There is now an official teaser for EA Sports’ College Football 2025. And glimpses of teams included

College football is coming back to a video game console (or computer) near you. And soon.

EA Sports released the first teaser for its College Football 2025 game Thursday morning, promising both a full reveal in May and the official release of the game later in the summer.

The teaser, a 1-minute and 33-second-long video, is in many ways a response to fans questioning whether the much anticipated game would actually be released this year.

“Yeah, It’s really happening,” EA Sports announced, via jersey in the video.

"Yeah, It's really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May"

The teaser includes many glimpses of teams, be it with jerseys, mascots and/or venues.

The Rose Bowl is included, as well as the Big House, plus the uniforms of the Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns and Tennessee Volunteers.

Brutus Buckeye is featured prominently, along with Purdue Pete, Cavalier, the Oregon Duck, Hairy Dawg and Hook ’Em.

There are highlight videos of Notre Dame and USC, plus raw, undeveloped game footage involving Penn State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Florida, Notre Dame and Alabama. It also includes a take on Sparty, Michigan State’s mascot.

Additional glimpses of Nebraska, Texas A&M, Michigan, Florida State, Florida and Georgia can be seen.

The video ends with a simple message: “Tell Your Friends.”

College football, the video game version, is indeed coming back.

