Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, February 14, 2024 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Lakers 138, Jazz 122: Inside the numbers

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
SHARE Lakers 138, Jazz 122: Inside the numbers
Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks (0) and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) defend Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks (0) and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) defend Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz lost 138-122 to the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz loss:

Best performance: Rui Hachimura had a career-high 33 points on 12-of-18 shooting overall, including going 5-of-7 from deep.

Worst performance: After turning in a pretty impressive second quarter and keeping the game close — trailing by just one point at half time — the Jazz fell apart in the second half and just made one mistake after another.

46.2%: The Lakers didn’t take very many 3-pointers but they hit at a really high rate, going 12-of-26 (46.2%).

24: The Lakers did a good job getting to the free throw line and hit 20 of their 24 attempts. The Jazz hit 80% of their shots at the charity stripe, but took just 10 attempts.

4: The Jazz led by as many as four points in the third quarter but were ultimately outscored 38-23 in that quarter.

Best of the best: Anthony Davis had 37 points but the Lakers made sure to feed the hot hand when necessary between Hachimura and Davis.

Worst of the worst: Players that were succeeding in the first half — Jordan Clarkson, Kris Dunn, Walker Kessler — took a huge turn in the second half.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
What Kelly Olynyk said about playing for the Utah Jazz after trade to the Toronto Raptors
Confusion around Otto Porter Jr.’s injury status: Is the Jazz’s newest player healthy?
The development of this Jazz trio is the team’s top priority for the rest of the season
Warriors 129, Jazz 107: Inside the numbers
Warriors prepare to face Jazz as Steve Kerr travels to Serbia for Dejan Milojević’s funeral
Taylor Hendricks’ life on the court is about to change — in a big way