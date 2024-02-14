Facebook Twitter
Thursday, February 15, 2024 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Jazz could look to use Kris Dunn in some new ways as they work through post-trade growing pains

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
SHARE Jazz could look to use Kris Dunn in some new ways as they work through post-trade growing pains
Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) brings the ball up court as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 14, 2024.

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) brings the ball up court as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 14, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz are 0-3 since the trade deadline.

There are myriad struggles the team is going to have as it maneuvers through the rest of the 2023-24 season and there’s going to be a lot of experimentation, but that might not be all bad.

Kris Dunn as Kelly Olynyk?

When the Jazz traded Kelly Olynyk to the Toronto Raptors, they didn’t lose just his box score production (8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists per game).

More importantly, they lost the best secondary playmaker on the team and one who was often used to initiate some of their most effective offense.

That kind of a loss impacts everyone on the court, and especially impacts the Jazz’s best player, Lauri Markkanen, who does so much off-ball movement.

The Jazz don’t want to just abandon those offensive sets and schemes, so that means they might have to find someone else on the roster capable of the decision-making Olynyk provided while also being the kind of offensive threat who can move with the ball.

“Keyonte (George) is somebody that we’re using a ton to facilitate, but I think we’re gonna have to find ways to utilize Kris (Dunn) maybe in some ways we haven’t in the past,” Jazz head coach Will Hardy said.

Related

That could mean using Dunn as a screener, setting him up in triple-threat positions and allowing him to be in situations where he’s not making decisions while also dribbling. That could mean him getting the ball on the elbow or elbow extended like Olynyk did.

It’s not something Dunn has done a lot of, especially with the Jazz, but it has the potential to unlock some new stuff.

“I’m willing to do whatever is best for the team,” Dunn told the Deseret News. “I’m up for the challenge, especially if it’s going to help us get a win. That’s the biggest thing, and if anything, in my opinion, it could help me and show them more of my versatility.”

Ultimately the Jazz are going to need to do some of this experimenting with many of their players.

merlin_3020422.jpg

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) drives to the hoop as Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) looks to defend as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on 2/14/24. LA won 138-122.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 25
merlin_3020420.jpg

Los Angeles Lakers players celebrate on the bench as the game nears an end as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on 2/14/24. LA won 138-122.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 25
merlin_3020418.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) loses the dribble as he is guarded by Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince (12) as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on 2/14/24. LA won 138-122.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 25
merlin_3020416.jpg

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) continues to question referee CJ Washington (12) as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on 2/14/24. LA won 138-122.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 25
merlin_3020414.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) gets away with hitting Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) across the arms as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on 2/14/24. LA won 138-122.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 25
merlin_3020412.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) rubs his head as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on 2/14/24. LA won 138-122.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 25
merlin_3020410.jpg

Ty Burrell from the TV series Modern Family shoots a teeshirt into the stands with the help of the Jazz Bear as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on 2/14/24. LA won 138-122.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 25
merlin_3020408.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts as Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) drives around him as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on 2/14/24. LA won 138-122.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 25
merlin_3020406.jpg

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) takes an arm to the head from Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) as he drives to the hoop as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on 2/14/24. LA won 138-122.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 25
merlin_3020404.jpg

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) Throughs up a prayer as Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) defends him at the hoop as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on 2/14/24. LA won 138-122.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 25
merlin_3020402.jpg

Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) dunks over Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on 2/14/24. LA won 138-122.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 25
merlin_3020400.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) flips the ball back as he is guarded by Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on 2/14/24. LA won 138-122.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 25
merlin_3020388.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) drives on Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince (12) as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on 2/14/24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 25
merlin_3020386.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) goes up for a layup as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 25
merlin_3020384.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) goes up for a layup as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 25
merlin_3020382.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) tries to pass the ball to Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 25
merlin_3020380.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) goes up for a shot with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) trying the defend as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 25
merlin_3020378.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks (0) goes up for a 3-point shot as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 25
Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks (0) and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) defend Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks (0) and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) defend Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 25
merlin_3020374.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) looks for a call after a shot attempt as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 25
merlin_3020372.jpg

Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince (12) tries to defend Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) as he goes up for a shot as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 25
merlin_3020370.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) drops in a 3-point shot over Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City onWednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
22 of 25
merlin_3020368.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) is held by Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell (1) as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
23 of 25
merlin_3020366.jpg

Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) goes in for another dunk as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
24 of 25
merlin_3020364.jpg

Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) goes up for and catches a pass for a dunk over Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
25 of 25
merlin_3020422.jpg
merlin_3020420.jpg
merlin_3020418.jpg
merlin_3020416.jpg
merlin_3020414.jpg
merlin_3020412.jpg
merlin_3020410.jpg
merlin_3020408.jpg
merlin_3020406.jpg
merlin_3020404.jpg
merlin_3020402.jpg
merlin_3020400.jpg
merlin_3020388.jpg
merlin_3020386.jpg
merlin_3020384.jpg
merlin_3020382.jpg
merlin_3020380.jpg
merlin_3020378.jpg
Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks (0) and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) defend Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.
merlin_3020374.jpg
merlin_3020372.jpg
merlin_3020370.jpg
merlin_3020368.jpg
merlin_3020366.jpg
merlin_3020364.jpg

They are going to end up using Markkanen in different ways and trying to find new opportunities for him and new ways for him to grow his game.

As rookie Taylor Hendricks gets more comfortable on an NBA court, they’re going to push him to find out what his potential is as a defender in multiple positions.

And it’s not just Dunn who they’re going to try out as a secondary facilitator. Hardy is also open to using John Collins and even Talen Horton-Tucker.

That doesn’t mean anyone is going to be able to exactly replicate what Olynyk did for the Jazz. As Markkanen said, Olynyk is “one of a kind.”

But, by putting players in spots on the court that they’re not used to, the Jazz might be able to come away from this last stretch of the season with some newfound knowledge and maybe some new weapons. 

At the very least, they’ll have tried something new, and worst-case scenario, they learn the limitations of some of their core players.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Lakers 138, Jazz 122: Inside the numbers
What Kelly Olynyk said about playing for the Utah Jazz after trade to the Toronto Raptors
Confusion around Otto Porter Jr.’s injury status: Is the Jazz’s newest player healthy?
The development of this Jazz trio is the team’s top priority for the rest of the season
Warriors 129, Jazz 107: Inside the numbers
Warriors prepare to face Jazz as Steve Kerr travels to Serbia for Dejan Milojević’s funeral