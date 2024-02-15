“Downton Abbey” might return to television for a seventh season.

According a source close to the alleged project, “secret” filming for a revival season began “weeks” ago and is expected to premiere by “the end of the year,” per the Daily Mail.

“Filming has been going on for a few weeks now, it is all very, very secret. There are people working on it who have never seen secrecy like it,” the source informed the Daily Mail.

“Those working on the set have been made to sign non-disclosure agreements so that they don’t give the game away but there is a lot of excitement at the return of Downton.

“It was such a huge success before and there are so many more stories to be told, it seemed such a shame not to be able to make more of it but they’ve made it happen.”

At its peak in Season 4, the series amassed a weekly average of 13.3 million viewers, per Forbes. The final season’s premiere attracted an audience of 9.9 million viewers. Four seasons in a row, the drama was the top-rated 9 p.m. show, beat out only by the Super Bowl.

Since the last season — which premiered in September 2018 — two “Downton” films have been released, garnering mostly positive reviews.

“Die-hard Downton fans aren’t going to grumble at the chance to spend more time with well-loved characters, and there are plenty of bright spots along the way,” per The Austin Chronicle. “(Julian) Fellowes (the “Downton” creator) is clearly having fun with the film set portion of the story.”

Rumors of a “Downton” revival season began swirling in May 2023.

“There is a plan which is in development and there is a lot of excitement about,” a source revealed in May, per the Independent.

“There is casting taking place, and it would be great if all of the big stars can return. People loved ‘Downton.’ It became a British institution and it has been much missed since it left our screens,” the source added.

In December, Fellowes addressed rumors during an appearance on the Radio Times. Fellowes did not confirm immediate plans for a return season, but admitted he has not said goodbye to the hit series.

“I have said goodbye to ‘Downton’ so many times, and I have written the last scene about six or seven times,” Fellowes told the Radio Times. “Now I’ve got out of the habit of making permanent statements about whether it’s gone.”

“It just gives me a lot of pleasure that so many people enjoyed it, so to feel that you created a show that cheers people up and they had a good time with it, I love that.”