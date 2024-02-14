Church of Jesus ChristFaithSalt Lake Temple renovation reaches new heights as last of tower-spire structures is placedSome 800 construction team members attend the ‘topping-out’ ceremony — the placement of the final reinforcing steel pyramid atop the iconic house of the LordPublished: Feb 14, 2024, 4:26 p.m. MSTView CommentsShareHundreds of construction team members gather for the placement of the final reinforcing steel pyramid atop the Salt Lake Temple on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints By Church News