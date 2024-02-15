High school girls wrestling: Copper Hills snaps Westlake’s streak with its first 6A state title

For the last three years, Westlake has dominated 6A girls wrestling with three back-to-back-to-back state titles. In all three of those years, Copper Hills took second place.

After Day 1 of the state tournament, Copper Hills once again stood in second place just 4.5 points behind Mountain Ridge.

However, Copper Hills knew it had a strong chance to take the elusive 6A state title when it advanced seven wrestlers to the semifinals.

“Semifinals were tough because we had seven girls in the semis but only two of them advanced to the finals,” said Copper Hills Scott Pace. “Where we actually won state was those girls who battled back for fourth place and third place. That is where we got the points that put us over the top.”

“It’s hard to even stay in that top five year-to-year. So, to be there for the last four years has been awesome. We’ve been fighting for this for four years and have been runner-up for the last three. To finally get the big No. 1 is very exciting.”

Copper Hills’ senior Brooklyn Pace also took the spotlight with an individual state championship over Fremont’s Brooke Deeter.

Pace ended her high school career with four consecutive individual state championships and finally saw her team take the team championship over Westlake.

“This year feels like the perfect season to wrap it all up with a nice little bow,” said Pace. “I love the girls on Westlake’s team, and we travel nationally, but it does sting a little every year when all my (traveling) teammates are taking first as a team and I’m stuck in second.”

“So, this year just feels amazing and I’m so happy to share this victory with my team, we worked so hard, and beating Westlake feels really good.”

Despite falling short of its 6A title, Westlake still saw Celeste Detoles also take her fourth consecutive individual state title.

“It’s just as sweet but better,” said Detoles. “I’m so glad I could be a sanctioned four-timer.”

Despite winning her fourth title, Detoles was just happy to see the growth of girls wrestling in the state.

“The sport has grown so much and it’s amazing. I think Utah is going to be one of, if not the best for girls wrestling. I love seeing all the girls wrestle and see how they’ve grown,” said Detoles.

Davis’ Kristina Kent took home the only individual state championship for the darts in a win over Fremont’s Kinlee Brandley. The in marks Kent’s third individual title and hopes to win a fourth next year.

“It’s been a lot of fun to wrestle,” said Kent. “I’m really grateful for all my teammates because without all the extra work they put in with me I wouldn’t have anything.”

“I’m really excited for next year. There are a lot of things I’m excited about focusing on to get better and it’ll be a fun opportunity to push myself.”

Class 6A state tournament

At Utah Valley University

Team scores



Copper Hills, 195.5 Mountain Ridge, 172 Corner Canyon, 165 Syracuse, 162 Westlake, 158.5 Davis, 148 Herriman, 128 Fremont, 106

Individual results

