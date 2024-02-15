Warriors 140, Jazz 137: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz were narrowly beat, 140-137, by the Golden State Warriors at the Delta Center on Thursday night, in the Jazz’s final game before the All-Star break.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz loss:

Best performance: Klay Thompson scored 35 points on 13-of-22 shooting, including hitting 7-of-13 from 3-point land to lead the Warriors.

Worst performance: Based on the score alone you can tell there wasn’t a ton of defense played and the Jazz’s defense was especially lax when it came to defending cutters and back screens.

19: The Jazz came back from trailing by as many as 19 points to be in the game at the end and have a chance at a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer, but missed the final look.

35: Keyonte George scored a career-high 35 points which included hitting a career-best nine 3-pointers.

42: The Jazz and Warriors hit a combined 42 3-pointers and both teams were incredibly efficient from deep. Golden State went 20-of-42 (47.6%) from deep and Utah shot 22-of-49 (44.9%) from beyond the arc.

Best of the best: It was the first time since 2012 that Thompson came off the bench and he had a game-high tying 35 points, which was also a season high for him.