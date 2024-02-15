Everything you need to know about Jazz players competing at NBA All-Star Weekend

Although the Utah Jazz will not be represented during the main event at All-Star Weekend, the Jazz are sending players to Indianapolis to participate in some of the 2024 All-Star events.

Lauri Markkanen, who was an All-Star starter in 2023 and competed in the 3-point Contest when Utah hosted the All-Star festivities, will once again compete for the 3-point trophy.

Walker Kessler, who competed as a rookie in the 2023 Rising Stars tournament, is returning to the All-Star stage to compete in the 2024 Rising Stars tournament, and this time he is joined by Jazz rookie Keyonte George.

When and where can you watch the Jazz players participate in their respective events? And what are the formats of the events? We’ve got all the information you need right here:

Rising Stars | Feb. 16 | 7 p.m. MST | TNT

The Rising Stars event, for the third consecutive year, will be played as a mini tournament featuring four teams and three games.

All games will be played to a target score. Games 1 and 2 will be played to a final target score of 40 and the winning teams of those two games will play in the final. The final game, to determine the Rising Stars champions, will be played to a target score of 25.

Three teams, coached by Pau Gasol, Tamika Catchings and Jalen Rose, are comprised of NBA rookies and sophomores. The fourth team, coached by Detlef Schrempf, is made up of G League players.

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George, right, talks to center Walker Kessler during a game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The two Jazz players will participate in the Rising Stars event during NBA All-Star Weekend. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Team Pau: Victor Wembanyama (rookie, San Antonio Spurs); Brandon Miller (rookie, Charlotte Hornets); Brandin Podziemski (rookie, Golden State Warriors); Jaime Jaquez. Jr. (rookie, Miami Heat); Jabari Smith Jr. (sophomore, Houston Rockets); Cason Wallace (rookie, Oklahoma City Thunder); Bilal Coulibaly (rookie, Washington Wizards).

Victor Wembanyama (rookie, San Antonio Spurs); Brandon Miller (rookie, Charlotte Hornets); Brandin Podziemski (rookie, Golden State Warriors); Jaime Jaquez. Jr. (rookie, Miami Heat); Jabari Smith Jr. (sophomore, Houston Rockets); Cason Wallace (rookie, Oklahoma City Thunder); Bilal Coulibaly (rookie, Washington Wizards). Team Tamika: Paolo Banchero (sophomore, Orlando Magic); Jaden Ivey (sophomore, Detroit Pistons); Jalen Duren (sophomore, Detroit Pistons); Keegan Murray (sophomore, Sacramento Kings); Scoot Henderson (rookie, Portland Trail Blazers); Keyonte George (rookie, Utah Jazz) ; Vince Williams Jr. (sophomore, Memphis Grizzlies).

Paolo Banchero (sophomore, Orlando Magic); Jaden Ivey (sophomore, Detroit Pistons); Jalen Duren (sophomore, Detroit Pistons); Keegan Murray (sophomore, Sacramento Kings); Scoot Henderson (rookie, Portland Trail Blazers); ; Vince Williams Jr. (sophomore, Memphis Grizzlies). Team Jalen: Chet Holmgren (rookie, Oklahoma City Thunder); Jalen Williams (sophomore, Oklahoma City Thunder); Bennedict Mathurin (sophomore, Indiana Pacers); Dereck Lively II (rookie, Dallas Mavericks); Jordan Hawkins (rookie, New Orleans Pelicans); Walker Kessler (sophomore, Utah Jazz) ; Jeremy Sochan (sophomore, San Antonio Spurs).

Chet Holmgren (rookie, Oklahoma City Thunder); Jalen Williams (sophomore, Oklahoma City Thunder); Bennedict Mathurin (sophomore, Indiana Pacers); Dereck Lively II (rookie, Dallas Mavericks); Jordan Hawkins (rookie, New Orleans Pelicans); ; Jeremy Sochan (sophomore, San Antonio Spurs). Team Detlef: Izan Almansa (G League Ignite); Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite); Ron Holland (G League Ignite); Mac McClung (Osceola Magic); Tyler Smith (G League Ignite); Oscar Tshiebwe (Indiana Mad Ants); Alondes Williams (Sioux Falls Skyforce).

3-point Contest | Feb. 17 | 6 p.m. MST | TNT

The 3-point Contest pits eight of the best shooters in the league against one another and is competed over two rounds. The top three scorers from the first round move onto the final round, which determines the 3-point champion.

During competition, ball racks are located at five different shooting locations around the 3-point arc. Each rack has five balls. Four of the racks contain four regular NBA balls and one “money” ball. The fifth rack is made up entirely of “money” balls.

Regular balls on a made shot are worth one point and “money” balls are worth two points. Contestants choose which rack will be their “money” ball rack.

Additionally, two ball pedestals are positioned at “STARRY Range” — two deep 3-point locations, one between racks two and three and the other between racks three and four. These shots are worth three points.

Markkanen competed in the 2023 competition but his 20 points weren’t enough to advance to the championship round. Damian Lillard won the 3-point contest after besting Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield.

Markkanen, Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks) and Haliburton (Pacers) will all compete in the 2024 3-point Contest and will be joined by Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), Malik Beasley (Bucks), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).