Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, February 14, 2024 | 
High School Wrestling Sports High School Sports

High school girls wrestling: Mountain Crest closing in on fourth straight 4A state championship after strong Day 1

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
SHARE High school girls wrestling: Mountain Crest closing in on fourth straight 4A state championship after strong Day 1
merlin_3020332.jpg

Tooele’s Anna Chlarson is congratulated by her coach Joel Spendlove after Chlarson beat Ridgeline’s Taya Crookston with a double chicken wing at the 4A State Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Mountain Crest’s quest for a fourth straight state championship got off to a great start during the opening day of the 4A state tournament on Wednesday at UVU.

The Mustangs advanced seven wrestlers into the semifinals and tallied 155 team points, with region foe Bear River sitting in second place with 128 points.

Uintah, which won the 4A state championship a year ago and now competes in 5A, sits in third place with 95 points.

Mountain Crest’s Gracie Howard (170) and Brooke Keller (190) both advanced to the semifinals on Thursday in their bids for individual state championship repeats.

Howard is seeking a 3-peat when the semifinals get underway at 10:30 a.m. The finals are slated for 4:45 p.m.

Mountain Crest’s Mattie Turnbow was seeking a repeat as well, but she lost to Bear River’s Kate Bunce in the quarterfinals.

Four other wrestlers are chasing a repeat: Ridgeline’s Keaton Grange (110), Bear River’s Eve Allsup (170), Uintah’s Chanley Green (115) and Mountain View’s Isla Baeza (130).

Green is trying to wrap up her career as a three-time state champ after previously winning in her freshman and junior seasons.

merlin_3020338.jpg

Tooele’s Anna Chlarson and Ridgeline’s Taya Crookston compete in the 4A State Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
1 of 12
merlin_3020350.jpg

Girls compete in the 6A, 5A and 4A state Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
2 of 12
merlin_3020348.jpg

Girls compete in the 6A, 5A and 4A state Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
3 of 12
merlin_3020344.jpg

Girls compete in the 6A, 5A and 4A state Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
4 of 12
merlin_3020340.jpg

Tooele’s coach Joel Spendlove cheers after Anna Chlarson wins her match at the 4A State Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
5 of 12
merlin_3020332.jpg

Tooele’s Anna Chlarson is congratulated by her coach Joel Spendlove after Chlarson beat Ridgeline’s Taya Crookston with a double chicken wing at the 4A State Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
6 of 12
merlin_3020324.jpg

Girls compete in the 6A, 5A and 4A state Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
7 of 12
merlin_3020320.jpg

Girls compete in the 6A, 5A and 4A state Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
8 of 12
merlin_3020318.jpg

Tooele’s Addison Fitch and Mountain Crest’s Gracie Howard compete in the 4A State Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
9 of 12
merlin_3020310.jpg

Mountain Crest’s Charley Parker and Snow Canyon’s Lydia White compete in the 4A State Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
10 of 12
merlin_3020308.jpg

Mountain Crest’s Charley Parker gives a thumbs up after beating Snow Canyon’s Lydia White in 4A State Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
11 of 12
merlin_3020306.jpg

Cedar City’s Taiana Palmer and Pine View’s Lily Pomeroy compete in the 4A State Championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
12 of 12
merlin_3020338.jpg
merlin_3020350.jpg
merlin_3020348.jpg
merlin_3020344.jpg
merlin_3020340.jpg
merlin_3020332.jpg
merlin_3020324.jpg
merlin_3020320.jpg
merlin_3020318.jpg
merlin_3020310.jpg
merlin_3020308.jpg
merlin_3020306.jpg

4A girls state tournament

At UVU

Team scores after Day 1

  1. Mountain Crest, 155
  2. Bear River, 128
  3. Uintah, 95
  4. Mountain View, 83.5
  5. Jordan, 79.5
  6. Stansbury, 78
  7. Ridgeline, 74
  8. Tooele, 57

Thursday’s semifinals

100

  • Addilyn Baxter, Mountain Crest vs. Avarey Dortch, Stansbury
  • Hadley Carrigan, Bear River vs. Kenna McCauley, Uintah

105

  • Sadie Rhoades, Uintah vs. Amelia Choate, Mountain Crest
  • Aidyn Sharp, Uintah vs. Abbey West, Jordan

110

  • Keagan Grange, Ridgeline vs. Jasmine Golavar, Mountain View
  • Lindsay Hansen, Tooele vs. Shelby Bevan, Mountain Crest

115

  • Chanley Green, Uintah vs. Makenzi McCoy, Mountain View
  • Quinci Smith, Crimson Cliffs vs. Kate Bunce, Bear River

120

  • Addison Hills, Green Canyon vs. Abigail Pray, Park City
  • Rachel Epling, Bear River vs. Julissa Miranda, Tooele

125

  • Sydnie Dick, Uintah vs. Sammi Smith, Crimson Cliffs
  • Janessa Esquivel, Bear River vs. Sophia Johnson, Orem

130

  • Erin Smith, Mountain Crest vs. Ella Reynolds, Provo
  • Isla Baeza, Mountain View vs. Citlalli Islas, Jordan

135

  • Nia Hagler, Snow Canyon vs. Riley Hansen, Tooele
  • Noa Omessi, Park City vs. Kortnee Selin, Ridgeline

140

  • Lucy Harris, Desert Hills vs. Anabrie Chlarson, Tooele
  • Gianna Makaafi, Stansbury vs. Valeria Espinoza, Jordan

145

  • Lily Pomeroy, Pine View vs. Addyson Vidal, Jordan
  • Catherin Fitzgerald, Sky View vs. Sav Smith, Park City

155

  • Taylor HIlton, Jordan vs. Payton Graham, Snow Canyon
  • Bree West, Crimson Cliffs vs. Abigail Acosta, Stansbury

170

  • Gracie Howard, Mountain Crest vs. Eve Allsup, Bear River
  • Alize Acosta, Stansbury vs. Darrynn Matagi, Mountain View

190

  • Rylie Smith, Bear River vs. Anna Trevizo, Logan
  • Sydnee Nielson, Bear River vs. Brooke Keller, Mountain Crest

235

  • Cheyenne Ruiz, Murray vs. Rachael Godfrey, Mountain Crest
  • Angie Aguilar, Stansbury vs. Arianah Cowgur, Jordan

Next Up In Sports
Lakers 138, Jazz 122: Inside the numbers
High school girls wrestling: Wasatch leads 5A state tournament, Salem Hills within striking distance with 9 athletes in the semis
High school girls wrestling: Mountain Ridge leads 6A state tournament, 3-time champ Westlake sits in fourth
Runnin’ Utes in serious need of turning around road woes with Los Angeles trip up next
With college football in disarray, coaches are heading for the exit
BYU’s second-half defense against UCF wasn’t pretty, but in Big 12, a win is a win