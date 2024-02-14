Lakers 138, Jazz 122: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz lost 138-122 to the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz loss:

Best performance: Rui Hachimura had a career-high 33 points on 12-of-18 shooting overall, including going 5-of-7 from deep.

Worst performance: After turning in a pretty impressive second quarter and keeping the game close — trailing by just one point at half time — the Jazz fell apart in the second half and just made one mistake after another.

46.2%: The Lakers didn’t take very many 3-pointers but they hit at a really high rate, going 12-of-26 (46.2%).

24: The Lakers did a good job getting to the free throw line and hit 20 of their 24 attempts. The Jazz hit 80% of their shots at the charity stripe, but took just 10 attempts.

4: The Jazz led by as many as four points in the third quarter but were ultimately outscored 38-23 in that quarter.

Best of the best: Anthony Davis had 37 points but the Lakers made sure to feed the hot hand when necessary between Hachimura and Davis.

Worst of the worst: Players that were succeeding in the first half — Jordan Clarkson, Kris Dunn, Walker Kessler — took a huge turn in the second half.