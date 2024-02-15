Facebook Twitter
Warriors 140, Jazz 137: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz were narrowly beat, 140-137, by the Golden State Warriors at the Delta Center on Thursday night, in the Jazz’s final game before the All-Star break.

By Sarah Todd
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots the ball with Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) on defense during the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz loss:

Best performance: Klay Thompson scored 35 points on 13-of-22 shooting, including hitting 7-of-13 from 3-point land to lead the Warriors.

Worst performance: Based on the score alone you can tell there wasn’t a ton of defense played and the Jazz’s defense was especially lax when it came to defending cutters and back screens.

19: The Jazz came back from trailing by as many as 19 points to be in the game at the end and have a chance at a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer, but missed the final look.

35: Keyonte George scored a career-high 35 points which included hitting a career-best nine 3-pointers.

42: The Jazz and Warriors hit a combined 42 3-pointers and both teams were incredibly efficient from deep. Golden State went 20-of-42 (47.6%) from deep and Utah shot 22-of-49 (44.9%) from beyond the arc.

Best of the best: It was the first time since 2012 that Thompson came off the bench and he had a game-high tying 35 points, which was also a season high for him.

