrestlers are chasing a repeat: Ridgeline’s Keaton Grange (110), Bear River’s Eve Allsup (170), Uintah’s Chanley Green (115) and Mountain View’s Isla Baeza (130).
Green is trying to wrap up her career as a three-time state champ after previously winning in her freshman and junior seasons.
4A girls state tournament
At UVU
Team scores after Day 1
- Mountain Crest, 155
- Bear River, 128
- Uintah, 95
- Mountain View, 83.5
- Jordan, 79.5
- Stansbury, 78
- Ridgeline, 74
- Tooele, 57
Thursday’s semifinals
100
- Addilyn Baxter, Mountain Crest vs. Avarey Dortch, Stansbury
- Hadley Carrigan, Bear River vs. Kenna McCauley, Uintah
105
- Sadie Rhoades, Uintah vs. Amelia Choate, Mountain Crest
- Aidyn Sharp, Uintah vs. Abbey West, Jordan
110
- Keagan Grange, Ridgeline vs. Jasmine Golavar, Mountain View
- Lindsay Hansen, Tooele vs. Shelby Bevan, Mountain Crest
115
- Chanley Green, Uintah vs. Makenzi McCoy, Mountain View
- Quinci Smith, Crimson Cliffs vs. Kate Bunce, Bear River
120
- Addison Hills, Green Canyon vs. Abigail Pray, Park City
- Rachel Epling, Bear River vs. Julissa Miranda, Tooele
125
- Sydnie Dick, Uintah vs. Sammi Smith, Crimson Cliffs
- Janessa Esquivel, Bear River vs. Sophia Johnson, Orem
130
- Erin Smith, Mountain Crest vs. Ella Reynolds, Provo
- Isla Baeza, Mountain View vs. Citlalli Islas, Jordan
135
- Nia Hagler, Snow Canyon vs. Riley Hansen, Tooele
- Noa Omessi, Park City vs. Kortnee Selin, Ridgeline
140
- Lucy Harris, Desert Hills vs. Anabrie Chlarson, Tooele
- Gianna Makaafi, Stansbury vs. Valeria Espinoza, Jordan
145
- Lily Pomeroy, Pine View vs. Addyson Vidal, Jordan
- Catherin Fitzgerald, Sky View vs. Sav Smith, Park City
155
- Taylor HIlton, Jordan vs. Payton Graham, Snow Canyon
- Bree West, Crimson Cliffs vs. Abigail Acosta, Stansbury
170
- Gracie Howard, Mountain Crest vs. Eve Allsup, Bear River
- Alize Acosta, Stansbury vs. Darrynn Matagi, Mountain View
190
- Rylie Smith, Bear River vs. Anna Trevizo, Logan
- Sydnee Nielson, Bear River vs. Brooke Keller, Mountain Crest
235
- Cheyenne Ruiz, Murray vs. Rachael Godfrey, Mountain Crest
- Angie Aguilar, Stansbury vs. Arianah Cowgur, Jordan