What Utes’ offensive depth chart could look like heading into spring ball

Spring football is just around the corner for the University of Utah.

Next month, the Utes open spring camp to prepare for their inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference, kicking off four weeks of practices that culminate in the annual spring game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly, who annually calculates returning production for each college team, has Utah returning 72% of its production next season, which ranks No. 16 among all teams. The Utes return 75% of their 2023 offensive production and 70% of their 2023 defensive production.

Utah did lose some key players on offense, whether to the transfer portal or the NFL draft — running back Ja’Quinden Jackson, wide receivers Devaughn Vele and Mikey Matthews and offensive linemen Keaton Bills and Sataoa Laumea — but retained key starters like quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe.

The Utes also added some transfers that could be instant-impact players, like USC receiver Dorian Singer, running back Anthony Woods and tight end Carsen Ryan.

Here’s a position-by-position glance at what Utah’s 2024 offensive depth chart could look like when the Utes suit up for spring camp next month.

Quarterback

It’s Cam Rising’s job again, and the veteran leader will make his return to the field this season after missing all off 2023 rehabbing from knee surgery. Whittingham has been nothing but complimentary of his quarterback, who led the Utes to back-to-back Pac-12 titles when healthy.

“Cam has got to be one of the best, if not the best, returning quarterbacks in the country,” Whittingham said in November. “He won two championships for us. Ultimate leader, the supreme leader. He’s an alpha dog and I can’t tell you how excited we are and elated that we are. ... It’s going to be a great start and a big part of our outlook on next year’s season.”

The intrigue in the position in 2024 will be focused on who will back Rising up after a rollercoaster season last year, in which three different players started at quarterback.

Nate Johnson and Bryson Barnes both transferred during the offseason, and the job appears to be Brandon Rose’s to lose. Rose ran the scout team last year and has two years of experience in the program, though he hasn’t played a snap of game action yet. Four-star Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson is graduating early and will be on the roster for spring, but it remains to be seen how much he will be able to participate as he is anticipating an offseason surgery.

Utah still wants to bring in a transfer quarterback but hasn’t landed one yet.

Running back

Utah Utes Micah Bernard runs with the ball against USC during the Pac-12 championship game at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Ja’Quinden Jackson, who handled the majority of carries for the Utes while playing through a season-long ankle injury, transferred to Arkansas this season, leaving Utah without a clear-cut No. 1 running back. Jackson carried the ball 161 times in 2023, gaining 797 yards and scoring four touchdowns.

Micah Bernard, who suffered an off-the-field injury after the Florida game that kept him out for all but the Las Vegas Bowl, will certainly be one candidate in 2024. In his last fully healthy season, 2022, he rushed for 533 yards and four touchdowns on 106 carries and was Utah’s best pass-catching running back with 34 catches for 314 yards and a score.

Other options at the position include Idaho transfer running back Anthony Woods, who rushed for 1,131 yards and 16 touchdowns on 206 carries in 2023, and Jaylon Glover, who came on strong at the end of the season and finished the year with 137 carries for 562 yards and two touchdowns.

Don’t be surprised if one of Utah’s 2023 freshman running back trio — Mike Mitchell, John Randle Jr. or Dijon Stanley — makes some noise in spring and breaks into the two-deep.

Wide receiver

USC receiver Dorian Singer catches a pass during a game against Nevada in Los Angeles, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Singer joined the Utes via the transfer portal during the offseason. Ashley Landis, Associated Press

Two of Utah’s most important receivers — Devaughn Vele and Mikey Matthews — are gone heading into 2024. Vele, who led the Utes with 43 receptions for 593 yards and three touchdowns, declared for the NFL draft, while Matthews, who had 29 catches for 261 yards in a promising freshman season, transferred to Cal.

Wide receiver was definitely an area of need in the transfer portal, and Utah addressed it with the additions of USC receiver Dorian Singer and Washington receiver Taeshaun Lyons. Both players could break onto the two-deep in their first year in Salt Lake City, especially Singer, who hauled in 24 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns in 2023 with the Trojans; he had an even better year in 2022 with Arizona, where he had 66 receptions for 1,105 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Returning players of note include Money Parks, who had 31 catches for 293 yards and two touchdowns, and Munir McClain, who had 15 catches for 269 yards and two scores. Florida State transfer Mycah Pittman, whose season was shut short two games into the season, is also believed to be coming back, giving the Utes plenty of options at wide receiver.

Tight end

Utah tight end Brant Kuithe (80) picks up a first down on a catch and run during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Kuithe, who missed the entire 2023 season recovering from injury, will return to the Utes for the 2024 season. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brant Kuithe, who like Rising did not play a snap in 2023 while recovering from a knee injury, announced his return to the team this offseason. Kuithe’s presence on the field will be a huge boost for the Utes. In 2021, his last fully healthy season, he had 611 yards on 50 catches with six touchdowns. Kuithe and Rising have a great connection and chemistry on the field, and if both are back to their pre-injury selves, could have a big year together.

Aside from TE1, offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig has plenty of opportunities for 12 personnel this season. Landen King, who is spending the offseason putting on 15 pounds, stepped into the starting tight end role last season with Kuithe and Thomas Yassmin out and had 14 catches for 166 yards and three scores. The Utes also bolstered their tight end depth with the addition of UCLA transfer Carsen Ryan, who had 13 receptions for 205 yards and three touchdowns for the Bruins in 2023.

Offensive line

Washington defensive end Bralen Trice (8) goes against Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) during a game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press

Two of Utah’s best starters along the offensive line, Keaton Bills and Sataoa Laumea, departed for the NFL draft this offseason, so coach Jim Harding has some decisions to make before the Aug. 29 opener against Southern Utah.

Spencer Fano, who started at left tackle during his true freshman season, center Kolinu’u Faaiu and right guard Michael Mokofisi are back for another season, presumably leaving two open starting spots.

Johnny Maea, who missed most of 2023 due to injury, Jaren Kump — he played in all 13 games with six starts in 2023 and played in all 13 games in 2022 — and Tanoa Togiai (10 games, two starts) are all candidates to slide into those starting slots. Don’t count out four-star Corner Canyon signee Isaiah Garcia either, as Spencer Fano proved in 2023 that if you’re good enough to start, you will start, even as a true freshman.

Utah’s projected 2024 offensive depth chart

Quarterback

Cam Rising — 6-2. 220, senior.

Brandon Rose — 6-2, 210, sophomore.

Running back

Micah Bernard — 6-0, 201, senior.

Anthony Woods — 5-11, 185, junior OR Jaylon Glover — 5-8, 205, junior OR Mike Mitchell — 6-0, 202, redshirt freshman

Wide receiver

Money Parks — 5-10, 175, senior.

Mycah Pittman — 6-0, 214, senior.

Dorian Singer — 6-0, 180, senior.

Backups: Taeshaun Lyons — 6-1, 170, redshirt freshman; Munir McClain — 6-4, 217, senior; Daidren Zipperer — 6-0, 175, redshirt freshman.

Tight end

Brant Kuithe — 6-2, 229, senior.

Landen King — 6-5, 225, junior OR Carsen Ryan — 6-4, 255, junior.

Offensive line

Left tackle: Spencer Fano — 6-5, 300, sophomore.

Left guard: Johnny Maea — 6-4, 310, senior.

Center: Kolinu’u Faaiu — 6-3, 326, junior.

Right guard: Michael Mokofisi — 6-4, 320, junior.

Right tackle: Tanoa Togiai — 6-6. 316, junior.

Backups: Jaren Kump — 6-5, 308, junior; Falcon Kaumatule — 6-8, 304, senior; Isaiah Garcia — 6-5, 290, freshman; Caleb Lomu — 6-5, 290, redshirt freshman; Alex Harrison — 6-4, 307, senior.

After losing to No. 8 Arizona and Arizona State at home last weekend, Utah men's basketball's NCAA résumé took a hit. With seven regular-season games left, the Utes are now on the bubble, with five of those seven games on the road, where the Utes have struggled. Here's a look at where Utah stands as of now.

