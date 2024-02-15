Red Lobster announces ‘Endless Lobster Experience’ giveaway for 150 guests

Red Lobster announced this week its first-ever “Endless Lobster Experience” for some fortunate guests.

The restaurant is offering to give 150 lucky U.S. and Canada residents an exclusive opportunity to have their own complimentary two-hour seating of endless lobster, two sides and plenty of its Cheddar Bay biscuits — at any Red Lobster location, according to the restaurant’s news release.

Additionally, the chain is also rolling out its limited-time “Lobsterfest” celebration, featuring five new options out of 10 total lobster dishes, reported Eat This, Not That.

The news release shared that the giveaway arose from a successful New York City-centered “Endless Lobster” event last year.

How to enter the ‘Endless Lobster Experience’

Those interested need to watch for Red Lobster’s social media accounts — including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and TikTok — on Tuesday, Feb. 20, and after, where it will be revealed how to enter when the giveaway goes live, said the news release.

More details about ‘Lobsterfest’

According to Food & Wine, the 10-item “Lobsterfest” menu will include products such as a new Crispy Lobster and Shrimp Stack, as well as a pair of Dueling Southern Tails served with macaroni and cheese and grits.

Eat This, Not That, in addition, shared that the menu also includes Lobster & Shrimp Lovers Dream — featuring “roasted Caribbean rock and Maine Lobster tails served with shrimp linguine Alfredo,” and a new Lobster Lover’s Duo — including “a tender Maine tail and Caribbean rock tail.”

Lobster meals aren’t the only new items at Red Lobster. Eat This, Not That said that three new cocktails are getting unveiled:



Deep Sea Lobsterita.

Mango Berry Sangria.

Mocha Espresso Martini.

In the meantime, Food & Wine advises those interested to register for the My Red Lobster Rewards program to earn points per dining visits. To promote the rewards program, new members will get 10% off their next order and 12 Cheddar Bay Biscuits on $15 or more for To Go orders.

Red Lobster’s chief experience officer, Sara Bittorf, shared per the news release:

“Enjoying lobster is a delicious way for guests to indulge in a way that they deserve, and there is no better place for a lobster lover to satisfy their cravings than at Red Lobster, especially during Lobsterfest.”