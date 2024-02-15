10 Amazon Presidents Day deals: Top options for home and travel

Amazon is offering multiple kinds of deals throughout this upcoming Presidents Day weekend, so here’s a list of some home and travel discounts that can help you save some money.

List price: $349.

Current price: $249 (29% off).

These over-ear, noise-cancelling headphones are a comfortable option for travel or personal use. With a battery life up to 24 hours, you have the option to use them wireless or with a wired cord and jam out to your tunes.

List price: $179.99.

Current price: $119.89 (33% off).

Holding a 4.5/5 rating from over 500 reviews, CAROTE’s cookware set is one to keep. The cookware set includes:



Two frying pans.

One saute pan.

Two stock pots.

One sauce pan.

One sauce pot.

One steamer.

Three utensils.

Nonstick and easy to clean, this set is worthy to help you make all of your favorite recipes.

List price: $49.99.

Current price: $44.99 (10% off).

Has the cold gotten to you yet? Need to keep your home warm during the bleak winter, early-spring months?

Dreo has a portable indoor space heater for you. It warms up fast, getting to 70 degrees Fahrenheit within two seconds, according to tests conducted by the company. It’s flame retardant and has an enhanced safety plug to keep you heated quickly and safely.

List price: $179.99.

Current price: $129.99 (28% off).

If your need a new or additional monitor to your work/gaming setup, HP has a discounted monitor just for you. Their 23.8-inch monitor is anti-glare and contains an edge-to-edge panel for “maximized screen area” and “expansive entertainment.”

List price: $249.95.

Current price: $49.99 (80% off).

If you want to make your life and your bedroom feel more comfortable, MORENTO’s humidifier is here to clear the air. With a 50-hour max run time and a night light, you can feel refreshed and make your home feel refreshing.

List price: $198.99.

Current price: $127.49 (36% off).

Calling themselves the “World’s Leading Dash Cam Brand,” REDTIGER’s dash cam is here to capture what happens among the front and back of your car.

Including 4K 1080p resolution and night vision, you can “see the unseen” and use it for any unforeseen circumstances. It’s an easy-to-use tool and comes with a GPS tracker to help aid you when you’ve lost your car.

List price: $99.99.

Current price: $59.99 (40% off).

You never know when you may need extra security. The Deseret News has shared that doorbell cameras can “deter burglars and other criminals” and allow you to “interact with visitors without opening the door.”

Ring cameras are here — at a discounted rate — to help keep you connected yet secure in your own home.

List price: $359.99.

Current price: $144 (60% off).

The Ascella 3.0 line from Samsonite is a lightweight option here to help you with your traveling needs.

As it comes in a two-piece set, you and a loved one can travel together and be reassured by its “store more” feature. Organize your trip while your items stay organized as well.

List price: $299.99.

Current price: $199.99 (33% off).

Do you want a compact treadmill you can use while working? UREVO’s got you covered with its storage capability.

The treadmill holds shock absorbers and a soft cushion track for both walking and running. Plus, it has a remote control to control your speed — in the comfort of your home.

List price: $729.99.

Current price: $159.99 (78% off).

If you’re someone who hates the hassle of vacuuming or mopping your floors, ZCWA’s product is a convenient option as a two-in-one vacuum/mop — both cordless and hands-free.

Through the company’s app, you can set up a cleaning routine to have it clean your house, hassle-free, and it’s always there to pick up all the pieces.