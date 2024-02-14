High school girls wrestling: Mountain Crest closing in on fourth straight 4A state championship after strong Day 1

Mountain Crest’s quest for a fourth straight state championship got off to a great start during the opening day of the 4A state tournament on Wednesday at UVU.

The Mustangs advanced seven wrestlers into the semifinals and tallied 155 team points, with region foe Bear River sitting in second place with 128 points.

Uintah, which won the 4A state championship a year ago and now competes in 5A, sits in third place with 95 points.

Mountain Crest’s Gracie Howard (170) and Brooke Keller (190) both advanced to the semifinals on Thursday in their bids for individual state championship repeats.

Howard is seeking a 3-peat when the semifinals get underway at 10:30 a.m. The finals are slated for 4:45 p.m.

Mountain Crest’s Mattie Turnbow was seeking a repeat as well, but she lost to Bear River’s Kate Bunce in the quarterfinals.

Four other wrestlers are chasing a repeat: Ridgeline’s Keaton Grange (110), Bear River’s Eve Allsup (170), Uintah’s Chanley Green (115) and Mountain View’s Isla Baeza (130).

Green is trying to wrap up her career as a three-time state champ after previously winning in her freshman and junior seasons.

4A girls state tournament

At UVU

Team scores after Day 1



Mountain Crest, 155 Bear River, 128 Uintah, 95 Mountain View, 83.5 Jordan, 79.5 Stansbury, 78 Ridgeline, 74 Tooele, 57

Thursday’s semifinals

100



Addilyn Baxter, Mountain Crest vs. Avarey Dortch, Stansbury

Hadley Carrigan, Bear River vs. Kenna McCauley, Uintah

105



Sadie Rhoades, Uintah vs. Amelia Choate, Mountain Crest

Aidyn Sharp, Uintah vs. Abbey West, Jordan

110



Keagan Grange, Ridgeline vs. Jasmine Golavar, Mountain View

Lindsay Hansen, Tooele vs. Shelby Bevan, Mountain Crest

115



Chanley Green, Uintah vs. Makenzi McCoy, Mountain View

Quinci Smith, Crimson Cliffs vs. Kate Bunce, Bear River

120



Addison Hills, Green Canyon vs. Abigail Pray, Park City

Rachel Epling, Bear River vs. Julissa Miranda, Tooele

125



Sydnie Dick, Uintah vs. Sammi Smith, Crimson Cliffs

Janessa Esquivel, Bear River vs. Sophia Johnson, Orem

130



Erin Smith, Mountain Crest vs. Ella Reynolds, Provo

Isla Baeza, Mountain View vs. Citlalli Islas, Jordan

135



Nia Hagler, Snow Canyon vs. Riley Hansen, Tooele

Noa Omessi, Park City vs. Kortnee Selin, Ridgeline

140



Lucy Harris, Desert Hills vs. Anabrie Chlarson, Tooele

Gianna Makaafi, Stansbury vs. Valeria Espinoza, Jordan

145



Lily Pomeroy, Pine View vs. Addyson Vidal, Jordan

Catherin Fitzgerald, Sky View vs. Sav Smith, Park City

155



Taylor HIlton, Jordan vs. Payton Graham, Snow Canyon

Bree West, Crimson Cliffs vs. Abigail Acosta, Stansbury

170



Gracie Howard, Mountain Crest vs. Eve Allsup, Bear River

Alize Acosta, Stansbury vs. Darrynn Matagi, Mountain View

190



Rylie Smith, Bear River vs. Anna Trevizo, Logan

Sydnee Nielson, Bear River vs. Brooke Keller, Mountain Crest

235

