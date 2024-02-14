Can’t find Ugg Tazz slippers? Try these

When you think of hard to find clothing items, slippers probably don’t come to mind.

But these aren’t your grandmother’s slippers. Everyone is wearing them, from supermodels, like Gigi Hadid, to influencers.

You can’t scroll through social media without seeing a pair of these Uggs. The Ugg Tazz slippers with a platform have been such a hit, it can be hard to get a pair.

These particular Uggs, the Tazz style, are regularly out of stock, and if they are in stock, you’ll be lucky if the store has your size.

So whether you can’t find the size or color you want or you can’t justify the price of Uggs ($130), it’s natural to seek out other slipper options.

Here are some styles that are similar to the Uggs Tazz that you should try:

Affiliate Links

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, the Deseret News may earn a commission for purchases made through affiliate links.



This slipper has a 4.3 rating on Amazon and comes in three color options (brown, beige and black). It ranges in price from $41.98-$52.98.



This slipper has a 4.1 rating and comes in two colors (brown and beige). It’s available on Amazon for $49.99.



This slipper has a 4.0 rating and is available in three colors (chestnut, beige and black). It ranges in price from $39.99-$49.99.

Ugg slippers

If you like the Ugg Tazz, but want a little something different from Ugg, the company offers a couple related options:



Ugg offers a pridepop colorway of the Tazz slipper that will appeal to you if you’d like a little more color than the normal, neutral tones of the OG slipper.



Ugg also has a version of the Tazz that has a sheepskin, sherpa-style texture. It offers an even cozier look than the original.

If you’re looking for the Ugg Tazz Braid style, but can’t find it (or don’t want to pay $139.99 for it), try this NATRAKI version.