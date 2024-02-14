Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade leaves one dead, multiple people injured

A shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday left one person dead and multiple people injured, according to Chief Stacey Graves of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

“Right now, we do not have an exact number of people who were victims of a gunshot wound,” she said, estimating that it’s between 10 and 15 people.

Graves added that two suspects are in custody.

The department announced the shooting on X, the site formerly called Twitter, at about 1 p.m. MST and asked people to clear the area around Kansas City’s Union Station.

A video shared on X by News-Press Now reporter Jacob Meikel showed police officers and other security personnel running into Union Station.

Union Station was at the end of the parade route and near where the Chiefs stopped and addressed the crowd, according to KCTV.

Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck. We took two armed people into custody for more investigation. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

Also on X, the Kansas City police asked witnesses to the shooting to meet with officers in the area.

Citing police scanner traffic, The Kansas City Star reported that “multiple people” are being treated for gunshot wounds.

At about 1:30 p.m. MST, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department tweeted that several young people have been separated from their parents and urged people to go to “child reunification stations” near Union Station.

A staff member for Missouri Gov. Mike Parson shared an update on the governor and the shooting from Parson’s X account.

“Governor & First Lady Parson were in attendance when shots were fired near Union Station in KC. They are safe and secure. State law enforcement personnel are assisting local authorities in response efforts. As we wait to learn more, our hearts go out to the victims,” the post said.

Governor & First Lady Parson were in attendance when shots were fired near Union Station in KC. They are safe and secure. State law enforcement personnel are assisting local authorities in response efforts. As we wait to learn more, our hearts go out to the victims. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 14, 2024

Reactions to Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting

Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill called for prayers for the shooting victims in an X post.

“Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing,” Tranquill said.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and nose tackle Mike Pennel tweeted that they are praying for the city.

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

Chiefs safety Justin Reid said in an X post that he’s praying for everyone at the parade.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox shared on X that he’s praying for the victims of the shooting and their families.

We are deeply saddened to learn about the shooting that took place at the Kansas City Super Bowl Parade today.



Abby and I are praying for the victims and their families. https://t.co/9z8iKAEK2z — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) February 14, 2024

This story will be updated.

