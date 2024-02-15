Why Andy Reid, Puka Nacua and Jordan Love are among most important people in NFL this offseason

Offseason mode has officially been activated for the NFL, and a story published earlier this week by ESPN’s Dan Graziano identified 80 of the most important players, coaches, team owners, executives and locations to keep an eye on until play returns.

On that list are a coach and two players with Utah ties — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua and Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

Regarding Reid, who just won his third Super Bowl with the Chiefs by beating the San Francisco 49ers, Graziano wrote, “He put the retirement rumors to bed after the Super Bowl, but Reid will be looking for a new contract and a raise that brings his salary in line with that of the other top coaches in the league. How can anyone argue the Chiefs coach hasn’t earned it?”

As for Nacua, who set multiple rookie receiving records and received Pro Bowl honors, Graziano wrote, “An out-of-nowhere dazzler of a season from this fifth-round rookie (1,486 yards) helped the Rams make the playoffs in what should have been their rebuilding season.

“With nearly $80 million in dead money off their books for 2024, the Rams should be able to add more help this offseason. But Nacua and his fellow 2023 draft classmates are the key to determining whether the Rams can make a seamless transition into their next competitive era and make life difficult on the defending conference champion 49ers in their division.”

And regarding Love, who had a breakout season in his first campaign as a starter in 2023, Graziano wrote, “Love is also in line for an extension, and the Packers should reward him after he did them a massive favor with the terrible one-year extension he accepted last offseason.

“He’s now established as the starter in Green Bay, but he is extension eligible with only one year as a starter under his belt (as opposed to Trevor Lawrence’s three), so his deal should be interesting to watch.”